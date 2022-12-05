ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
via.news

Copper Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Investing in copper futures is a great way to bet on the price of copper. While it may seem like a more risky bet than other commodities, it is actually quite easy to make. Buying a common stock of copper companies is an alternative to futures trading, but it is important to understand other factors that can affect a stock’s value.
via.news

EUR/GBP Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.046% up from its 52-week low and 6.691% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 17.39% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,481.50. Almost half of the Hong Kong stock market is represented by the Hang Seng Index. This index is often used as a reference point for investors’ sentiment in the Asian capital markets.
msn.com

7 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

Cheap is a relative term, but for those on the lookout for cheap tech stocks, 2022’s bear market has certainly made things easier. The Nasdaq is down 28.2% year to date, significantly outpacing the 14.6% decline in the broader S&P 500. A tech-led downturn is not unusual, though. And, of course, neither is a tech-led rebound.
via.news

CBOE Slides By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 17.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.75. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.99% up from its 52-week low and 46.71% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

Kodak Stock Is 29% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kodak (NYSE: KODK) dropped by a staggering 29.07% in 21 sessions from $5.71 to $4.05 at 19:36 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 1.85% to $15,474.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Kodak’s last close...
via.news

USD/CNH Falls By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:07 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.98. Analysis of the usd/cnh prices: Further downside to sub-6.9000 seems compelling. USD/CNH is still bearish above 6.8940. The 50% Fibonacci Retracement Level of the...
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 4.43% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:09 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,497.39. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 842815315, 73.89% below its average volume of 3229063104.19. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news

Corn Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.41% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Corn (ZC) is $639.50. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 113198, 0.77% above its average volume of 112322.52. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

IBOVESPA Is 7% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 7.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,754.69. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.21% up from its 52-week low and 9.76% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

Platinum Futures Down By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.71% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,014.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17600, 99.99% below its average volume of 12432749143.83. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...

