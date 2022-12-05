ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallmark’s ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Stars Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell Surprise Fans in Elf Costumes at RomaDrama Christmas

 4 days ago
Windy City celebration! Hallmark favorites including Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell kicked off the holiday season with guest appearances at the 2022 RomaDrama Christmas in Chicago.

The Three Wise Men and a Baby stars surprised fans on day two of the event on Saturday, December 3, by wearing elf costumes reminiscent of their movie outfits. (The convention began on Friday, December 2, at the Drake Hotel.)

The Canadian actors, who costarred in the Hallmark Countdown to Christmas film alongside Andrew Walker , also spent time one-on-one with fans following their panel. Hynes, 36, and Campbell, 43, playfully channeled their holiday movie characters, brothers Taylor and Stephan, respectively, as they snacked on candy canes and reminisced on the goofy hit, which premiered on November 19.

The Always Amore actor later changed into a brown sweater and red and black plaid pajama pants for his Q&A alongside Campbell. The Christmas by Starlight actor, who cowrote Three Wise Men and a Baby with Hallmark leading lady Kimberley Sustad , opted for a RomaDrama sweatshirt and reindeer socks for the chat.

“So much of the movie is these brothers acting like 13-year-olds and it really translates on and off camera,” Campbell exclusively told Us Weekly at Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas event in October of the on-set shenanigans. “We just became, like, three 13-year-old friends and there happened to be a camera filming us while we did our job. It was really silly. And I will say without hesitation, I ruined the most takes because I couldn’t stop laughing.”

Walker, who was originally slated to attend RomaDrama with his costars but had to miss it due to filming conflicts, gushed to Us in October about his friendships with both Hynes and Campbell.

“It was extremely hard to stay focused on set — to the detriment of our days, almost, we couldn’t control ourselves . The laughter — the just genuine laughter — and happiness that we were feeling to be all together working on this movie,” the A Curious Caterer Mystery star, 43, said at the time. “Tyler’s my wife’s cousin and to be on set with him after knowing him for so long — I’ve been with my wife for 19 years — and then we get to work with [Paul]. It’s a dream come true.”

While Walker had to skip the Chicago event and appeared virtually, there were plenty of other fan-favorites there to talk all things Christmas .

A Fabled Holiday costars Ryan Peavey and Brooke D’Orsay took over the convention on day one, leading a Q&A and special screening of their movie, which premiered on Hallmark Channel on Saturday.

Scroll down for an exclusive peek at how your favorite Hallmark Channel stars celebrated RomaDrama Christmas:

