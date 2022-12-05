ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 76: Release Date, Raw, Countdown, Spoilers

Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of Solo Max Level Newbie just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about Solo Max Level Newbie chapter 76. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Battle Ends in 5 Seconds Season 2.
My Hero Academia Chapter 375: Spoilers, Reddit Leaks, Raw Scans and Release Date

Anima and Tentacole stand strong all alone against the Liberation Army led by Spinners defending the hospital and its patients making fans excited for the next chapter of My Hero Academia manga. So without any more delay let’s take a look at everything you need to know about chapter 375 of My Hero Academia including its release date, Raws, leaks and spoilers. First, let’s get started with the breakdown of the previous chapter.
Tyla

Netflix viewers threaten to cancel service over Prince Harry and Meghan series

In case you hadn't heard, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary has landed on Netflix. Yep, the long-awaited series finally aired on the streaming platform today (8 December), and it's already seriously dividing people. Harry & Meghan is billed as an attempt for the couple to tell their story,...
The Eminence in Shadow Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule, English Dub and Streaming Details

The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers.
TVLine

AFI Awards 2022: Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus Make TV's Top 10

The American Film Institute’s annual list of the best shows on TV includes a comedy about an underfunded elementary school and a drama about an exotic resort where murder is considered an amenity. Released Friday, AFI’s complete list of 2022’s 10 best TV shows is as follows: ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Hulu’s The Bear, AMC’s Better Call Saul, HBO Max’s Hacks, Netflix’s Mo, Apple TV+’s Pachinko, FX’s Reservation Dogs, Apple TV+’s Severance, HBO’s Somebody Somewhere and HBO’s The White Lotus. “AFI Awards shines a light upon excellence in storytelling and the collaborators who bring these stories to the screen,” AFI President and CEO...
Top 7 Free Online Games With The Best Graphics

With the release of new games on the market, the global craze for online gaming has grown. Because there are so many online games to choose from, it can take time for players to find the most popular and interesting games. Another reason for the increase in free online games is the greater number of mobile users worldwide.
