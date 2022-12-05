Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR, MISSY HYATT, DUSTIN RHODES & MORE PAY TRIBUTE TO BARRY WINDHAM, HOW YOU CAN HELP ASSIST THE WINDHAM FAMILY
A number of those in the pro wrestling world have paid tribute to former NWA World Champion and all-time great Barry Windham in the wake of Windham suffering a heart attack over the weekend:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE IS MUCH MORE ATTRACTIVE TO WRESTLERS NOW, WHO IS KEEPING COLT CABANA OFF OF TV NOW, AEW NEEDS TO REALIZE THAT BRYAN WORKS FOR THEM AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. With Punk out would it be wise for Tony Khan push the crap out of Bryan Danielson? He’s no Punk but is a very recognizable name. Of course I’m not expecting it but it’s just a thought, know what I mean?
Pro Wrestling Insider
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY TRAILER RELEASED, RINGSIDEFEST VENUE SHUTTING DOWN AND MORE
The official trailer for Ric Flair's Peacock documentary has been released:. It was reported today by The New York Post that Caroline's Comedy Club in NYC will be shuttering its Times Square location, shutting down the club after a 40 year run. Within the pro wrestling circles, the venue hosted every edition of Ringside Collectibles' Ringsidefest as well as comedy shows featuring Dolph Ziggler, Sam Roberts, Mick Foley and many others.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GARGANO HEADING TO SMACKDOWN, RIDDLE UPDATE AND MORE
Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend's live events, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, Drew McIntyre will not be at Smackdown tomorrow and the medical DQ announcement is NOT an angle. He is also off the road this weekend. Johnny Gargano is currently slated to be...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAIN EVENTS FOR WWE'S RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, LADDER MATCH & MORE
The main events for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden will feature:. *Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHAWN MICHAELS TALKS ABOUT HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH PAUL LEVESQUE, WILLIAM REGAL’S RETURN, SEAN WALTMAN WRESTLING, NEW DAY IN NXT: FULL SHAWN MICHAELS NXT DEADLINE CONFERENCE CALL RECAP
Shawn Michaels did a conference call with reporters today in advance of Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. After Adam Hopkins welcomed us, he turned the call over to Shawn. Shawn thanked us all for being here and previewed the show. He thinks that they have some cool, innovative stuff going on.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRE-SALES NOW ONGOING FOR JON MOXLEY & RENEE PAQUETTE HIGHSPOTSAUCTIONS.COM SIGNING
Our friends at www.HighspotsAuctions.com are holding a private signing with AEW's Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette this Saturday 12/10. Pre-orders for items are live now at this link. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RENEE PAQUETTE-AEW CONTRACT, A POTENTIAL ISSUE FOR LAST NIGHT'S DYNAMITE AUDIENCE, A ROH STREAK COMES TO AN END AND MORE
As Paul Jordan noted earlier today, Renee Paquette has a three year deal with AEW with contracts as both a talent and a producer. Mark Jacobs sent word that for Spectrum cable subscribers, there was a technical error last night and the channel was unavailable for the first 20-30 minutes of AEW Dynamite, frozen instead on a shot from Big Bang Theory, which preceeded the episode. No word whether that could have any ripple effect on the audience for last night's show.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION PREVIEW, THANKSGIVING EPISODE REPLAY NOW STREAMING AND MORE
Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *The Samoan SWAT Team in action. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *EJ Nduka vs Sultán del Aire. *The Samoan SWAT Team vs. Mark Davidson and Angel Fashion. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OPENING THIS WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns will open tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR THIS FRIDAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPING IN FLORIDA
Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for this Friday's TV taping in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles Dodge Center:. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve. *Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NAOMI RUNS INTO...
Naomi ran into AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill at last night's Atlanta Hawks NBA game:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHOULD OMEGA DITCH THE BUCKS, DOES KHAN HEAR CRITICISM, IF ALDIS WENT TO WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is it time for Kenny Omega to separate himself from the Bucks? I don’t see any benefits for him to stay with them, but a lot of reasons to leave. His matches with the Bucks suck because the Bucks are gymnasts, not wrestlers. I know Kenny is a somewhat polarizing figure, but his singles matches are great. I think the Bucks drag him down. Your thoughts?
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *Last stop before NXT: Deadline this Saturday. *Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner. *Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell. *WWE NXT Tag Team...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCES LOADED 200th BUMP CELEBRATION
Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins have all been announced as guests for next week' s 200th episode of The Bump. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
It's Wednesday! And that means that we will be taking a 1 week break in the best of 7. AEW Dynamite is LIVE. Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz have the call of the action. Ricky Starks gets his own entrance, as does Jungle Boy. There are a whole host of participants already at ringside. Orange Cassidy is there. Dustin Rhodes gets his own entrance. Brian Cage is in this, as is Ethan Page, Kip Sabian, Shawn Dean and Lee Moriarty. Dalton Castle pounds on someone in the corner. I see Matt Hardy. Hardy works over Castle, Dean and Cage battle in one of the corners. Blade eliminates Cassidy. Dustin with a Destroyer and a clothesline to Kip for the elimination.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
*AEW Champion MJF to appear. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. ROH, IWGP, AAA Tag Team Champions FTR. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin - Wardlow and Sting banned from ringside. *2022 Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill & Red Velvet & Leila Gray...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIPLE H MEETS UP WITH BAD BUNNY AND MORE WWE NOTES
Jamie Noble discusses his upcoming final match: WWE Digital Exclusive, Dec. 8, 2022. Top 5 OMG Moments Of 2022 in 1 Minute (Hindi): WWE Now India. Maxxine Dupri schools ma.çé & mån.sôör: Making It Maximum, Dec. 8, 2022. Battle of the Brands 2K22: Going Big...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER BELLATOR FIGHTER GETS OFFICIAL WWE NXT NAME
Former BELLATOR fighter Valerie Loureda has revealed her WWE NXT ring name is officially Lola Vice:. Thanks to everyone who sent that along. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0