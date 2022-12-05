HOUSTON – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team beat the Houston Christian University Huskies 95-82 on Saturday at Sharp Gym. Sophomore Will Johnston led the Vaqueros (6-4) with 28 points while hitting a career-high tying four 3-pointers and going a career-best 12-for-13 from the foul line with five rebounds, four assists and a career-high two steals. Senior Justin Johnson scored 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting with four rebounds and four assists. Junior Ahren Freeman scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting with nine rebounds, two assists, a season-high tying two steals and a career-high tying two blocks. Sophomore Sherman Brashear scored a season-high tying 14 points on a season-high 5-of-9 shooting, including a career-high tying 4-of-6 from behind the arc, with four rebounds and a career-high tying two steals. Graduate student Dima Zdor finished with seven points, a season-high 11 rebounds, and one block.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO