'Like watching Strictly!’: Roy Keane slams ‘disrespectful’ Brazil dancing in South Korea rout

By Alasdair Mackenzie
 3 days ago

Roy Keane accused Brazil of being ‘disrespectful’ by dancing in celebration to all four of their goals in a rampant first half performance against South Korea.

Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta were all on target as the Selecao raced into a 4-0 lead by half-time in their World Cup 2022 last 16 clash.

Every goal was celebrated with some joyful dance moves and the third, a glorious team move finished by Richarlison , even saw Brazil coach Tite get involved.

“I can’t believe what I’m watching,” Keane said on ITV at half-time.

“It’s obviously brilliant from Brazil, but South Korea, my goodness. I’ve never seen so much dancing, it’s like watching Strictly!”

He added: “I think it is really disrespecting the opposition. It's 4-0 and they're doing it every time. I don’t mind the first jig, but then the manager got involved with it! I'm not happy with it, I don't think it's good at all.”

Fellow pundit Graeme Souness was also critical of the South Korean display as they struggled to cope with Brazil’s dazzling attack.

"If you had said to Brazil, how do you want Korea to play tonight? It would have been exactly like that,” said Souness.

“Brazil have been fabulous but Korea have been a shambles. It could be seven or eight."

