Burnsville, NC

WLOS.com

'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City apartment fire displaces residents

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City officials warned motorists on Wednesday that an active apartment fire near North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive closed a section of a road as crews work to douse the flames. According to Johnson City Fire Chief David Bell, firefighters responded to two apartments on fire around 12:15 p.m. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

SCSO: Sullivan Heights teacher arrested for falsely reporting stabbing

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the reported stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School on Monday has been determined to be falsely reported. According to a release from the SCSO, Harold Dalton, 53, of Kingsport has been arrested and charged on offenses of false reports for […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wataugaonline.com

Jefferson couple involved in fatal collision on 421 in Wilkes County

On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned, according to the NCSHP.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Teen at Science Hill High charged with dealing marijuana

The discovery of a group of students using vape products in a boy’s bathroom at Science Hill High School results in a 14-year-old student being charged. The report from Johnson City police said the teen was found in possession of marijuana shaped into 6 squares along with $50 in his wallet.
860wacb.com

Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County

Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
MORGANTON, NC
supertalk929.com

Police: Investigation begins into disturbing videos made by teen

The Elizabethton Police Department has confirmed the start of an investigation into a juvenile who posted disturbing videos on social media. The clips show the child abusing a small cat and taking a knife and stabbing himself with a homemade protection vest. The message posted on Elizabethton’s official Facebook account...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

East Tennessee mother sentenced for endangerment of disabled child

UNICOI COUNTY, TN -- On December 5, Autumn Culver Samen was sentenced to one year supervised probation for allowing her developmentally disabled four-year-old to wander the streets alone outside their home at 109 Gay Street in downtown Erwin last summer. According to reports, Samen was arrested for child endangerment on...
ERWIN, TN
supertalk929.com

Police: Johnson City victim choked unconscious, suspect charged

Johnson City police made an arrest early Tuesday following a call to authorities about a man threatening several members of a home with a gun and knife. Michael McDonald is facing assault and drug charges stemming from the incident where one of the victims was found with facial wounds and signs that she had been strangled. The victim later told officers she had lost consciousness at one point during the struggle.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

Mountain City decks the halls

Residents of Johnson County experienced a busy weekend for the holiday season. Visitors to downtown enjoyed the festivities at the Courthouse while others did some shopping. But for some people, it just isn’t Christmas until the trees and house are lit up, and all ornamentations are in place. For...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Queen City News

Chop shop in Hickory had engines, stolen car parts: Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chop shop in Hickory had stolen engines and other car parts and two men are facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle with drugs inside last month driven by Connely Springs resident Daryl Ingle, 43. The […]
HICKORY, NC

