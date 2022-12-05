SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cormac Ryan scored 21 points, including five free throws down the stretch, and Notre Dame held off Boston University 81-75. Ryan continued his hot 3-point shooting, making all four of his attempts. In his last three games, Ryan is 14 of 19 from the arc. Trey Wertz added three more treys and had 16 points with JJ Starling adding 15 for Notre Dame, which shot 49% and was even better from 3-point range at 9 of 17 for 53%. Ethan Brittain-Watts made 5 of 10 3-point tries and scored a career-high 19 points to lead the Terriers.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO