The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson predicts a double-digit percentage drop to hit stocks in early 2023
Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson predicts the S&P 500 will shed a quarter of its value in early 2023.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
The rally in stocks will trick investors into thinking the bear market is over, but there's still a case for the S&P 500 to fall another 26% next year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says
Stocks rallying on hopes of the Fed pausing rate hikes will fool investors into thinking the bear market is over, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. But stocks could be hit with an earnings recession next year, he told Bloomberg, warning a 26% drop in the S&P 500 was still possible.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
via.news
Copper Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Investing in copper futures is a great way to bet on the price of copper. While it may seem like a more risky bet than other commodities, it is actually quite easy to make. Buying a common stock of copper companies is an alternative to futures trading, but it is important to understand other factors that can affect a stock’s value.
via.news
EUR/GBP Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.046% up from its 52-week low and 6.691% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 17.39% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,481.50. Almost half of the Hong Kong stock market is represented by the Hang Seng Index. This index is often used as a reference point for investors’ sentiment in the Asian capital markets.
msn.com
The S&P 500 is on the cusp of breaking through a level that might spell the end of the bear market
The stock market has sputtered at times over the past three weeks, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements Wednesday prompted the S&P 500 to jump above a technical resistance level at 4030 points. The benchmark index is now challenging the declining 200-day moving average (MA) and the trend...
msn.com
7 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout
Cheap is a relative term, but for those on the lookout for cheap tech stocks, 2022’s bear market has certainly made things easier. The Nasdaq is down 28.2% year to date, significantly outpacing the 14.6% decline in the broader S&P 500. A tech-led downturn is not unusual, though. And, of course, neither is a tech-led rebound.
via.news
CBOE Slides By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 17.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.75. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.99% up from its 52-week low and 46.71% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week
Stocks rose on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week after five straight losses
via.news
Kodak Stock Is 29% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kodak (NYSE: KODK) dropped by a staggering 29.07% in 21 sessions from $5.71 to $4.05 at 19:36 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 1.85% to $15,474.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Kodak’s last close...
via.news
USD/CNH Falls By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:07 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.98. Analysis of the usd/cnh prices: Further downside to sub-6.9000 seems compelling. USD/CNH is still bearish above 6.8940. The 50% Fibonacci Retracement Level of the...
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 4.43% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:09 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,497.39. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 842815315, 73.89% below its average volume of 3229063104.19. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
The S&P 500 could plunge 20% within months as a recession ushers in a market correction, BofA says
Bank of America equity strategists warned that stocks could see a correction in 2023 as a recession looms. Historical trends suggest the S&P 500 bottoms out during a recession, rather than before, which suggests more downside ahead. In a Monday note to clients, the bank warned the index could fall...
via.news
Corn Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.41% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Corn (ZC) is $639.50. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 113198, 0.77% above its average volume of 112322.52. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
IBOVESPA Is 7% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 7.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,754.69. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.21% up from its 52-week low and 9.76% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
Platinum Futures Down By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.71% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,014.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17600, 99.99% below its average volume of 12432749143.83. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
