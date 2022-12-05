Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT DEADLINE LINEUP FOR THIS SATURDAY
WWE NXT will present their NXT Deadline event this Saturday 12/10 on the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring the following updated lineup:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day. *First-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE TRADEMARK FILING
WWE filed a trademark on the term "WWE Ring Leaders" on 12/1. The trademark is for the following:. "Organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes' name, image, and likeness (NIL); Organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; Entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; Organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video games, strategy games; entertainment services, namely, providing news, analysis, and information regarding video games; name, image and likeness (NIL) marketing and consulting services for athletes; branding services for athletes; endorsement services for athletes; marketing services in the nature of promotion of third-party goods and services by brand ambassadors; educational services, namely, hosting events and providing educational speakers in the field of name, image and likeness (NIL) in collegiate sports."
Pro Wrestling Insider
GARGANO HEADING TO SMACKDOWN, RIDDLE UPDATE AND MORE
Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend's live events, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, Drew McIntyre will not be at Smackdown tomorrow and the medical DQ announcement is NOT an angle. He is also off the road this weekend. Johnny Gargano is currently slated to be...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAJOR UPDATE ON WHERE SASHA BANKS MAY BE APPEARING NEXT
Mercedes Varnado aka WWE's Sasha Banks is expected to be at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month, according to several sources close to the situation. While it is unknown whether Varnado will be appearing before the live crowd, we are told that NJPW is bringing Varnado in to the event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PREMIERE EPISODE OF 'BARMAGGEDON' WITH NIKKI BELLA OVERNIGHT AUDIENCE
The premiere episode of the USA Network's Barmaggedon with Nikki Bella garnered 650,000 overnight viewers at 11 PM following Monday Night Raw last night. In the 18-49 demo, the episode brought in a 0.18. The premiere was 15th for the evening on basic cable. USA has released the episode online:
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday and it’s time for Dynamite, and we are in Cedar Park Texas at the H-E-B Center, with a commentary team of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. This isn’t for the Dynamite Diamond, but for a chance to face MJF for the Dynamite Diamond, which is a bit odd. We only get Jungle Boy, Dustin Rhodes and Ricky Starks. They also didn’t have any “surprise” entrants in the battle royal, which is a good thing. Crowd is rocking for Ricky Starks.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAIN EVENTS FOR WWE'S RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, LADDER MATCH & MORE
The main events for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden will feature:. *Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES NXT VENGEANCE DAY FOR CHARLOTTE
NXT® VENGEANCE DAY SET FOR CHARLOTTE ON FEBRUARY 4. STAMFORD, Conn., December 8, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT Vengeance Day will take place live at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tickets for the Premium Live Event go on sale next Friday at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: THE DEADLINE IS COMING, WE HAVE OUR MATCHES FOR SATURDAY, AND MORE
Your announcers are Booker T and Vic Joseph. Duke Hudson tells Andre they have his back and they want to know that Andre is ready for this match. Andre says it is time to give those two motherf***ers an Andre Chase University ass whooping. Match Number One: Von Wagner (with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE IS MUCH MORE ATTRACTIVE TO WRESTLERS NOW, WHO IS KEEPING COLT CABANA OFF OF TV NOW, AEW NEEDS TO REALIZE THAT BRYAN WORKS FOR THEM AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. With Punk out would it be wise for Tony Khan push the crap out of Bryan Danielson? He’s no Punk but is a very recognizable name. Of course I’m not expecting it but it’s just a thought, know what I mean?
Pro Wrestling Insider
VICE TO PREMIERE VINCE MCMAHON DOC NEXT TUESDAY
Vice TV will premiere their two hour Nine Lives of Vince McMahon documentary next Tuesday 12/13 at 9 PM Eastern with replays at 12 AM and 3 AM EST. Promotional material for the film notes, "Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire."
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: FORMER TOP NXT UK STAR MAKING AEW DEBUT
Trent Seven will debut on this Frday's edition of AEW Rampage, facing Orange Cassidy. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR THIS FRIDAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPING IN FLORIDA
Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for this Friday's TV taping in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles Dodge Center:. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve. *Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Trick Williams vs. Cedric Alexander. *Katana Chance vs. Tamina Snuka. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHOULD OMEGA DITCH THE BUCKS, DOES KHAN HEAR CRITICISM, IF ALDIS WENT TO WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is it time for Kenny Omega to separate himself from the Bucks? I don’t see any benefits for him to stay with them, but a lot of reasons to leave. His matches with the Bucks suck because the Bucks are gymnasts, not wrestlers. I know Kenny is a somewhat polarizing figure, but his singles matches are great. I think the Bucks drag him down. Your thoughts?
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE LISTING FOR NEXT WWE BIOGRAPHY LEGENDS DVD SET, INDY STAR DOES AEW/WWE DOUBLE DUTY THIS WEEK, DREW, UMAGA TRIBUTE AND MORE
The Drew McIntyre issue that led to him being medically disqualified is not expected to be a long term situation and was more the company keeping him out of the ring vs. an injury that required him to take time off. Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike last night was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE DEVELOPMENTAL TALENT SIGNED
ABC Action News WFTS Tampa Bay have an article about WWE holding tryouts at the IMG Academy campus, and revealing that Melanie Brzezenski from University of Tampa was offered a WWE development contract after the tryout. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HUGE MAIN EVENT BOUT ADDED TO ROH FINAL BATTLE PPV
ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar Match has been added to this Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. *ROH Women's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO DYNAMITE, BRODIE KING TALKS AND MORE AEW NOTES
Brody King is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. King talks about fatherhood, his band, working as a lighting technician on movies and TV, and getting into professional wrestling. He also talks about The House of Black disappearing from TV, helping Julia Hart find her dark persona, comparisons to other wrestling groups, AEW versus other products, dream matches, New Japan Strong , Ring of Honor and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHOULD AEW BUILD THEIR OWN BUILDING, FAVORITE RUMBLES, TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Would it be financially smart for AEW Wrestling to purchase a building and convert it into a live tv studio, similar what OVW has, so don't have to rent Universal Studios like TNA did?. I don't think AEW is in...
Comments / 0