Hammonton, NJ

Man who had more than 30 guns sentenced to five years in prison

By Lynda Cohen
 5 days ago
A Burlington County man arrested after selling a ghost gun in Hammonton was sentenced to five years in prison.

Gregory Carleton, now 61, was arrested in 2018, following an investigation that included the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit along with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Hammonton police.

Carleton sold a ghost gun in Hammonton Township on Jan. 17, and was arrested.

Ghost guns are called that because they don’t have a serial number, making them difficult to trace.

A search of Carleton’s vehicle turned up two additional handguns, including one ghost gun.

At his Marlton residence, investigators found 23 handguns — 15 without serial numbers — along with six rifles and shotguns.

There was also parts that could be used to make complete and operable firearms.

He was sentenced Nov. 17, for five years on each of three counts of possession of a handgun without a permit, along with 18 months each on three counts of unlawful transport and/or sale of a firearm.

He must serve at least 3½ years, with all the sentences running concurrent.

Carleton already has served nearly five years in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

