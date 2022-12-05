ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

darientimes.com

What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.

Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont, state police union reach labor deal

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced that a tentative labor agreement was reached with the state police union Thursday morning. The four-year deal involved state troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants, covering everything from wages and benefits to working conditions, Gov. Lamont said the deal makes investment in both recruiting and retaining troopers going forward. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont begins second term by making staff adjustments

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Voters re-elected Governor Ned Lamont for a second term this November. In the last several weeks, News 8 has reported on staff shake-ups and changes seen at multiple state agencies. The day after voters pushed Gov. Ned Lamont and Democrats to victory, staff and agency heads surrounded the party outside the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
betheladvocate.com

Gov. Lamont Announces Thousands of Low-Level Cannabis Possession Convictions To Be Cleared for Connecticut Residents

Report by Paula Antolini, December 6, 2022, 3:18PM EDT. Other Record Erasures Under Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law Expected To Begin in the Second Half of 2023. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor Lamont signed into law to safely regulate the adult use of cannabis.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Construction Workers Struck in New Haven

Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Reviews find Connecticut prison employees misused COVID-19 funds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Continuing state investigations have found at least 35 instances where Connecticut Department of Correction employees potentially misused a COVID-19 program that provided workers with hotel rooms during the height of the pandemic. The cases include a staffer booking a room to attend a wedding. The agency confirmed Tuesday that so far, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Danbury Has Been Ravaged by the Flu Recently

The Flu Season has hit hard in Danbury, CT. According to a press release from City officials, the City of Danbury Lab has seen 181 confirmed Flu cases since December 1, 2022. It appears Danbury may be one of the hot spots contributing to a massive spike in Flu cases in CT. The Nutmeg State has had 12,000 positive cases in just the first week of December.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Murphy Reintroduces ‘Billy's Law,' Inspired by Missing Waterbury Man

A decades-old missing person case in Connecticut is prompting proposed federal legislation. Billy Smolinski disappeared from Waterbury nearly two decades ago, when he was 31 years old. His family still does not have answers about exactly what happened, but they say they encountered systemic challenges while working with law enforcement to search for their missing son.
WATERBURY, CT

