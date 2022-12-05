Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need to Teach Tough Love to Puljujarvi Before Trading Him
Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was absolutely on point playing forward Jesse Puljujarvi on the fourth line Friday night in the Oilers’ win over the Minnesota Wild. There are plenty of fans arguing that this is no way to boost the confidence of a player who is clearly fragile and feeling less-than-stellar about his game, but that’s not the first concern Woodcroft, Puljuajrvi’s teammates, or the fans should have. No, Puljujarvi is well past the point where he needs a bit of a confidence boost. He’s broken and there are only two ways to fix him.
The Hockey Writers
Breaking Down 4 Oilers’ Potential Trades With Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers have been heavily linked to the Montreal Canadiens in multiple ways regarding two defencemen, a winger, and a centerman. The Canadiens have a lot to offer and will be moving more than one player before the trade deadline this season as they are not yet ready to compete. As for the Oilers, they have some needs they should address. They have started to play better overall, but have to get to another level to be a Stanley Cup competitor this season.
The Hockey Writers
New York Rangers: 3 Takeaways From Win Over Golden Knights – 12/7/22
After a thrilling and much-needed victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the New York Rangers followed it up with a 5-1 win over the NHL’s top team in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights. Head coach Gerard Gallant’s group used a similar script against the Golden Knights, playing well in the first period before a bad second turned things on their head. But a massive outburst in the third period sealed the win for the Rangers.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Colorado Avalanche – 12/9/22
The New York Rangers (13-10-5) are coming off two victories against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 5 and on Dec. 7 vs. the Vegas Golden Knights. Tonight, they will play the Colorado Avalanche (13-10-1), a club that is playing well despite injuries to some of their top players. They were shutout by the Boston Bruins, 4-0, on Dec. 7 and will aim to put that loss behind them with a solid outing this evening.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, York, Gauthier & Atkinson
The Philadelphia Flyers finished their five-game homestand with a 2-3-0 record. Head coach John Tortorella is ready to get back on the road with the team for a four-game trip that will last until next weekend. “We need to get out of here…Going on the road and this type of...
The Hockey Writers
3 Golden Knights Who Must Step Up in Pietrangelo’s Absence
Wednesday marked a tough day for the Vegas Golden Knights with the announcement of Alex Pietrangelo’s indefinite absence from the club preceding a dispirited 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers that saw the team surrender four third-period goals. The two events probably weren’t entirely unrelated. Pietrangelo has...
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Hellebuyck Should Be Front-Runner for Vezina Trophy
The Winnipeg Jets find themselves atop the Central Division with an 18-7-1 record, which is also good for second-best in the entire Western Conference, behind only the Vegas Golden Knights. Rick Bowness’ coaching style is doing wonders for this group, as they are playing at a Stanley Cup-contender level.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Should Target Jesse Puljujarvi in Trade to Spark Offense
The St. Louis Blues are in desperate need of more depth scoring. Last season, the Blues had nine players who scored 20 or more goals, and the depth scoring was a big part of the team’s success. To capture more magic from last season, the Blues should target Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi for a potential trade.
The Hockey Writers
Tension for Blues Reaching a Breaking Point
Frustration is beginning to boil over in St. Louis. The team is now in its fourth season since winning its first Stanley Cup in franchise history, and tensions are seemingly higher than ever. The Blues are in a complicated spot as they are experiencing a number of pressing tensions from multiple areas as the holiday break inches closer. If they are to break out of their slump and reclaim ground, they will first need to address three main areas of tension.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Eyssimont Isn’t Going Back to the AHL Any Time Soon
Mikey Eyssimont is not going back to the AHL any time soon. He’s quickly established himself as a valuable member of the Winnipeg Jets. He may not be the biggest, strongest, or most purely skilled, but Eyssimont may be the most compelling new player on a team that’s turned around completely under new head coach Rick Bowness.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways from Flyers’ 5-Game Homestand
The Philadelphia Flyers wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 2-3-0 record after a 4-1 loss against the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. They suffered regulation losses to the Capitals, the New Jersey Devils, and Tampa Bay Lightning while earning wins against the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche. They sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division 20 points out of the top spot and eight out of the final wild-card spot.
The Hockey Writers
3 Standout Maple Leafs So Far in 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs have faced plenty of challenges so far this season. Their defense has been decimated by injuries, and three of their best defensemen have been out for an extended period. However, there have also been a few bright spots. The core four have been producing at a high level, and the defense has stepped up to make up for injuries and played well. Also, both goalies have played exceptionally well, which has boosted the team to second place in the Atlantic Division.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Fabian Lysell Has a Great Opportunity at 2023 WJC
Since being drafted 21st overall in the first round of the 2021 Entry Draft, Fabian Lysell has been at the top of the Boston Bruins prospect list, and rightfully so. Let’s not disregard the fact the Bruins’ prospects pool is one of the worst in the NHL, but there is no debating who the Black and Gold’s top prospect is (from ‘Boston Bruins rank No. 32 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2022,’ The Athletic, Aug. 22, 2022).
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs & Canucks Could Provide In-Season Blockbuster Deal
Earlier this week, former Toronto Maple Leaf and current media personality Mike Johnson threw out the idea of the Leafs trading for Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat. Now, this is something I could get behind and I agree with Johnson; Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas should inquire on Horvat’s services.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Randorf and Engblom Make Great Broadcasting Duo
“The Lightning strike in overtime!” exclaimed the Tampa Bay Lightning’s TV play-by-play announcer Dave Randorf. He was calling the game on Dec. 3 that saw Alex Killorn’s shot get past the Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalie with 33 seconds remaining. Lightning games are typically exciting on their own merit, but with the professional and distinguished Randorf, and the expert, spot-on analysis from former NHL player, Brian Engblom, the Bolts have one of the best TV broadcasting duos in the entire league.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Wheels Fall Off Despite Georgiev’s Heroics
The team was an absolute wagon. A barn burner. An icy terror. A total package. How the mighty have fallen. The Colorado Avalanche are not an elite team right now. They are when healthy, but the wheels have fallen off. What’s left can only roll downhill, and the most pressing question is whether it’s rolling down on its side or end over end.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Blues 5-2 Loss to the Jets – 12/8/22
The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets met for the second time this season in a Thursday night matchup. Due to injury, the Blues were without forward Pavel Buchnevich and defenseman Torey Krug for the second straight game as the team looked to even its season record against Winnipeg at one game a piece.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Boeser, Horvat, Poolman & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Brock Boeser’s agent speaks to a few teams as the Canucks look to trade the forward. Meanwhile, Bo Horvat re-signing with Vancouver seems less likely as more teams show interest in the captain. Also, Tucker Poolman’s future will soon become clear.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Megna, Klingberg & More
How much worse can things get for the Anaheim Ducks? After breaking their six-game skid with a win on Wednesday (Dec. 7) against the Carolina Hurricanes, they couldn’t follow it up and were battered 6-1 by the San Jose Sharks. It’s another low point in the season for the Ducks, just barely two weeks removed from a Black Friday embarrassment at the hands of the Ottawa Senators.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks – 12/10/22
After finally putting together a four-game win streak in the 2022-23 season, the Minnesota Wild have flipped back to a losing streak after dropping their latest games against the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers, allowing five goals against in both games. The latest loss has dropped the Wild to fourth in the Central Division as the Colorado Avalanche claim third with the same number of points, but in fewer games played. The playoff race is shaping up to be a battle to the end, and the Wild will have to step it up if they want to play some post-season hockey.
