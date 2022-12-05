ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news8000.com

West Salem boys basketball dominates Black River Falls, 83-27

The West Salem boys basketball team continued to roll on Friday night as the Panthers cruised to a conference win over Black River Falls, 83-27. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WEST SALEM, WI
news8000.com

Luther boys basketball win over Logan, 80-63.

Luther Boys Basketball hosted La Crosse Logan for a non-conference matchup. Luther went on to win 80-63. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Holmen hangs on for double-overtime win over Tomah, 73-72

Holmen High School was the place to be on Friday night as students, parents, friends and family were treated to an instant classic between two MVC rivals. Brady Plueger’s three-point buzzer beater at the end of regulation gave Tomah new life as the Timberwolves forced overtime, but the Vikings rallied late and survived a double-OT thriller, 73-72.
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

Onalaska girls basketball wins over Holmen, 58-54

Onalaska girls basketball hosted Holmen for an MVC matchup. Onalaska would go on to win 58 to 54. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ONALASKA, WI
news8000.com

Aquinas girls use tough defense to beat La Crosse Central, 64-32

Aquinas host La Crosse Central for an MVC girl’s basketball matchup. Aquinas held Central to 8 first-half points as the Blugolds went on to win 64-32. Macy Donarski finished the night with 17 points for Aquinas. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Clouds, Fog, Light Precip Possible Tonight & Saturday -Bill Graul

Watching the system that brought snow this morning moving east and away from our area. Tracking a weaker disturbance moving in from the west that will bring a slight chance of light snow showers or drizzle tonight and Saturday. Also, tracking a stronger storm that looks to impact our area later Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Stay tuned!
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy