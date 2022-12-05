ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Vallejo man receives nearly 22 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVVmM_0jYK1akA00

PIX Now 06:32

VALLEJO – A 38-year-old Vallejo man has been sentenced to more than two decades in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking, prosecutors announced.

According to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's Office , a judge sentenced Chirstopher Matthew Rougeau on Monday to 21 years and 10 months in prison. Rougeau pleaded guilty in September for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

He had faced a possible life sentence and $10 million fine.

Court documents said authorities found Rougeau in his vehicle on April 20 and searched him pursuant to a search warrant.

During the search, officers found a pistol in a holster on his hip. Officers also found 159 grams of methamphetamine which was 94% pure and a digital scale on the passenger seat, along with another pistol in the back seat.

Rougeau had been described by the Marin County Sheriff's Office as a "prolific narcotics dealer" and was the subject of a months-long investigation into allegations he was selling crystal meth and marijuana in Marin and throughout the Bay Area.

According to a statement from deputies at the time, an undercover detective arranged to purchase a quarter pound of crystal methamphetamine from Rougeau and the transaction took place in unincorporated Novato.

Deputies said they also conducted surveillance on Rougeau and saw he was armed with more than one handgun on several occasions.

At the time of his arrest, deputies said a search of Rougeau's vehicle and home yielded multiple weapons, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and several suspected controlled substances including a quarter pound of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and over 60 pounds of marijuana.

According to prosecutors, Rougeau was previously convicted in California State court on what was described as "multiple" firearm and drug offenses.

Jail records show Rougeau remains in custody at the Sacramento County Jail.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
CALIFORNIA STATE
stjohnsource.com

Fugitive Wanted for Attempted Murder in California Arrested on St. Croix

A man wanted for attempted murder in California is in custody after his arrest Tuesday on St. Croix on a warrant issued by the Sacramento Superior and Municipal Court, the V.I. Police Department reported. The Drug Enforcement Agency and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force received a request...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police make a quick arrest in mail theft

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN)– Fairfield police arrested two people Sunday suspected of stealing mail, a vehicle, and a gun. Officers responded to a 3:50 p.m. report of a man and a woman stealing mail in Cordelia, a town west of Fairfield, according to a news release from Fairfield police. A victim told police that when he […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Murder, weapons charges in brazen daylight shooting on Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO -- Murder and weapons charges were filed against a 23-year-old San Francisco man Wednesday in the brazen August fatal afternoon shooting of a passenger aboard a Muni bus.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo was a danger to the community and should be held without bail on murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other weapons charges."The crimes that Faalogoifo is accused of are horrifying and are examples of why I am doing everything in my power to restore public safety for our residents," Jenkins said in a news release. "Passengers and operators should not have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man gets 21 years for meth possession with intent to distribute

(BCN) — A Vallejo man got over 21 years in prison on Monday for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, the Department of Justice announced. Christopher Matthew Rougeau, 38, was found with 159 grams of meth and two pistols after law enforcement obtained a search warrant to look through his car in April. Rougeau is […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect sought in fatal shooting of man Thursday morning in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - A man was fatally shot in Vallejo early Thursday morning, and police investigators are searching for a suspect. A Vallejo police spokesperson said Thursday evening that the incident, in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street, occurred at approximately 5:34 a.m. That is when officers responded to the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County Sheriff arrests suspect for murder after fentanyl overdose death

SAN JOSE -- Authorities in Santa Clara County on Tuesday afternoon arrested a suspect on murder charges for selling fentanyl to a victim who fatally overdosed on the drug.According to a press release issued by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested 28-year-old San Jose resident Manuel Anthony Rodriguez Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. for murder after he allegedly sold a lethal amount of fentanyl to his victim, who died as a result of the overdose. The release called the homicide charge "a landmark case in an effort to hold perpetrators accountable for their intentional criminal actions that have...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Tracy child torturer serving life sentence has parole revoked

TRACY, Calif. — A man convicted of torturing a 16-year-old boy back in 2008 had his paroled revoked, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office. Anthony Waiters, a former Tracy youth football coach and mentor, was originally granted his release back in March when he went before a parole board.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teenager arrested in connection with Grant High fatal shooting

SACRAMENTO - A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in the parking lot of Grant Union High School in October. On October 21 just before 10 p.m., Sacramento Police Department officers responded to a call to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department in the parking lot of Grant High School, where a shooting was reported. At the scene, police say they found evidence of a shooting but there were no victims. A short time later, officers learned that a shooting victim, identified as 24-year-old Alfred Myah, was brought to the hospital. He later died. On December...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Grand theft suspect found in In-N-Out bathroom: Police

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – A grand theft suspect was found in a Pleasant Hill In-N-Out bathroom. Officers also found five baskets of stolen goods in a Target parking lot, according to Pleasant Hill PD. In a Facebook post, police stated that one of their officers, while patrolling a Target parking lot, was flagged down […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF Medical Examiner identifies man fatally struck in Crocker-amazon hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSA SF/BCN) – A man fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Wednesday evening has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 55-year-old Jose Flores Espinoza.Officers had responded at 7:33 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Geneva Avenue and Prague Street and found Flores Espinoza, who was pronounced dead at the scene, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.The driver and vehicle involved in the collision remain at large as of Thursday, Pacchetti said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Vallejo police investigate fatal shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead, Thursday. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee St. just before 6 a.m., Thursday morning. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to officials.
VALLEJO, CA
abc10.com

California death row prison inmate dies of natural causes at 69

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A prison inmate who spent more than 30 years on California's death row for beating to death a woman and her 2-year-old daughter during a burglary died early Wednesday of natural causes, state corrections officials said. Richard Gonzales Samayoa, 69, was found unresponsive in his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest Suspect in Case of Man Set Up by Woman on Dating App

Police in Menlo Park arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of robbing and pistol whipping a man who had been set up via a dating app. On Nov. 18 at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about an armed robbery and assault in the 3600 block of Haven Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries due to being "brutally" attacked, police said. The victim had been struck in the head with a handgun and was then kicked and punched multiple times in the head and face.
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Catalytic converter thieves busted at Fairfield traffic stop

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after a catalytic converter theft Wednesday morning, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) announced in a Facebook post. A Fairfield PD officer near North Texas Street and Pacific Avenue saw a car with expired tags going westbound on the latter street. The driver, 31-year-old Fairfield resident Francisco PinoDelgaldo, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
101K+
Followers
27K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy