Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
Military COVID-19 vaccine mandate repealed in defense bill compromise
House and Senate lawmakers on Tuesday night unveiled plans for a compromise defense authorization bill which would boost the military budget by 8% over fiscal 2022 levels and rescind the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members. The $858 billion plan (which includes roughly $817 billion in Department of...
MilitaryTimes
Congress to direct faster review of Army recruiting fraud cases
Congress may soon set a timeline for the Army’s corrections to criminal history databases for as many as 1,900 soldiers and vets who might have been erroneously punished in a recruiting referral bonus scandal. In November, Army Criminal Investigation Division officials told reporters that the agency inappropriately added 1,900...
MilitaryTimes
Pentagon worries repealing COVID vaccine mandate will affect readiness
Pentagon leaders on Wednesday voiced continued support for their decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for service members in the face of a proposed law that would force the Defense Department to repeal the policy. During a briefing with reporters, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said vaccination is still a military...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
MilitaryTimes
Meet the next Sergeant Major of the Army
Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville announced who the service’s next top noncommissioned officer Thursday afternoon during a professional forum in Alexandria, Virginia. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Weimer was selected to succeed Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who will depart the role in August 2023. Weimer...
MilitaryTimes
Navy lowers entrance exam requirements in bid to get more recruits
As the military struggles to attract new recruits, the Navy on Monday began a pilot program that will let in those who have lower scores on part of the entrance exam used to gauge a recruit’s ability to serve. Potential sailors are required to take the Armed Forces Qualification...
US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says
The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
MilitaryTimes
Some new Marines aren’t getting uniform items due to the supply chain
The Marine Corps has pushed back the mandatory wear date for the new female dress blue coat and is coming up short on a handful of other items as the service experiences supply chain issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now female Marines are not required to own...
MilitaryTimes
How Army Times confirmed a West Point football to general pipeline
On a cold morning during Atlanta’s 2014 “Snowpocalypse,” when a surprise winter storm paralyzed the city, a West Point football coach driving a rental car managed to make it to my family home in one of the city’s northern suburbs. I was a mediocre college football...
MilitaryTimes
Gallery: See the planes on display before the B-21 rollout
PALMDALE, Calif. — The long-awaited reveal of the B-21 Raider on Dec. 2 at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, was preceded by a display of aviation history that Northrop Grumman dubbed the “Advancing Aeronautics Expo.”. Most of the aircraft on display were made in whole or...
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MilitaryTimes
Robins AFB cleared to pursue new missions to replace JSTARS
Robins Air Force Base in central Georgia has been cleared to move forward with four new missions that will replace its retiring E-8C Joint STARS fleet, the service announced Monday. The Air Force plans to bring one squadron of E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node planes and three battle management and...
MilitaryTimes
US Air Force lays groundwork for major changes to bomber fleet
WASHINGTON — With December’s public debut of the B-21 Raider, the U.S. Air Force’s preparations to receive its newest stealth bomber — and transform its bomber fleet — will kick off in 2023. The rollout of the Northrop Grumman-made aircraft, which took place Dec. 2...
MilitaryTimes
Meet the cadet who serves as West Point’s mascot: ‘BlackJack’ the mule
The U.S. Army and Navy may have been brothers in arms for hundreds of years, but they have been rivals in competition for just as long. This competitiveness becomes all the more apparent in the annual clash of the Army-Navy football game. After a supposedly macabre incident involving a sailor...
MilitaryTimes
Humvee stolen from psychological operations unit; Army offering reward
An up-armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or Humvee, was stolen from an Army Reserve center in central Texas last month, and the Army Criminal Investigation Division announced a reward Thursday for “credible information” about the theft. According to an agency press release, a Humvee with bumper number...
MilitaryTimes
VA, HHS urge veterans to get COVID shots before holiday season
Before holiday parties start, Veterans Affairs officials are urging all veterans to stop by their nearest medical center for an early present: a COVID-19 booster shot. VA Secretary Denis McDonough partnered with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for a press event Monday highlighting the need for updated vaccine shots against the still-present threat of coronavirus. The pair toured operations at the Washington D.C. VA Medical Center and spoke to staffers administering the vaccines to patients.,
MilitaryTimes
New film ‘Retrograde’ documents chaotic final months in Afghanistan
An emotional documentary that captured the last nine months of the war in Afghanistan will soon debut across various streaming platforms, offering viewers firsthand insight into what led up to America’s chaotic withdrawal from the conflict in August 2021. “Retrograde” — a nod to America’s military exit from its...
Comments / 1