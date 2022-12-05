ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, CT

Journal Inquirer

Tong building purchase OK’d — with reservations

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted 7-2 Tuesday to authorize the town manager to begin negotiating the purchase of 942 Main Street, otherwise known as the Tong building. The parents of Attorney General William Tong own the often vacant retail building in the south end of downtown under...
MANCHESTER, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator

NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm

An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Retail Marijuana Store Hearing Set for Dec. 19

An application for a retail marijuana store in Westbrook will get a second public hearing from the Zoning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19 after the Commission voted to continue the hearing at its meeting on Nov. 28. Last year, Connecticut legislators passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults...
WESTBROOK, CT
high-profile.com

Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building

When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
ENFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Housing Authority employee to be honored

NEW BRITAIN- New Britain Housing Authority employee will be one of six being honored at The Urban League of Greater Hartford (ULGH) 2022 “Equal Opportunity Day (EOD) Dinner & Gala” this Thursday at 6 pm. “This EOD will mark the Urban League’s 58 years of service to the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Former president of Waterbury credit union admits to embezzling $250K

WATERBURY, Conn. — The former president and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling from the credit union. According to court documents and statements made in court, Tara Kewalis, 50, of Beacon Falls, used her position to access the credit union's account system to create fraudulent accounts and make fraudulent entries from September 2016 until her job was terminated in March 2021. Kewalis stole $254,532 in credit union funds.
WATERBURY, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac agrees to $2.5 million settlement in COVID tuition refund case

Quinnipiac University preliminarily agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by two former students that sought refunds for tuition and other expenses during the school’s shift to online learning in March 2020. Attorneys for the plaintiffs, former students Zoey Metzner and Dominic Gravino, filed a motion...
HAMDEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

After Viral Video, Darien Schools Stand Behind ‘Julián Is a Mermaid,’ Debate Better Response

DARIEN – The Board of Education’s curriculum committee announced at its Thursday meeting that Julián Is a Mermaid – a book about gender and acceptance that was read to a second-grade class – did not qualify under the district’s rules allowing parents to opt out of the lesson, but school officials acknowledged that they could clarify and improve the policy of handling parent concerns.
DARIEN, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County City Says Goodbye To Historic Bridge

Soon one of Fairfield County's most recognizable bridges will be gone when it's demolished for safety reasons.The historic Pleasure Beach Bridge located in Bridgeport which once connected the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks, ci…
BRIDGEPORT, CT

