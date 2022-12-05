Yellowstone is continuing to add to viewers' playlists with its selection of songs featured throughout the season, including two more in Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 , "Watch 'Em Ride Away." In an episode that put an emphasis on the complex relationship between many of the Duttons and those in their orbit, the song selections echoed that.

With the Yellowstone season 5 soundtrack already including Shane Smith & the Saints , Zach Bryan and Lainey Wilson, fans have now gotten to enjoy the work of Senora My and Aubrie Sellers.

Here's a bit more information on those artists and their songs featured in Yellowstone season 5 episode 5.

What songs were in Yellowstone season 5 episode 5?

The first song featured comes after a nice scene between Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille), playing mostly over gorgeous Montana landscape and then seeing Beth (Kelly Reilly) go talk to Rip ( Cole Hauser ). That song is "Intertwine" by Senora May, with this specific version featuring Chloe Edmondstone & Seth Avett.

You can listen to a preview of the version featured in Yellowstone on Apple Music or on Spotify (if you're a subscriber), but here is a video of Senora May singing a previous version of the song.

The other song is "Far From Home" by Aubrie Sellers. It comes at the very end of the episode as John (Kevin Costner), Kayce, Tate (Brecken Merrill), Rip, Beth and the Yellowstone cowboys head out to herd cattle at first light, with a tearful Monica watching them ride away and telling Summer (Piper Perabo), "If it doesn't make you cry to watch your family ride away, probably shouldn't have one."

Watch the music video for "Far From Home" right here:

Who is Senora May?

Country music singer Senora May has had two albums, Lainhart and All My Love , the latter of which was released in 2021, and the single "Waitin' to Bloom" is the biggest hit to her name so far in her career. She is also the wife to fellow country music singer Tyler Childers.

May does not have any tour dates coming up, but you can learn more about her and her music on her website .

Who is Aubrie Sellers?

Aubrie Sellers comes from a country music family, as she is the daughter of Jason Sellers and Lee Ann Womack. She has two solo albums so far, New City Blues and Far From Home , as well as an album with Jade Jackson (they perform together as Jackson + Sellers), Breaking Point , which was released in 2021.

Like Senora May, Aubrie Sellers has no upcoming tour dates, but you can find out more about her on her site .

Yellowstone 's song choices have helped the artists get a nice bump, as Zach Bryan shared via a tweet after appearing in Yellowstone season 5 episode 4. Perhaps May and Sellers are bound to get the same kind of new listens with the exposure in the popular western.

See more

Yellowstone season 5 airs new episodes on Sundays on Paramount Network in the US, Mondays on Paramount Plus in the UK.