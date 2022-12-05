Read full article on original website
Bonnie Faye Whitaker
Bonnie Faye Hurd Whitaker, 78, Warsaw, died at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born March 3, 1944, in Denver, Ky., to Bethel (Hitchcock) Blair and Harlan Blair Jr. Bonnie was married on Dec. 20, 1964, to Jo Ed Hurd; they shared 38 years of marriage together before he died Feb. 4, 2003. Bonnie was blessed to share her life again with someone special and married Grover T. Whitaker on Aug. 7, 2009. He preceded her in death Feb. 2, 2012.
James Lewis Thrush
James Lewis Thrush, 94, Wabash, died 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Sept. 28, 1928. Jim married Goldie DeLong on June 27, 1948; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two daughters, Linda Thrush and Lori (Terry) McCarty, both of...
Leila Edwards
Leila Edwards, 87, Ligonier, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Avalon Village Nursing Home, Ligonier. She was born Jan. 25, 1935. Her husband, Philip Edwards, proceeded her in death. She is survived by her children Sue (Brent) Lambright, Sierra Vista, Ariz., Jon (Kris) Edwards, Kimmell, Sara (Brad Geiger) Weeks, Albion,...
Clifford Clark
Clifford Clark, 74, Wabash, died at 1:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Wabash. He was born Dec. 18, 1947. He is survived by two sons, Clifford (Cathy) Clark, North Manchester and Steven (Deena) Clark, Wabash; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; his sister, Alberta Griffey, Wabash; and his brother James Clark, Pikeville, Ky.
Randall L. Thrush
Randall L. Thrush, 70, rural Wabash, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born July 29, 1952. He married Vickie Hopkins on Aug. 12, 1972; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Sheryl (Matt) Hodson, Wabash, Serena (Jonathan) Acker, Westfield and David (Katie) Thrush, McCordsville; five grandchildren; and his siblings, Royce Thrush, Indianapolis and Rebecca Bulawa, Russiaville.
Linda S. Caudill
Linda S. Caudill “Punkin”, 74, Pierceton, died Dec. 7, 2022, at Mason’s Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Linda was born Jan. 1, 1948. On July 1, 1968, she married Billy Paul Caudill, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her godson, Seth Patrick, Ocala, Fla.;...
Betty Engle — PENDING
Betty Engle, 79, Warsaw, died Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Johanna G. Reed
Johanna G. Reed, 85, Nappanee, died at 4:09 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her residence in Nappanee. She was born Oct. 20, 1937. On Dec. 22, 1957, Johanna married James Reed; he preceded her in death. Johanna is survived by her sons, Jeff Reed and Jamie (Pam) Reed, both...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Christopher W. Wies, $6,560.88. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chad E. Czerniak, $10,000. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Michele Farr, $1,250. Jacob D. Lapp, $769.62. Earl Schafstall, $730.60.
Virginia Lee Bish
Virginia Lee (Lewis) Bish, 89, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 5:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. She was born July 31, 1933, in Greensburg, Kan., to Lillian Mae (Magnuson) Lewis and Albert Lewis. Virginia grew up in Kansas and graduated from Castleton High School in Castleton, Kan. After high school, she married the love of her life, Kenneth “Ken” Wilson Bish, on Aug. 17, 1952. They were blessed with four children and became grandparents and great-grandparents multiple times during the 67 years of marriage they shared before Ken died on July 13, 2020.
Edwin Gooding — UPDATED
Edwin Lee Gooding, known to most as “Ed,” died quietly just after 7 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, at home in Syracuse. Born June 3, 1934, in Muncie, he was the son of Virgil and Reba (Coulter) Gooding. He spent his formative years there, graduating from Muncie Central High School in 1952. He retired with 31 years of service from General Motors in Marion where he was a pattern maker.
Donella Jane Emmons
Donella Jane (Funk) Emmons, 80, LaPaz, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in her home in LaPaz. Donella was born Sept. 22, 1942. Donella married Lowell “Butch” Emmons on Sept. 5, 1964; he preceded her in death. Donella is survived by her three children, DeAnna Emmons, West Chester, Ohio,...
Terry Conwell
Terry Conwell, 75, Rochester, died at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. On March 30, 1947, Terry Cleon Conwell was born. Terry first married Susan Craig Horn; they later divorced. On July 21, 1984, Terry and Jerilynn “Jeri” Brown were married; she survives. He...
Christmas Bucks Winners Announced
MILFORD — Christmas cheer came a little early for some fortunate folks in Kosciusko County. The Paper’s annual Christmas Bucks drawing has been held and the winners have been chosen. Taking home the top prize for 2022 was Trina Hall of Claypool. She earned $1,000 in holiday scrip...
Joan M. Phillips
Joan Marie Phillips, 91, Bremen, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1931. On Nov. 4, 1950, she was united in marriage to Sidney Phillips; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Glen) Heiser, South Bend, Gary (Donna Rinker)...
Judith Middleton
Judith E. (Plotner) Middleton, 80, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Judy was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Warsaw, and graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’60. On June 30, 1962, Judy married Richard Plotner, who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2009. Judy later married Roger Middleton on July 23, 2016, and he also preceded her in death on May 21, 2022. Family was the most important aspect of Judy’s life; she was a homemaker and absolutely devoted to her family and friends. She was a member of First Christian Church of Warsaw and she enjoyed word search puzzles, crafts and caring for her cat, Lily. Judy was known as a people-person, and she liked playing bingo and visiting with friends at the Warsaw Senior Center.
Jerry T. Lamb
Jerry T. Lamb, 72, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at home. He was born July 20, 1950. He is survived by the mother of his children, Pam Lamb, Plymouth; children, Jerry (Michelle) Lamb, Tyner, Angela (Steve) Shorter, Argos, Travis Lamb, Argos and Tera (Sean) Douglass, Plymouth; brothers, Arnold (Shirley) Lamb, Don (Janet) Lamb, Terry (Kim) Lamb, Larry (Paula) Lamb and Rick (Tracy) Lamb; sisters, Carol (Bill Danner) Lamb, Charlotte (Denver) McCarty and Connie (Alan King) Lamb; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Thomas L. Dean — PENDING
Thomas L. Dean, 86, Tippecanoe, died at 1:25 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Mobile Meals Coordinator Has A Passion For Seniors
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Senior Services provides the county’s only mobile meals program. The dedicated administrators and volunteers stay busy delivering up to 350 midday meals a week to customers in Warsaw, Milford, Syracuse, North Webster and the Etna Green area. Jennifer Buzzard has been the agency’s mobile...
Raymond H. Grubbs — UPDATED
Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, formerly of Claypool, (Beaver Dam Lake) died at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Raymond was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Warsaw, to the late Harvey and Wreatha (Boyer) Grubbs. He married on Oct. 30, 1964, in Mentone, to Georgianna Dillingham Teel, who preceded him in death May 24, 2017.
