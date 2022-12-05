Read full article on original website
NYC man arrested in wild baseball-bat attack caught on video
A Manhattan man was arrested Wednesday over a caught-on-video assault in which he allegedly pulled a baseball bat from his pants and hit a man in the back of the head on the street. Karim Azizi, 36, was charged with assault, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 29 attack at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street, cops said. Police sources have said the shocking crime was sparked by a previous verbal argument between the suspect and victim. Footage of the attack released by police Saturday showed the 47-year-old victim, who is homeless, getting smashed in the head and knocked to the sidewalk. The suspect appeared to first adjust the bat in his pants, with the handle covered by his sweatshirt, before walking up to the victim from behind. He can be seen taking a hard swing at the victim, who tumbled to the ground and rolled around in pain. The attacker then walked away, only to head back, yell and possibly stomp on the man on the ground. Previous 1 of 2 Next The victim was brought to the hospital following the attack and was in stable condition.
TMZ.com
NBC New York
Backpack Containing $150,000 of Jewelry Stolen at Manhattan Subway Station
A man's backpack holding $150,000 worth of jewelry was stolen at a Manhattan subway station as he went to enter the turnstiles, police said. The high-priced theft occurred just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Canal Street and Broadway station in SoHo, according to police. The 52-year-old man went to take a MetroCard out of his wallet, and in doing so placed his backpack on the ground. Inside the bag was a trove of jewelry.
Police: Thieves steal 2 cars from Montclair home each worth more than $350K
Thieves have stolen two high-end cars from a Montclair home. Police say that each of the vehicles was worth more than $350,000.
NBC New York
Woman Choked, Dragged from Behind in Attack at Brooklyn Subway Station: Police
A woman sitting on a bench at a Brooklyn subway station was attacked from behind by a group who choked and dragged her away, police said. The scary incident took place at the Grand Army Plaza station in Prospect Heights around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to police. The 25-year-old victim was on the southbound platform for a 2 train, sitting on a bench, when the group of five young men came up to her.
3 hospitalized, including teen, after shooting in the Bronx, suspect at-large
Three people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to police. The victims were hit outside the Bronx Gourmet Deli and Happy Convenience Store on the corner of East 180th Street.
longisland.com
Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences
Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
Dramatic video shows police aim guns at surrendering double murder suspect Sundance Oliver
Dramatic footage obtained by The Post shows police aiming their guns at double murder suspect Sundance Oliver as he walks into a Brooklyn police station to surrender Tuesday. The 28-year-old gang member was yanked to the floor and surrounded by over a dozen cops after he sauntered into the 77th precinct with his hood on and hands up hours after the department launched a manhunt to find him, the footage shows. Three cops were seen drawing their guns at the site of the alleged killer in their doorway before he turns to face the wall, likely at the request of...
Man fatally stabbed outside Manhattan parking garage: NYPD
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in an argument outside a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage late Tuesday, according to authorities. The 24-year-old victim, whose identity had not been released as of Wednesday morning, became involved in a verbal dispute with three other men outside the garage on West 42nd Street near […]
Woman who damaged security cameras at Queens subway station sought
The NYPD is searching for a woman who damaged security cameras at a Queens subway station last month, authorities said Tuesday as they released surveillance video of the suspect.
Medford Man Nabbed For Stealing Catalytic Converter Outside Of Shirley Home, Police Say
A 45-year-old man was charged after police said he stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked outside of a Long Island home. The incident happened in Shirley at about 11:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, the Suffolk County Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of...
22-year-old man shot in gut in broad daylight NYC shooting
A young man was rushed to a hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in south Harlem on Monday afternoon, cops said. The 22-year-old was at West 114th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard — about four blocks north of Central Park — when he was blasted with gunfire around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Police were looking for a man and woman dressed in black who fled the scene on foot. Previous 1 of 4 Next The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released and cops were unsure of the shooting’s motive. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.
A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.
The Police have released a video regarding a shooting that occurred on Nov 23. In the video, we can see two men walking on a sidewalk on Morris Avenue, then running back from behind a parked car.
14 men part of NY's 'Double Nine Grim Reapers' gang charged with robbery, narcotics offenses
Fourteen members of a New York gang called the “Double Nine Grim Reapers,” including the gang’s two co-founders, were charged with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses, authorities said Tuesday.
Know Them? Duo Wanted In Stamford For Stealing From Store, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted in connection with the theft of eight car batteries from an auto parts store. The incident took place in Stamford around 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Advanced Auto store. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said...
foresthillspost.com
Middle Village Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Pointing Gun at Cop, Possessing Cache of Weapons and Drugs
A Middle Village man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for pointing a loaded assault rifle at an undercover NYPD detective– as well as stashing a cache of weapons and drugs on his property. Julin Liriano, 36, was sentenced at Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday having pleaded guilty...
Investigation underway amid quadruple shooting outside of Bronx deli
Police are investigating after officials say four people were shot outside a deli the Bronx Tuesday night.
Queens man who aimed assault rife at NYPD detective sentenced to 8 years in prison
A Queens man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for drugs and firearms possession, which included an assault rifle he pointed at a NYPD detective, authorities said.
NBC New York
20-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder in Brutal NYC Gas Station Beating
A 20-year-old was charged with murder, gang assault and other crimes in the beating death of a man in Queens after a dispute, according to the district attorney's office. Michael Santander, of Corona, was arraigned Wednesday on a complaint charging him with murder in the second degree, gang assault in the first degree, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
