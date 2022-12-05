ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

abc27 News

Austin Davis resigns from Pa. House ahead of Lt. Gov. transition

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Austin Davis announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his seat in the state House ahead of taking on his newly elected role of lieutenant governor, according to the House Democratic Communications Office. In a Dec. 7 letter to colleagues, Davis, a Democrat who represented Allegheny County, said […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Austin Davis, Summer Lee resign state House seats

U.S. Rep.-elect Summer Lee and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis announced their resignations from their seats in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. Lee is the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania while Davis will be the first black man to serve as lieutenant governor. "For four...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

PA Receives First Round of Federal Broadband Dollars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from the federal government for broadband expansion efforts. The funding is the first round of the roughly $100 million in total that the commonwealth is expected to receive for broadband. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Gov. Wolf Mum on $367,000 in Legal Expenses, Spotlight PA

HARRISBURG – Spotlight PA is reporting… Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago as a champion of government transparency. He posted his public schedule online. He banned members of his administration from accepting gifts. And he urged other state agencies, as well as the legislature, to do the same. But when it comes to his office’s legal bills, the outgoing Democratic governor is all talk and little substance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History

- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvanians react to Georgia’s runoff election

A local political analyst and party leaders commented on the Georgia runoff election and explained how it could make an impact in Pennsylvania. As voters in Pennsylvania flipped the Senate seat from Republican to Democrat, Republican voters in Georgia are now looking to make the same impact. The chair of the political science department of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff this Wednesday?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf issued a release on Tuesday, Dec. 6, ordering all United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The United States and Pennsylvania flags should be put at half-staff until sunset on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania routes $10M in federal funds to affordable housing

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is set to spend $10 million on affordable housing in 16 counties. Most of the money will go out as operating funds for existing housing along with construction for new units. “Pennsylvanians deserve safe, up-to-code, and accessible spaces to call home,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a release. “The HOME funding approved today will help provide access to these spaces to individuals across the commonwealth...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

GOP Election Losers Are Getting Even Weirder on Twitter

A month after losing his gubernatorial election, Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano was tweeting pictures of what he implied were suspicious clouds.“Over Franklin County today,” Mastriano tweeted on Sunday, above four pictures of airplane trails across the Pennsylvania sky. He followed up with a link to an article about proposed future plans to study the effect of artificial clouds on climate change. The tweet appeared to be a nod to the “chemtrails” conspiracy theory, which right-wing candidates have previously disavowed under electoral pressure.With the 2022 midterm elections behind them, some failed candidates have leaned into less electorally friendly messaging, from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

