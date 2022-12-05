Read full article on original website
IWTV CHAMPIONSHIP VACANT
IWTV TO CROWN 13TH INDEPENDENT WORLD CHAMPION AT WRESTIVAL. Following rumors that the monster sustained a serious injury in his first world championship defense against death match legend Matt Tremont, the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Champion appeared at ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 37 where he was electrocuted and had his skull bashed in.
MLW NEWS AND NOTES
Announced for next week's MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV is MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards vs. SB Kento. The 12/22 episode will be headlined by MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Flammer. MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday 1/7/23 for "Blood...
COVER REVEALED FOR TOD GORDON'S MEMOIR, FOREWORD WILL BE WRITTEN BY....
The cover for Tod Gordon's memoir Tod is God - The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling has been revealed:. The book, co-authored by Sean Oliver, will feature a foreword from Terry Funk. The book will be released in hardcover form in July 2023. If you enjoy...
MAIN EVENTS FOR WWE'S RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, LADDER MATCH & MORE
The main events for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden will feature:. *Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match.
NEW WWE TRADEMARK FILING
WWE filed a trademark on the term "WWE Ring Leaders" on 12/1. The trademark is for the following:. "Organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes' name, image, and likeness (NIL); Organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; Entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; Organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video games, strategy games; entertainment services, namely, providing news, analysis, and information regarding video games; name, image and likeness (NIL) marketing and consulting services for athletes; branding services for athletes; endorsement services for athletes; marketing services in the nature of promotion of third-party goods and services by brand ambassadors; educational services, namely, hosting events and providing educational speakers in the field of name, image and likeness (NIL) in collegiate sports."
WILLIAM REGAL'S STATUS, FTR, FINAL BATTLE, HEALTH ISSUES HIS FAMILY HAS DEALT WITH THIS YEAR & MORE: TONY KHAN RING OF HONOR FINAL BATTLE MEDIA CALL NOTES
Ring of Honor owner and AEW President Tony Khan is currently taking part in a media call to promote Saturday's Final Battle PPV. Highlights:. Khan opened us thanking everyone for joining him. On the status of William Regal, Khan said that going back a few months, it's been crazy. Going...
IMPACT WRESTLING RELEASING UNCUT ALEXANDER VS. SPEEDBALL CLASSIC TOMORROW & MORE NOTES
Impact Wrestling is going to release the absolutely insanely great Josh Alexander vs. Speedball Mike Bailey in its 60 minute entirety tomorrow at 12 PM Eastern on YouTube for free. Impact posted the following post-match footage backstage after the match:. Set for next Thursday's Impact on AXS TV:. *Impact Tag...
THE ROCK PRAISES HIS WIFE, CROWN JEWEL OUT ON DVD AND MORE
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel event DVD was officially released today. WWE Shop has a new Alexa Bliss "Who Wants To Play" with Lily adorning the front. Thanks to Paul Jordan. Mike Carpenter sent word there will be a Friday Night Smackdown taping on 3/3/23 in Washington, DC. The Rock...
NEW MATCH ADDED TO DYNAMITE, BRODIE KING TALKS AND MORE AEW NOTES
Brody King is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. King talks about fatherhood, his band, working as a lighting technician on movies and TV, and getting into professional wrestling. He also talks about The House of Black disappearing from TV, helping Julia Hart find her dark persona, comparisons to other wrestling groups, AEW versus other products, dream matches, New Japan Strong , Ring of Honor and more.
NAOMI RUNS INTO...
Naomi ran into AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill at last night's Atlanta Hawks NBA game:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
TRIPLE H MEETS UP WITH BAD BUNNY AND MORE WWE NOTES
Jamie Noble discusses his upcoming final match: WWE Digital Exclusive, Dec. 8, 2022. Top 5 OMG Moments Of 2022 in 1 Minute (Hindi): WWE Now India. Maxxine Dupri schools ma.çé & mån.sôör: Making It Maximum, Dec. 8, 2022. Battle of the Brands 2K22: Going Big...
GARGANO HEADING TO SMACKDOWN, RIDDLE UPDATE AND MORE
Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend's live events, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, Drew McIntyre will not be at Smackdown tomorrow and the medical DQ announcement is NOT an angle. He is also off the road this weekend. Johnny Gargano is currently slated to be...
WWE OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES NXT VENGEANCE DAY FOR CHARLOTTE
NXT® VENGEANCE DAY SET FOR CHARLOTTE ON FEBRUARY 4. STAMFORD, Conn., December 8, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT Vengeance Day will take place live at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tickets for the Premium Live Event go on sale next Friday at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com.
UPDATED WWE NXT DEADLINE LINEUP FOR THIS SATURDAY
WWE NXT will present their NXT Deadline event this Saturday 12/10 on the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring the following updated lineup:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day. *First-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe...
RENEE PAQUETTE-AEW CONTRACT, A POTENTIAL ISSUE FOR LAST NIGHT'S DYNAMITE AUDIENCE, A ROH STREAK COMES TO AN END AND MORE
As Paul Jordan noted earlier today, Renee Paquette has a three year deal with AEW with contracts as both a talent and a producer. Mark Jacobs sent word that for Spectrum cable subscribers, there was a technical error last night and the channel was unavailable for the first 20-30 minutes of AEW Dynamite, frozen instead on a shot from Big Bang Theory, which preceeded the episode. No word whether that could have any ripple effect on the audience for last night's show.
18TH & GRAND: THE OLYMPIC AUDITORIUM STORY, FEATURING RODDY PIPER'S FINAL INTERVIEW, TO HAVE BROADCAST PREMIERE TOMORROW IN LOS ANGELES
The excellent documentary 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story will have its regional broadcast premiere tomorrow, Thursday 12/8 on Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles (the home of the L.A. Lakers) at 8 PM Pacific. The film, which features the last interview WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper sat down...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Jordynne Grace in 2022. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon. *Savannah Evans vs...
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY TRAILER RELEASED, RINGSIDEFEST VENUE SHUTTING DOWN AND MORE
The official trailer for Ric Flair's Peacock documentary has been released:. It was reported today by The New York Post that Caroline's Comedy Club in NYC will be shuttering its Times Square location, shutting down the club after a 40 year run. Within the pro wrestling circles, the venue hosted every edition of Ringside Collectibles' Ringsidefest as well as comedy shows featuring Dolph Ziggler, Sam Roberts, Mick Foley and many others.
PREMIERE EPISODE OF 'BARMAGGEDON' WITH NIKKI BELLA OVERNIGHT AUDIENCE
The premiere episode of the USA Network's Barmaggedon with Nikki Bella garnered 650,000 overnight viewers at 11 PM following Monday Night Raw last night. In the 18-49 demo, the episode brought in a 0.18. The premiere was 15th for the evening on basic cable. USA has released the episode online:
MAJOR UPDATE ON WHERE SASHA BANKS MAY BE APPEARING NEXT
Mercedes Varnado aka WWE's Sasha Banks is expected to be at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month, according to several sources close to the situation. While it is unknown whether Varnado will be appearing before the live crowd, we are told that NJPW is bringing Varnado in to the event.
