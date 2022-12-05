Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Physician-led cardiology management org gains 3 Arizona practices
Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has joined Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma. CVAUSA is a comprehensive cardiology practice management company that provides support to cardiologists by sharing best practices and an executive management...
AZFamily
Mayo Clinic surgeons perform first-of-its-kind heart transplant in Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A first-of-its-kind heart transplant in Arizona gave the gift of life to a man from Lake Havasu City. The transplant is possible thanks to a special box, capable of bringing a human heart back to life and extending the health of a donor’s organs in order to save even more lives. Before this technology, a heart transplant was only possible if the donor died from brain death. With this new box, it’s now possible to do what doctors call a natural circulatory death.
ABC 15 News
Tripledemic causing hospital beds to fill up in Phoenix area
The number of hospital beds are declining across Arizona as local doctors deal with the 'Tripledemic' of cases of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. As of December 1, 83% of hospital beds are in use, which is up from November 1 when 75% of beds were occupied. "It's not as...
KTAR.com
Free dental care available to 1,800 patients at Phoenix arena this weekend
PHOENIX – Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix will become the state’s largest free dental clinic this weekend, with the capacity to provide care for 1,800 patients in need. The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy is set to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m....
AZFamily
State health officials report higher than average flu activity in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Across the country, hospitalizations for the flu are the highest we’ve seen at this time of year in a decade, according to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. While doctors say this year’s flu shot is a good match to circulating strains, fewer people seem to be getting it.
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale Recovery Center opens new, state-of-the-art outpatient center
Scottsdale Recovery Center (SRC), which provides drug and alcohol treatment services to those struggling with behavioral health, co-occurring and substance abuse disorders, hosted an open house Friday, Dec. 2 for its new, state-of-the-art outpatient facility. Located on Hayden Road and Via De Ventura in Scottsdale, the 12,500-square-foot clinic features more...
AZFamily
Expert: Microchip plant in Phoenix won’t impact Arizona’s water supply
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With President Biden flying in to promote a second TSMC microchip plant coming to the Valley, several viewers have asked Arizona’s Family how it would impact the ongoing water shortage. The main concern: would it hurt Arizona farmers?. Sarah Porter, director of Arizona State...
For Black Families in Phoenix, Child Welfare Investigations Are a Constant Threat
One in three Black children in Maricopa County, Arizona, faced a child welfare investigation over a five-year period, leaving many families in a state of dread. Some parents are pushing back.
citysuntimes.com
'Ignite Hope' this season with candlelit walk for Phoenix Children's Dec. 10
Ignite Hope, a candlelight walk that raises funds for Phoenix Children’s while showing the patients and their family that they are not alone, returns for its 11th year Saturday, Dec. 10. The anticipated event combines a holiday candlelight walk to show support for families coping with illnesses or injuries...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix needs lifeguards, ups incentive to $3000 for certification
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix is looking for lifeguards and is now offering a $3,000 signing bonus to boost its 2023 Certified Aquatics Staff. The city offered $2,500 for the prior swimming season. Anyone interested is encouraged to get certified now before interviewing starts in March.
Buck & Rider’s eatery expansion adds challenges, but exec says it's worth it
Opening a second, larger location of any restaurant concept can be tricky for a restaurateur. The upcoming expansion of Buck & Rider required solving a set of international logistics problems.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?
Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
Valley parents struggle to find pain relievers for their children
With the higher cases of cold, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and coronavirus in Arizona, we're hearing from parents worried because they can't find Tylenol or ibuprofen for their children.
Phoenix New Times
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
azbigmedia.com
3 things to know about Phoenix residential real estate market
In recent months, reports have cited Phoenix as a residential real estate market that’s finally lowering home prices after almost two full years on a steep incline. Realtor.com reports the Valley as a cooling market for buyers with the median home list price dropping 9.9% from June to September of this year. However, the September 2022 list price was still 4.4% higher than it was in September of 2021, proving the city of Phoenix continues to be on the cutting edge of real estate.
Banner receives $3M grant to advance Valley melanoma center's work
Banner Health Foundation has received a $3 million grant to expand the work of the T.W. Lewis Melanoma Center of Excellence at its Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center main campus in Gilbert.
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix
The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
citysuntimes.com
BISSELL Pet Foundation brings holiday hope to homeless Arizona pets
With the holiday season here, no pet should have to be without a family to call their own. To ensure pets get a chance to go from shelter kennels to the cozy couches of loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” reduced-fee adoption event now through Dec. 11.
