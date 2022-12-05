Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Explains How She 'Accidentally' Deleted Her Instagram in Holiday-Themed Post
Britney Spears is offering an explanation about how her Instagram account was deactivated. The singer on Friday posted a video in which she's dancing in front of a Christmas tree, stuffing her face in a cake, smearing it all over herself, chugging some bubbly and plain 'ol having a blast while keeping things festive. While she doesn't say anything in the video, set to the tune of Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby," Spears offers a bit of an explanation in her caption.
Gayle King Weighs In on 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Scandal
Gayle King can describe the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach scandal at Good Morning America with five words -- "very messy and very sloppy." The 67-year-old CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the romance during her Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen brought...
Lainey Wilson dishes on her 'Yellowstone' acting debut, sizzling romance: 'Wild and crazy love'
Lainey Wilson tells USA Today about her "Yellowstone" acting debut and her screen romance with hunky ranch hand Ryan in the Dec. 11 episode.
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged
Allison Williams is a bride-to-be! The same week that the 34-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with Alexander Dreymon at the M3GAN premiere, her proud partner took to Instagram to celebrate her and reveal their engagement news. "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate...
James Cameron Explains Why Leonardo DiCaprio Was Almost Not Cast in 'Titanic' (Exclusive)
While Kate Winslet is making headlines for her record-setting underwater scenes in Avatar: The Way of Water, the film is also getting attention for the fact that it reunites the actress with director James Cameron, whom she first worked with on Titanic. With the release of the highly anticipated Avatar...
Miley Cyrus Shave Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show': 'It's Not As Bad As It Looks'
Jimmy Fallon said he grew tired of his attention-grabbing beard, and he could only think of one person that could do the honors, Miley Cyrus. His message to her was simple: dooo it!. During his monologue for Friday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon looked into the camera and realized...
Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Dead at 62
Ronnie Turner, the second of Tina Turner's four children, has died. He was 62. Ronnie's wife, French singer Afida Turner, announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday that referred to him as her "best friend." "My god Ronnie Turner a true angel hiuge soul highly spiritual my husband...
Reese Witherspoon Is Returning to Star in 'Election' Sequel 'Tracy Flick Can't Win'
Reese Witherspoon is gearing up to get back into a role she first played over 23 years ago. The celebrated actress is set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick in Tracy Flick Can't Win, the sequel to her 1999 political comedy, Election. Director Alexander Payne -- who co-wrote and...
Josh Lucas Weighs in on a Potential 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel (Exclusive)
Josh Lucas is ready to return to Sweet Home Alabama! ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 51-year-old Yellowstone actor, who revealed that he's eagerly awaiting Reese Witherspoon's go-ahead to make a sequel to their film, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in September. "I would love to. I've campaigned her. I'm...
Becky G Is Engaged to Sebastian Lletget -- See the Proposal Pics
Begin the party planning! Becky G announced on Friday she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget. "Our spot forever. 🤍," the 25-year-old singer wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with three photos from their sunset proposal, with Lletget, an FC Dallas soccer player, down on one knee at the edge of an ocean pier. He also posted the same photos and caption to his own account.
'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Recalls Her Battle With Cancer as a Teenager
Ashley Park is sharing her story of challenge and triumph that motivated her to chase her dreams. The Emily in Paris star recently opened up to Shape magazine for their Motivation Issue, and explained how her battle with cancer as a teenager fueled her drive to become an actress. "Once...
Trevor Noah Bids Farewell to 'The Daily Show' in Emotional Final Episode Sign-Off
Trevor Noah hosted his final episode of The Daily Show on Thursday, and bid farewell to fans by sharing the episode with his correspondents and signing off with a tearful and heartfelt message of gratitude. "I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you," Noah shared with those in the...
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are 'Definitely Together' But 'Laying Low,' Source Says
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach "are definitely together right now," a source tells ET. After news of the Good Morning America anchors' romance went public, a source is giving ET an update on their relationship. "Both T.J. and Amy are trying to keep a low profile and let the dust...
Ryan Reynolds Meets King Charles III and Camilla at Wrexham Soccer Club With Rob McElhenney
Welcome to Wrexham, Your Majesties! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had a brush with British royalty on Friday. The co-owners of the Wrexham Football Club in Wales welcomed King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, to the soccer pitch, shaking hands with the reigning monarch. According to royal reporters,...
Kourtney Kardashian Talks Recovering From IVF Journey 10 Months After Stopping: 'It Gets Better'
Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating getting her health back on track after struggling with her IVF treatments while attempting to conceive a child with her now-husband, Travis Barker. The 43-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a photo of her treadmill which reads that she ran...
Shelley Duvall On Her Return to Acting After 20 Years (Exclusive)
Shelley Duvall returns to the screen this year after a two-decade hiatus from acting. ET spoke with Duvall, best known for her role in The Shining, ahead of the release of writer-director Scott Goldberg's new horror film, The Forest Hills. "I know it's been a long time," 73-year-old Duvall said,...
Bevin Prince Says Husband Will Talked About Getting Struck by Lightning Moments Before Fatal Bolt
Bevin Prince's husband talked about the possibility of getting struck by lightning just moments before he died. In her first TV interview since husband Will Friend's July death by lightning strike, the 40-year-old One Tree Hill actress recalled the moments leading up to the fatal bolt. "We look up and...
'Avatar': Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver on Filming Their Record-Setting Underwater Scenes (Exclusive)
In director James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, Kate Winslet joins the franchise as a pivotal new character, Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina. And in doing so, the actress set a new record for holding one's breath underwater while shooting scenes for the new movie, which will transport viewers to parts of the planet Pandora that were not seen in the first film.
Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Became the Coolest Mom' After Joining the 'National Treasure' Reboot (Exclusive)
The National Treasure universe expands with Disney+'s new series, National Treasure: Edge of History, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as black-market antiquities dealer Billie Pearce, and Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela, who finds herself caught up in the world of treasure-hunting after learning an ancient artifact may be a connection to her late father. The upcoming action-adventure series continues the story established by the popular Nicolas Cage films in 2004 and 2007, and reunites original screenwriters Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley, with Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel back in the fold.
How The Monkees Popularized A World-Famous Toy By Drinking
Hearing about the Monkees likely conjured to mind scenes from the television show or elicits some humming of their catchiest beats. But the Monkees should actually make everyone relive the days of aiming Nerf Balls at one another and sprinting to catch them. That’s because it’s actually the Monkees who...
