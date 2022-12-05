Read full article on original website
TOP MATCHES FOR THIS WEEKEND'S WWE LIVE EVENTS
With Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle pulled from this weekend's WWE live events, the currently planned top matches for this weekend are:. *Braun Strowman & Ridge Holland & Butch vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville...
MAIN EVENT TIME, MEN'S SURVIVOR COMMENCES, NEW DAY ROCKS, PAPA SHANGO TRIBUTE, THE FIRST IRON SURVIVOR & MORE: MIKE'S LIVE, ONGOING NXT DEADLINE BLOG
Hey everyone, thanks for logging into PWInsider.com tonight as we continue blogging after ROH's Final Battle and dive into NXT Deadline!. As I wrote earlier today, I dedicate this blog to everyone we've all lost this year, in my family and yours - we've all been through the ringer the last few years alike and I'd be extremely selfish to not acknowledge the kindness and support of all of you who have kept me employed (and to be honest, distracted) through this last year. There's a GoFundMe that was launched this AM to assist my Uncle Frank, who just 3 weeks ago was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer, so if you have the ability to help and want to - go for it. If not, please send him, his wife and kids all the good vibes if you can. He's in for a hell of a fight and I'd like to also dedicate whatever this blog to him as well. We love you Uncle Frankie.
MATT RIDDLE UPDATE
During tonight's Friday Night Smackdown, it was announced Matt Riddle was expected to be out of action for the next "six weeks" after being attacked by Solo Sikoa. As PWInsider.com noted earlier this week, Riddle was pulled from this weekend's live events after being stretchered out on Raw. If you...
WAS HONOR RESTORED?, JOE VS. JUICE, BRISCOES AND FTR STEAL THE SHOW AND POSSIBLY THE YEAR, THE SPIRIT OF ROH LIVES ON IN PURE TITLE BOUT & MORE: MIKE'S ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 BLOG
First of all, thank you all for supporting PWInsider.com as we head into the holiday season after these two final PPVs of the year today, Ring of Honor Final Battle and NXT Deadline. I'll be blogging those shows while Cory Strode and Richard Trionfo will handle play by play. My hope is that both shows will be a lot of fun.
JAMIE NOBLE HAVING LAST MATCH TONIGHT IN WEST VIRGINIA & MORE SET FOR TONIGHT'S WWE EVENTS
WWE's Raw brand is running Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley on top. The Smackdown brand will be in Charleston, West Virginia at the Charlestown Coliseum with Jamie Noble returning...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on the WWE Network and Peacock will feature:. *Odyssey Jones vs. Damon Kemp. *Sol Ruca vs. Valentina Feroz. *Trick Williams vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler (with Ava Raine) vs. Lucien Price and Bronco Nima.
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: TAG TEAM MATCHES, A SIX MAN TAG MATCH, WHO SUCKS NOW?, KROSS STORY TIME, KNIGHT SEARCHES FOR BRAY
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Matt Riddle will be out for six weeks after the attack last Monday night by Solo Sikoa. Match Number One: Butch and Sheamus (with Ridge Holland) versus Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso (with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) for the WWE Men’s Tag Team Championships.
UPDATED RING OF HONOR FINAL BATTLE CARD
Here is the updated card for tonight's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view:. Announced for the Final Battle: Zero Hour broadcast at 3 PM Eastern on YouTube:. *"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand.". Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society versus Cheeseburger and Eli Isom of Shinobi Shadow Squad. *Mascara Doradoa...
12/10 WWE SMACKDOWN IN WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA RESULTS
WWE came to Wheeling, West Virginia. Took the kids and while it was not a cheap evening with parking, food and merch, they had a great time and it was a nice early Christmas present for them. Here are the results as I best remember them:. *The Usos were defending...
SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S SMACKDOWN IN CHICAGO IS...
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown from Chicago's Allstate Arena:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. World Cup tournament winner Ricochet. *WWE Women's Tag Team ChampionsIYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox & Liv Morgan. *Hit Row vs....
