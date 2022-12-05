Read full article on original website
'Dropping sharply': Gas prices down 10 cents in Massachusetts
BOSTON - Gas prices have dropped another dime over the past week in Massachusetts.AAA Northeast said Monday the average cost for a gallon of gas in the state is down to $3.66 a gallon. That's still 26 cents higher than the national average.The agency warned that OPEC's recent move to raise the cost of oil could have an effect at the pump."Gas prices are dropping sharply and are only a nickel more per gallon nationally than a year ago," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said in a statement. "But with oil being the main ingredient in gasoline, OPEC+'s move could slow this decline. However, the gas price will likely soon be lower than it was a year ago."Currently, gas in Massachusetts is about a quarter higher than it was at this time last year.
What is the chance for a white Christmas? | State-by-state
ARKANSAS, USA — Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dreams are one thing but what about reality? Half the country, geographically, has at least a slight chance of having an inch of snow or more for Christmas morning. It is mainly based on how far north or south you live, how high up in elevation you live, and how close you live to large bodies of water. Some waters help create more snow while others help prevent snow.
California eyes penalties for oil companies' big profits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money, a reaction to the industry’s supersized profits following a summer of record-high gas prices in the nation’s most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature introduced the proposal Monday as lawmakers returned to the state Capitol in Sacramento for the start of a special legislative session focused solely on the oil industry. But the proposal was missing key details, including how much profit is too much for oil companies and what fine they would have to pay for exceeding it. Newsom’s office said those details would be sorted out later after negotiations with lawmakers. Any money from the fines would be returned to the public. Gas prices are always higher in California because of taxes, fees and environmental regulations that other states don’t have. But in October, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California was more than $2.60 higher than the national average — the biggest gap ever.
Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday
ST. LOUIS — Starting Thursday, recreational marijuana use, and possession will be officially legal in Missouri. This comes after voters passed constitutional Amendment 3, now known as Article 14, in November. Although marijuana will be legal to have and use recreationally in Missouri Thursday, it does not mean it’s...
Snuffed Out: How the recreational marijuana amendment failed in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — An “unusual alliance” across the political spectrum and doubts about business details of a new recreational market helped doom a marijuana legalization amendment last month, campaign veterans and observers say. Three weeks after Arkansans voted 56.3% against the amendment out of 900,000 ballots cast,...
Furious Newsom set to punish oil producers, give money to drivers
By Adam Beam SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Furious about oil companies’ supersized profits after a summer of record-high gas prices, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will formally start his campaign to punish big producers by asking the Legislature to fine them and give the money back to drivers. State lawmakers will briefly return to the state Capitol on Monday to The post Furious Newsom set to punish oil producers, give money to drivers appeared first on KION546.
Slate of New Mexico regulatory candidates sparks concern
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Many decisions by New Mexico’s most powerful regulatory panel have had direct economic and environmental consequences for one corner of the state, and yet not one candidate nominated to fill the Public Regulation Commission is from northwestern New Mexico. Critics are concerned about the...
Drizzle & Fog Tonight, More Rain Wednesday
We are going to be stuck with the fog and the showers tonight. Then it becomes a more substantial rain during the afternoon tomorrow. The rain will continue into thursday. We finally see the sun returning by Friday. We have a low which is making its way from Arkansas into...
Georgia Senate runoff live election results | County-by-county map
ATLANTA — We're tracking the results of yet another Election Day, as Georgia voters make one final decision on who they will send to the U.S. Senate to represent the Peach State. Dec. 6 is the runoff election between U.S. Senate candidates, pitting incumbent Dem. Sen. Raphael Warnock against...
How to manage your 'holiday blues' this season
ARKANSAS, USA — From Thanksgiving to New Year's day experts say some can experience the “holiday blues," which are temporary feelings of anxiety and depression. “Clinically we call that seasonal affective disorder. The difference between holiday blues and seasonal affective disorder is when you have seasonal affective it can be at the same time every year. It doesn’t have to be the holidays,” said LPC Coretta Woodard.
15 more flu-related deaths reported in Arkansas, totaling 45 this season
ARKANSAS, USA — In the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) weekly flu report released Wednesday, Dec. 7, 15 new deaths were confirmed related to the flu, including one pediatric death. The total has now risen to 45 people in Arkansas who have died from flu-related symptoms since the beginning...
Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 83-year-old convicted of 1965 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 83-year-old Arkansas man will become parole eligible after receiving a commutation of his 1965 murder sentence by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The governor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon along with 42 pardons and another commutation. Samuel Billingsley was convicted in 1965 at the age of...
Tennessee lawmakers have some regrets about rushing a new law holding back 3rd graders who struggle to read
At the end of this school year, third graders who score less than proficient on the English language arts section of the TCAP exam could be held back. Now a key legislative committee has given initial approval for how that will work in practice. Only about a third of Tennessee...
Barry Odom hired as UNLV head football coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has been hired as the head football coach at the University of Las Vegas. Odom has been with the Razorbacks for the previous three seasons. Odom had been rumored to take the Tulsa head coaching job, but the deal fell through...
