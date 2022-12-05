Vallejo man receives nearly 22 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking

PIX Now 06:32

VALLEJO – A 38-year-old Vallejo man has been sentenced to more than two decades in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking, prosecutors announced.

According to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's Office , a judge sentenced Chirstopher Matthew Rougeau on Monday to 21 years and 10 months in prison. Rougeau pleaded guilty in September for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

He had faced a possible life sentence and $10 million fine.

Court documents said authorities found Rougeau in his vehicle on April 20 and searched him pursuant to a search warrant.

During the search, officers found a pistol in a holster on his hip. Officers also found 159 grams of methamphetamine which was 94% pure and a digital scale on the passenger seat, along with another pistol in the back seat.

Rougeau had been described by the Marin County Sheriff's Office as a "prolific narcotics dealer" and was the subject of a months-long investigation into allegations he was selling crystal meth and marijuana in Marin and throughout the Bay Area.

According to a statement from deputies at the time, an undercover detective arranged to purchase a quarter pound of crystal methamphetamine from Rougeau and the transaction took place in unincorporated Novato.

Deputies said they also conducted surveillance on Rougeau and saw he was armed with more than one handgun on several occasions.

At the time of his arrest, deputies said a search of Rougeau's vehicle and home yielded multiple weapons, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and several suspected controlled substances including a quarter pound of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and over 60 pounds of marijuana.

According to prosecutors, Rougeau was previously convicted in California State court on what was described as "multiple" firearm and drug offenses.

Jail records show Rougeau remains in custody at the Sacramento County Jail.