Hey everyone, thanks for logging into PWInsider.com tonight as we continue blogging after ROH's Final Battle and dive into NXT Deadline!. As I wrote earlier today, I dedicate this blog to everyone we've all lost this year, in my family and yours - we've all been through the ringer the last few years alike and I'd be extremely selfish to not acknowledge the kindness and support of all of you who have kept me employed (and to be honest, distracted) through this last year. There's a GoFundMe that was launched this AM to assist my Uncle Frank, who just 3 weeks ago was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer, so if you have the ability to help and want to - go for it. If not, please send him, his wife and kids all the good vibes if you can. He's in for a hell of a fight and I'd like to also dedicate whatever this blog to him as well. We love you Uncle Frankie.

1 DAY AGO