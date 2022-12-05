Read full article on original website
Generations of Basketball Classic brings granny basketball to La Crosse
The La Crosse Center was filled with basketball fans for the Generations of Basketball Classic. From grade school to grannies, there were 7 games mixed of three different age groups. The Driftless Dribblers took on the La Crosse Does in a game of granny basketball. The rules are a bit...
West Salem boys basketball dominates Black River Falls, 83-27
The West Salem boys basketball team continued to roll on Friday night as the Panthers cruised to a conference win over Black River Falls, 83-27.
Luther boys basketball win over Logan, 80-63.
Luther Boys Basketball hosted La Crosse Logan for a non-conference matchup. Luther went on to win 80-63.
Holmen hangs on for double-overtime win over Tomah, 73-72
Holmen High School was the place to be on Friday night as students, parents, friends and family were treated to an instant classic between two MVC rivals. Brady Plueger’s three-point buzzer beater at the end of regulation gave Tomah new life as the Timberwolves forced overtime, but the Vikings rallied late and survived a double-OT thriller, 73-72.
Onalaska girls basketball wins over Holmen, 58-54
Onalaska girls basketball hosted Holmen for an MVC matchup. Onalaska would go on to win 58 to 54.
Aquinas girls use tough defense to beat La Crosse Central, 64-32
Aquinas host La Crosse Central for an MVC girl's basketball matchup. Aquinas held Central to 8 first-half points as the Blugolds went on to win 64-32. Macy Donarski finished the night with 17 points for Aquinas.
Clouds, Fog, Light Precip Possible Tonight & Saturday -Bill Graul
Watching the system that brought snow this morning moving east and away from our area. Tracking a weaker disturbance moving in from the west that will bring a slight chance of light snow showers or drizzle tonight and Saturday. Also, tracking a stronger storm that looks to impact our area later Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Stay tuned!
