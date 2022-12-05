ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Pro Wrestling Insider

FLAIR DOCUMENTARY TRAILER RELEASED, RINGSIDEFEST VENUE SHUTTING DOWN AND MORE

The official trailer for Ric Flair's Peacock documentary has been released:. It was reported today by The New York Post that Caroline's Comedy Club in NYC will be shuttering its Times Square location, shutting down the club after a 40 year run. Within the pro wrestling circles, the venue hosted every edition of Ringside Collectibles' Ringsidefest as well as comedy shows featuring Dolph Ziggler, Sam Roberts, Mick Foley and many others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Wrestling Insider

GARGANO HEADING TO SMACKDOWN, RIDDLE UPDATE AND MORE

Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend's live events, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, Drew McIntyre will not be at Smackdown tomorrow and the medical DQ announcement is NOT an angle. He is also off the road this weekend. Johnny Gargano is currently slated to be...
Pro Wrestling Insider

MAIN EVENTS FOR WWE'S RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, LADDER MATCH & MORE

The main events for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden will feature:. *Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match.
Pro Wrestling Insider

SHAWN MICHAELS TALKS ABOUT HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH PAUL LEVESQUE, WILLIAM REGAL’S RETURN, SEAN WALTMAN WRESTLING, NEW DAY IN NXT: FULL SHAWN MICHAELS NXT DEADLINE CONFERENCE CALL RECAP

Shawn Michaels did a conference call with reporters today in advance of Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. After Adam Hopkins welcomed us, he turned the call over to Shawn. Shawn thanked us all for being here and previewed the show. He thinks that they have some cool, innovative stuff going on.
FLORIDA STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

PRE-SALES NOW ONGOING FOR JON MOXLEY & RENEE PAQUETTE HIGHSPOTSAUCTIONS.COM SIGNING

Our friends at www.HighspotsAuctions.com are holding a private signing with AEW's Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette this Saturday 12/10. Pre-orders for items are live now at this link.
Pro Wrestling Insider

RENEE PAQUETTE-AEW CONTRACT, A POTENTIAL ISSUE FOR LAST NIGHT'S DYNAMITE AUDIENCE, A ROH STREAK COMES TO AN END AND MORE

As Paul Jordan noted earlier today, Renee Paquette has a three year deal with AEW with contracts as both a talent and a producer. Mark Jacobs sent word that for Spectrum cable subscribers, there was a technical error last night and the channel was unavailable for the first 20-30 minutes of AEW Dynamite, frozen instead on a shot from Big Bang Theory, which preceeded the episode. No word whether that could have any ripple effect on the audience for last night's show.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW FUSION PREVIEW, THANKSGIVING EPISODE REPLAY NOW STREAMING AND MORE

Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *The Samoan SWAT Team in action. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *EJ Nduka vs Sultán del Aire. *The Samoan SWAT Team vs. Mark Davidson and Angel Fashion. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider

OPENING THIS WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns will open tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.
Pro Wrestling Insider

NAOMI RUNS INTO...

Naomi ran into AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill at last night's Atlanta Hawks NBA game:.
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Wrestling Insider

SHOULD OMEGA DITCH THE BUCKS, DOES KHAN HEAR CRITICISM, IF ALDIS WENT TO WWE AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is it time for Kenny Omega to separate himself from the Bucks? I don’t see any benefits for him to stay with them, but a lot of reasons to leave. His matches with the Bucks suck because the Bucks are gymnasts, not wrestlers. I know Kenny is a somewhat polarizing figure, but his singles matches are great. I think the Bucks drag him down. Your thoughts?
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *Last stop before NXT: Deadline this Saturday. *Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner. *Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell. *WWE NXT Tag Team...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE ANNOUNCES LOADED 200th BUMP CELEBRATION

Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins have all been announced as guests for next week' s 200th episode of The Bump.
Pro Wrestling Insider

COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

It's Wednesday! And that means that we will be taking a 1 week break in the best of 7. AEW Dynamite is LIVE. Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz have the call of the action. Ricky Starks gets his own entrance, as does Jungle Boy. There are a whole host of participants already at ringside. Orange Cassidy is there. Dustin Rhodes gets his own entrance. Brian Cage is in this, as is Ethan Page, Kip Sabian, Shawn Dean and Lee Moriarty. Dalton Castle pounds on someone in the corner. I see Matt Hardy. Hardy works over Castle, Dean and Cage battle in one of the corners. Blade eliminates Cassidy. Dustin with a Destroyer and a clothesline to Kip for the elimination.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW

*AEW Champion MJF to appear. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. ROH, IWGP, AAA Tag Team Champions FTR. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin - Wardlow and Sting banned from ringside. *2022 Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill & Red Velvet & Leila Gray...
Pro Wrestling Insider

TRIPLE H MEETS UP WITH BAD BUNNY AND MORE WWE NOTES

Jamie Noble discusses his upcoming final match: WWE Digital Exclusive, Dec. 8, 2022. Top 5 OMG Moments Of 2022 in 1 Minute (Hindi): WWE Now India. Maxxine Dupri schools ma.çé & mån.sôör: Making It Maximum, Dec. 8, 2022. Battle of the Brands 2K22: Going Big...
Pro Wrestling Insider

FORMER BELLATOR FIGHTER GETS OFFICIAL WWE NXT NAME

Former BELLATOR fighter Valerie Loureda has revealed her WWE NXT ring name is officially Lola Vice:. Thanks to everyone who sent that along.

