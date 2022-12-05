Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Box‘s pre-market value is already 4.96% up. Box’s last close was $27.81, 15.83% under its 52-week high of $33.04. The last session, NYSE finished with Box (BOX) rising 0.04% to $27.81. NYSE dropped 0.11% to $15,311.79, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO