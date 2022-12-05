Read full article on original website
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund. The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Minnesotans are moving.
KEYC
$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
abc17news.com
McDaniel shines in first start, Michigan eases by Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points, freshman Dug McDaniel had 15 points and seven assists in his first start of the season and Michigan routed Minnesota 90-75. Michigan made its first five 3-pointers, led 24-9 after the opening eight minutes and extended it to 37-13. Minnesota used a 15-3 run to pull within 40-28 with 3:15 left in the first half but McDaniel ended Michigan’s nearly four minute scoring drought with a long 3-pointer and the Wolverines led 47-31 at the break. McDaniel scored nine of Michigan’s 17 points to start the second half for a 21-point lead. And Jett Howard scored five straight Michigan points during a 12-2 run for a 76-47 advantage. McDaniel shined in Michigan’s first game without point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
KIMT
Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
businessnorth.com
Mining leader looks ahead
MINNEAPOLIS – Nearly 300 Minnesota business and legislative leaders, including a number from northern Minnesota, braved slippery roads on a snowy morning last month to hear Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer, discuss the future of mining while briefly reflecting on its past. His presentation was...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Minnesota
There are just a few months of warm weather here in Minnesota. That explains why so many Minnesotans hurry outside as soon as the sun emerges in the spring and remain there until the weather turns chilly once more. Many of us use the extra time we have during the summer to engage in our favorite outdoor pursuits, like swimming and hiking.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with threats of violence against Mayo Clinic nurses
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Monday, Dec. 5, on two charges of felony threats of violence against nurses at St. Marys Hospital. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jereme James Hettwer was transferred to the hospital about a month ago, and had spent the entire month threatening staff and patients.
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
thefamilyvacationguide.com
6 of the Best Hotels with a Water Park in Minnesota
Walking around a foreign city, you’re excited and grateful to be in a new place. However, you keep checking your maps to try to find the activities that you had lined up for the day. The Uber hasn’t shown up, you’re a little bit lost, and all you really...
Police: 11 arrested for entering storm sewers, trespassing near critical infrastructure
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Eleven people were arrested Monday night after police say they traveled through storm sewers near critical infrastructure.Officers were dispatched to the area of 45th Avenue Northeast and Main Street Northeast in Fridley shortly after 7 p.m. on a report that four people climbed into a manhole.Police say the manhole was adjacent to a fenced commercial property with "numerous possible items of worth" inside.An officer noted a grinding sound near the commercial lot, which they said suggested potential catalytic converter theft. Police were unsure if the individuals had used the sewer to access the fenced-in property. While investigating the property,...
Suspect in Minneapolis bar killing charged with weapons crime
A booking photo of Patrick Mincey taken following his arrest Saturday. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail. A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a northeast Minneapolis bar has been charged with a weapons crime. Patrick William Mincey, 42, was originally arrested on probable cause murder charges, but the Hennepin...
