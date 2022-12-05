Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
ctexaminer.com
Neviaser Presses Uptempo Timeline, as Lyme-Old Lyme Moves to Form School Building Committee
LYME/OLD LYME — The Board of Education is looking for applicants to serve on a building committee that will be responsible for overseeing the $57.5 million school renovation project that was approved by voters in a referendum on November 8. The project will replace boilers, HVAC and make code...
Journal Inquirer
Tong building purchase OK’d — with reservations
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted 7-2 Tuesday to authorize the town manager to begin negotiating the purchase of 942 Main Street, otherwise known as the Tong building. The parents of Attorney General William Tong own the often vacant retail building in the south end of downtown under...
Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator
NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
zip06.com
Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm
An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
zip06.com
Retail Marijuana Store Hearing Set for Dec. 19
An application for a retail marijuana store in Westbrook will get a second public hearing from the Zoning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19 after the Commission voted to continue the hearing at its meeting on Nov. 28. Last year, Connecticut legislators passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults...
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
high-profile.com
Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building
When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Housing Authority employee to be honored
NEW BRITAIN- New Britain Housing Authority employee will be one of six being honored at The Urban League of Greater Hartford (ULGH) 2022 “Equal Opportunity Day (EOD) Dinner & Gala” this Thursday at 6 pm. “This EOD will mark the Urban League’s 58 years of service to the...
Yale Daily News
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
3 Plymouth educators granted rehab in lieu of failure to report abuse charge: Officials
PLYMOUTH, Conn — Three educators accused of failing to protect students from the abuse of a Plymouth teacher will have their charges dropped, and in lieu, have been granted accelerated rehabilitation. Former Plymouth Center School Principal Sherri Turner, Math Interventionist Melissa Morelli, and Rebecca Holleran all had their cases...
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Ridgefield town official accused of hitting YouTuber with folder
The group Accountability for All says they were exercising their First Amendment right when they record and upload videos, usually of public officials, at work.
NECN
School Board in Connecticut Reverses Course After Calendar Controversy
A growing school calendar controversy has Farmington switching gears. Before a packed room at the middle school in Farmington on Monday, the school board voted to reverse course and add back two Jewish holidays as days off for the 2023-24 school year. “They listened to the public feedback and they...
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
fox61.com
Former president of Waterbury credit union admits to embezzling $250K
WATERBURY, Conn. — The former president and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling from the credit union. According to court documents and statements made in court, Tara Kewalis, 50, of Beacon Falls, used her position to access the credit union's account system to create fraudulent accounts and make fraudulent entries from September 2016 until her job was terminated in March 2021. Kewalis stole $254,532 in credit union funds.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac agrees to $2.5 million settlement in COVID tuition refund case
Quinnipiac University preliminarily agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by two former students that sought refunds for tuition and other expenses during the school’s shift to online learning in March 2020. Attorneys for the plaintiffs, former students Zoey Metzner and Dominic Gravino, filed a motion...
ctexaminer.com
After Viral Video, Darien Schools Stand Behind ‘Julián Is a Mermaid,’ Debate Better Response
DARIEN – The Board of Education’s curriculum committee announced at its Thursday meeting that Julián Is a Mermaid – a book about gender and acceptance that was read to a second-grade class – did not qualify under the district’s rules allowing parents to opt out of the lesson, but school officials acknowledged that they could clarify and improve the policy of handling parent concerns.
milfordmirror.com
How abandoned factory in Hartford 'war zone' became a thriving business hub for Black entrepreneurs
HARTFORD — John J. Thomas associates the city's North End with entrepreneurship. A lifelong Hartford resident, Thomas said he's no stranger to the hardships facing the neighborhood and the city. "This neighborhood was a war zone," Thomas said. "People don't realize that we've survived the war on drugs, the...
Randy Cox’s legal team and City of New Haven agree to pursue settlement negotiations in $100 million civil case
The legal team for Richard "Randy" Cox and the City of New Haven agreed to pursue settlement negotiations in a $100 million civil case, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced.
Fairfield County City Says Goodbye To Historic Bridge
Soon one of Fairfield County's most recognizable bridges will be gone when it's demolished for safety reasons.The historic Pleasure Beach Bridge located in Bridgeport which once connected the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks, ci…
Comments / 0