DAVID MCLANE TALKS WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING CROWNING THEIR FIRST TAG CHAMPIONS THIS WEEKEND ON TV, WORKING WITH AJ MENDEZ, SYNDICATION IN 2022, LISTENING TO THE AUDIENCE AND TONS MORE
WOW - Women of Wrestling will present its “Crowning the Champs” episode this weekend nationally via syndication this weekend. PWInsider.com sat down with WOW host David McLane, who has been the lynchpin for every incarnation of the women’s professional wrestling series and was the original founder of GLOW - Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling back in 1986 to discuss WOW’s evolution across the last several months as they crown their first Tag Team Champions this weekend.
THE FINAL TEAMS ARE SET: 12/10 NJPW SUPER JUNIOR TAG LEAGUE RESULTS FROM EHIME, JAPAN
12/10/22 Results from New Japan's Super Jr. Tag League from Ehime, Japan:. 1 - Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita and Ryohei Oiwa. Fujita forces Nakashima to tap out to a Boston Crab. 2 - Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma and YOSHI-HASHI vs. El Desperado, Lance Archer and Minoru...
MOXLEY VS. TAKESHITA & MORE: AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
*AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. an opponent selected by Kip Sabian. The opponent is a former WWE NXT competitor. *Regina Di WAVE Champion Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny. *Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *Lee Moriarty & W. Morrissey with Stokely Hathaway vs. Izzy James and Clayton Bloodstone. *Athena, Tay...
12/10 WWE IN SAGINAW, MICHIGAN RESULTS
*Luke Gallows & Mia Yim & Karl Anderson defeated Judgement Day. *WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY defeated Alexa Bliss & Asuka. *Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz via choke.*Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via DQ after Omos hit Lashley with a steel chair. *WWE Raw Women’s...
WWE NXT DEADLINE TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present their NXT Deadline event tonight on the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring the following updated lineup:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day. *First-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy vs....
JIM ROSS ON WHAT WILLIAM REGAL BROUGHT TO AEW DURING HIS RUN
Jim Ross discussed William Regal's contributions to AEW during his run with the promotio on the latest edition of his podcast, Grilling JR:. “He’s a valuable asset to AEW or wherever he may be in any company. So uh, it’s been a blessing to have him around cause he is, he was one of my guys that I really worked hard to salvage a career for back in the day. And so, uh, he’s been a very valuable resource. You can’t replace guys with that kind of experience and in Regal’s case, also the patience to help these young guys. Cause he was in the ring everyday, you know, at TV, and did just always had time for the talent and young green guys. I told some of them the other day, I said, I hope you guys are paying attention to him.
WWE’S RIGHTS FEES, TRIPLE THREAT MATCHES OVER DOWN, BUILDING UP MATCHES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is AEW Dark/Dark Elevation profitable for AEW? It seems they bring in a lot of local talent for the shows, but adding in established talent, it seems it would be expensive, but I know nothing about Youtube economics.
COMPLETE WWE NXT DEADLINE PPV REPORT: TWO IRON SURVIVORS, WAS IT THE DAY FOR THE NEW DAY OR WAS IT PRETTY DEADLY?, FYRE VS DAWN, AND MORE
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s live coverage of the NXT Deadline Special from Orlando, Florida. Make sure to check out all coverage including news, interviews, preview audios, blogs, and more. In an interview with Kelly Kincaid, Roxanne Perez mentions that she pulled number one in the Iron Survivor Match. Zoey Stark...
BRAY PAYS TRIBUTE TO BARRY WINDHAM, ANGLE ON WWE RETURN & MORE
Bray Wyatt posted a video on Instagram paying tribute to Barry Windham. Kurt Angle and Ricochet share their mutual respect: The SmackDown Lowdown, Dec. 11, 2022.
KURT ANGLE BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION & MORE: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:. *Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Butch (replacing Drew McIntyre) & Sheamus. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to appear. *Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler.
