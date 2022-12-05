Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear
Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COVER REVEALED FOR TOD GORDON'S MEMOIR, FOREWORD WILL BE WRITTEN BY....
The cover for Tod Gordon's memoir Tod is God - The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling has been revealed:. The book, co-authored by Sean Oliver, will feature a foreword from Terry Funk. The book will be released in hardcover form in July 2023. If you enjoy...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H’s Next WWE Signing Revealed?
Triple H has made many signings for WWE since he took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July. While most of the recent WWE signings have been names that were previously let go from the company, there has been interest in some independent wrestling stars from the company. Well,...
ComicBook
Here's How AEW Will Address William Regal's Departure
William Regal was written off AEW television last week after MJF blindsided him with a pair of brass knuckles to the back of the head. It was reported in the days that followed that Regal was leaving AEW and on his way back to WWE. However, the circumstances of Regal's departure remain unclear as various outlets have reported different reasons for why he was able to leave the promotion less than a year after signing — whether it was because he signed a short-term deal, he was granted his release by Tony Khan upon request or if his contract had a clause that enabled him to leave sooner than expected.
411mania.com
Various News: Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute to Umaga on WWE Raw, Synopsis for Tonight’s Tales From the Territories
– Fans on social media took note of Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike on Raw, formerly the signature move of his late uncle, Umaga. The anniversary of Umaga’s passing was the day before. – A new episode of Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV at...
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Bearer: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Legendary Manager
When the man behind the Paul Bearer gimmick, William Moody, passed away on March 5, 2013, the reaction was almost a referendum on the impact that the character had. At a time when such a thing was less common than it is now when a pro wrestling star dies, there was a deluge of mainstream media coverage, with even likes of the New York Times and National Public Radio publishing obituaries for Moody. "It really speaks to the uniqueness of the character and how well remembered the Undertaker/Paul Bearer pairing was," wrote Dave Meltzer in the March 19, 2013 issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "[E]ven people who weren't wrestling fans kind of knew there was a wrestler named The Undertaker who had a manager named Paul Bearer."
ringsidenews.com
Scott Hall Faked An Injury To Get William Regal Signed To WCW
WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall defined an entire generation of pro wrestling. He made a name for himself as Razor Ramon during the early 90s. Hall also helped change the course of pro wrestling for good after being part of the nWo. He was also a very benevolent man who helped out William Regal as well in a huge way.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LEGENDARY BOXING REFEREE MILLS LANE, WHO MADE SEVERAL PRO WRESTLING APPEARANCES, PASSES AWAY
PWInsider.com is sad to pass along that legendary boxing referee Mills Lane, who made several appearances in professional wrestling, has passed away at the age of 85. Mills became infamous for his "Let's Get It On" catchphrase at the start of boxing fights and refereed a number of legendary moments, including Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield, where he DQ'd Tyson for biting Holyfield's ear.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Next Signing
WWE has been signing a number of stars to contracts in recent months and it looks like an interesting name could be joining the company sooner than later. NWA is holding a set of TV tapings on Tuesday December 6th, in Nashville, and it looks like Colby Corino will be finishing up with the company as his deal expires in January.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY TRAILER RELEASED, RINGSIDEFEST VENUE SHUTTING DOWN AND MORE
The official trailer for Ric Flair's Peacock documentary has been released:. It was reported today by The New York Post that Caroline's Comedy Club in NYC will be shuttering its Times Square location, shutting down the club after a 40 year run. Within the pro wrestling circles, the venue hosted every edition of Ringside Collectibles' Ringsidefest as well as comedy shows featuring Dolph Ziggler, Sam Roberts, Mick Foley and many others.
bodyslam.net
John Skyler Signs A Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
John Skyler is in IMPACT Wrestling for the long haul. John Skyler is a 15-year veteran who’s been wrestling all around the world. In 2022, he has wrestled at multiple IMPACT tapings, and he has also performed at two tapings of NJPW STRONG. While speaking on The Angle Podcast, Skyler shared the news that he has signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. He noted that he’s looking forward to facing a number of the members of the IMPACT roster and he described how he wants to break the perception of who he is, as many people view him as a journeyman. He’s looking to prove himself as a viable star.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT DEADLINE TICKETS, NOVA RETIREMENT SHOW, A THANK YOU FROM MIKE AND MORE
For those who have asked about this Saturday's WWE NXT Deadline event, WWE has already closed the ticketing process for the event. Tickets were distributed via the NXT Live Facebook group, the same as WWE's weekly Tuesday taping. There is no update yet on Barry Windham's health. I would check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STAR RICHARD HOLLIDAY REVEALS CANCER DIAGNOSIS
Major League Wrestling's Richard Holliday has been out of action for several months due to health concerns and today, he publicly revealed during an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso that he has been diagnosed with cancer. “When I wrestled Hammer in June, I was taking Dayquil to try to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHOULD OMEGA DITCH THE BUCKS, DOES KHAN HEAR CRITICISM, IF ALDIS WENT TO WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is it time for Kenny Omega to separate himself from the Bucks? I don’t see any benefits for him to stay with them, but a lot of reasons to leave. His matches with the Bucks suck because the Bucks are gymnasts, not wrestlers. I know Kenny is a somewhat polarizing figure, but his singles matches are great. I think the Bucks drag him down. Your thoughts?
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO MORE NAMES SET FOR PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Daniel Garcia and Latgo are the latest stars announced for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which will take place on Saturday 1/7/23 and Sunday 1/8/23 in Los Angeles, CA at The Globe Theater. Previously announced thus far as competing:. Aramis. Titus...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW RIC FLAIR DOCUMENTARY WILL PREMIERE...
Ric Flair announced the new Peacock WWE documentary on his life will debut on 12/26:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
DUSTIN RHODES PAYS TRIBUTE TO BARRY WINDHAM, MAX CASTER IN CONCERT AND MORE
Jon Moxley has been announced as appearing on Dynamite. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE LISTING FOR NEXT WWE BIOGRAPHY LEGENDS DVD SET, INDY STAR DOES AEW/WWE DOUBLE DUTY THIS WEEK, DREW, UMAGA TRIBUTE AND MORE
The Drew McIntyre issue that led to him being medically disqualified is not expected to be a long term situation and was more the company keeping him out of the ring vs. an injury that required him to take time off. Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike last night was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO DYNAMITE, BRODIE KING TALKS AND MORE AEW NOTES
Brody King is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. King talks about fatherhood, his band, working as a lighting technician on movies and TV, and getting into professional wrestling. He also talks about The House of Black disappearing from TV, helping Julia Hart find her dark persona, comparisons to other wrestling groups, AEW versus other products, dream matches, New Japan Strong , Ring of Honor and more.
Comments / 0