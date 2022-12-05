ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Britney Spears Explains How She 'Accidentally' Deleted Her Instagram in Holiday-Themed Post

Britney Spears is offering an explanation about how her Instagram account was deactivated. The singer on Friday posted a video in which she's dancing in front of a Christmas tree, stuffing her face in a cake, smearing it all over herself, chugging some bubbly and plain 'ol having a blast while keeping things festive. While she doesn't say anything in the video, set to the tune of Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby," Spears offers a bit of an explanation in her caption.
Gayle King Weighs In on 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Scandal

Gayle King can describe the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach scandal at Good Morning America with five words -- "very messy and very sloppy." The 67-year-old CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the romance during her Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen brought...
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged

Allison Williams is a bride-to-be! The same week that the 34-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with Alexander Dreymon at the M3GAN premiere, her proud partner took to Instagram to celebrate her and reveal their engagement news. "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate...
Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Dead at 62

Ronnie Turner, the second of Tina Turner's four children, has died. He was 62. Ronnie's wife, French singer Afida Turner, announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday that referred to him as her "best friend." "My god Ronnie Turner a true angel hiuge soul highly spiritual my husband...
Becky G Is Engaged to Sebastian Lletget -- See the Proposal Pics

Begin the party planning! Becky G announced on Friday she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget. "Our spot forever. 🤍," the 25-year-old singer wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with three photos from their sunset proposal, with Lletget, an FC Dallas soccer player, down on one knee at the edge of an ocean pier. He also posted the same photos and caption to his own account.
'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Recalls Her Battle With Cancer as a Teenager

Ashley Park is sharing her story of challenge and triumph that motivated her to chase her dreams. The Emily in Paris star recently opened up to Shape magazine for their Motivation Issue, and explained how her battle with cancer as a teenager fueled her drive to become an actress. "Once...
Shelley Duvall On Her Return to Acting After 20 Years (Exclusive)

Shelley Duvall returns to the screen this year after a two-decade hiatus from acting. ET spoke with Duvall, best known for her role in The Shining, ahead of the release of writer-director Scott Goldberg's new horror film, The Forest Hills. "I know it's been a long time," 73-year-old Duvall said,...
'Avatar': Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver on Filming Their Record-Setting Underwater Scenes (Exclusive)

In director James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, Kate Winslet joins the franchise as a pivotal new character, Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina. And in doing so, the actress set a new record for holding one's breath underwater while shooting scenes for the new movie, which will transport viewers to parts of the planet Pandora that were not seen in the first film.
Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Became the Coolest Mom' After Joining the 'National Treasure' Reboot (Exclusive)

The National Treasure universe expands with Disney+'s new series, National Treasure: Edge of History, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as black-market antiquities dealer Billie Pearce, and Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela, who finds herself caught up in the world of treasure-hunting after learning an ancient artifact may be a connection to her late father. The upcoming action-adventure series continues the story established by the popular Nicolas Cage films in 2004 and 2007, and reunites original screenwriters Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley, with Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel back in the fold.
DoYouRemember?

How The Monkees Popularized A World-Famous Toy By Drinking

Hearing about the Monkees likely conjured to mind scenes from the television show or elicits some humming of their catchiest beats. But the Monkees should actually make everyone relive the days of aiming Nerf Balls at one another and sprinting to catch them. That’s because it’s actually the Monkees who...

