denverpioneers.com
PREVIEW: No. 1 Denver Travels to Face Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs
DULUTH, Minn. – After a weekend of non-conference games, the No. 1 Denver Pioneers hockey team returns to NCHC play as the squad travels to take on the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs on Friday and Saturday at Amsoil Arena. Both games begin at 6 p.m. MT and will be broadcasted...
Football World Reacts To Colorado's Major Transfer
Deion Sanders will need to shake up the secondary at Colorado. On Thursday afternoon, sophomore cornerback Kaylin Moore announced that he'll enter the transfer portal. "To my Buffs teammates, thanks for all the memories and all the brothers I have gained! Buffs fans, thank you," Moore wrote. "After prayer and thoughtful consideration with my family, I have decided I will be entering the transfer portal."
KDVR.com
Jeremy Bloom: 'I was a cog in the wheel' getting Coach Prime
Jeremy Bloom is a man of many accomplishments: All-American wide receiver at the University of Colorado, two-time Olympic skier and his most recent feat, landing Coach Prime at CU. Jeremy Bloom: ‘I was a cog in the wheel’ getting …. Jeremy Bloom is a man of many accomplishments:...
Mississippi Link
Coach Prime tells University of Colorado PAC-12 players get to packing
Before the dust could barely settle from JSU’s record-setting football season and before the thought of them being 2022 SWAC Champions could fully sink in, coach Deion Sanders held his introductory meeting Sunday, December 4 with University of Colorado officials and players from the football team. To many sports...
Deion Sanders, CU Buffs already after top players in transfer portal
BOULDER — Coach Prime wasn’t lying — he can certainly multitask. Deion Sanders, the new Colorado Buffaloes head coach is currently preparing for his final game at Jackson State — the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Dec. 17. But he is also hard at work trying to improve the roster of his new team.
college-sports-journal.com
Out With McCaffrey, In With Lamb at Northern Colorado
The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) has made drastic changes to their football program in the past 15 days. Ed McCaffrey was fired after three years and two played seasons as the team struggled with a 6-16 (4-12) record. Additionally, there was the “clip-board scandal” at Montana State with Max throwing a broken clip-board at fans, stories of Collins-Era players being washed/ forced out of the program, alleged scholarship discrepancies, and a general sense of fractured leadership from part of the roster. In an effort to “right the ship” Athletic Director Darren Dunn conducted a brief national coaching search with little communication to anyone outside of the University and a swift decision of Ed Lamb.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Northern Colorado hires FBS assistant as head coach
Northern Colorado will hire Ed Lamb as its next head coach, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday. Lamb has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach at BYU. Lamb served as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, and also coached safeties. Prior to that, he was the head...
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'
How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
commercecitysentinel.com
Empty seat reminds Fort Lupton coach of more than basketball
Someone is missing from the Fort Lupton High School boys basketball team bench this season. Coach Jim Roedel knows exactly whose clipboard occupies an empty seat and who his team salutes after every huddle on the bench. Roedel may even stencil Lee Amato’s name on the gym floor for the...
voiceofmotown.com
Colorado Could Soon Join Big 12
Morgantown, West Virginia – Deion Sanders was recently hired as the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and one sportscaster believes that this could lead to the school moving conferences. Tim Brando, who has had a long, distinguished career at CBS Sports, ESPN and SiriusXM, recently said that...
Recent mountain snow brings healthy snowpack numbers in Colorado
Days and weeks of snow in the Colorado mountains has resulted in impressive snowpack reports for many of the state's river basins.Of the eight river basins in the state, five of them had above normal snowpack on Wednesday morning and all basins had increasing snowpack.The South Platte basin which includes the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas was only 3% above normal for December 7 but the Upper Colorado Basin including most of the I-70 mountain corridor was14% above normal and the Yampa Basin including the Steamboat Springs area was 26% above normal.The southern basins in Colorado including the San...
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
Denver activates emergency shelter at rec center for migrant arrival
The City and County of Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight.The emergency shelter is set up at one of the city's recreation centers. Denver hasn't released the location of the shelter and asked CBS News Colorado to keep the location private for safety reasons. City officials told CBS Colorado they are now considering activating their Emergency Operations Center to help the migrants, which would bring in resources from more agencies."We were notified this morning that we had an influx of migrants arrive at one of our homeless shelters,...
This Is Colorado's Best Pie Shop
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed
The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.
What we know about next week’s snowstorm
With Colorado's next snowstorm about a week away, there are still many uncertainties in the timing and totals.
coloradosun.com
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus launches new center to fight esophageal and gastric cancer
When Dr. Sachin Wani goes to work every day at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, it can often feel like he is fighting an uphill battle. Wani is a gastroenterologist and an interventional endoscopist, as well as a professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Much of his work with patients involves diagnosing and treating cancer of the esophagus.
denverite.com
Despite concerns, Denver’s ‘pay as you throw’ program is on track to start in January
Despite staffing concerns and calls for delays, Denver’s “pay as you throw” trash pickup is set to start on time in January. On Monday, City Council passed a contract with a private company to help address capacity problems. The “pay as you throw” program aims to divert...
Laser strikes Flight for Life helicopter
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Flight for Life team was put in a dangerous situation when a laser was pointed at the helicopter. It happened the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29, as the crew based at Saint Anthony's hospital was returning from transporting a patient to Children's Hospital of Colorado.
Flying Magazine
Pilatus Delivers First PC-12 NGX to Tradewind Aviation
Tradewind Aviation will take delivery of 19 additional PC-12 NGXs over the next five years. [Courtesy of Pilatus]. Tradewind Aviation received its first PC-12 NGX from Pilatus during a ceremonial handover at the OEM’s U.S. subsidiary in Broomfield, Colorado. Pilatus and Tradewind Aviation executives were both present at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (KBJC) to celebrate the milestone, as the charter operator will take delivery of 19 additional PC-12 NGXs over the next five years. The company announced the deal in March.
