WLOS.com
Nonprofit sees greater need, appeals to public for donations as emergency fund dwindles
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit in Haywood and Jackson counties uses an emergency fund to help vulnerable populations, but that account is dwindling as economic pressures are increasing the need. There’s now a call to the public for donations to continue that assistance. Mountain Projects’ emergency fund...
WLOS.com
'It's a community asset': Asheville councilwoman responds to McCormick Field deadline
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Council says support has been rolling in for the Asheville Tourists and McCormick Field as a deadline approaches for a plan to pay for $30 million in needed stadium upgrades required by Major League Baseball (MLB). "I'm overwhelmed by...
WLOS.com
'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
Fired Buncombe Co. detention officer under investigation by SBI
A former Buncombe County detention officer is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
Harman Ice move from a 107 years on West Walnut Street gets real as icemakers depart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The crane lifting two massive ice-making machines through the roof at 724 W. Walnut St. Thursday told the story: A century-plus of ice and coal distribution from Harman Ice’s original home ends in just a few weeks. Long a fixture on West Walnut, Harman sold the property to the City […]
Johnson City Press
Oh Deer: City talks of problems with growing wildlife population
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull expressed his concern about a growing problem across Kingsport this week to area legislators. The overpopulation of deer.
Johnson City apartment fire displaces residents
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City officials warned motorists on Wednesday that an active apartment fire near North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive closed a section of a road as crews work to douse the flames. According to Johnson City Fire Chief David Bell, firefighters responded to two apartments on fire around 12:15 p.m. […]
SCSO: Sullivan Heights teacher arrested for falsely reporting stabbing
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the reported stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School on Monday has been determined to be falsely reported. According to a release from the SCSO, Harold Dalton, 53, of Kingsport has been arrested and charged on offenses of false reports for […]
wataugaonline.com
Jefferson couple involved in fatal collision on 421 in Wilkes County
On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned, according to the NCSHP.
Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
Burke County first responders deliver ambulance of gifts to dozens of families
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — It wasn’t Santa’s sleigh, but an ambulance that delivered Christmas gifts to dozens of Burke County families on Monday. Paramedics, EMTs and others with Burke County Emergency Services spent their own money to ensure kids who might otherwise miss out on Christmas had plenty under the tree.
supertalk929.com
Teen at Science Hill High charged with dealing marijuana
The discovery of a group of students using vape products in a boy’s bathroom at Science Hill High School results in a 14-year-old student being charged. The report from Johnson City police said the teen was found in possession of marijuana shaped into 6 squares along with $50 in his wallet.
860wacb.com
Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County
Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
supertalk929.com
Police: Investigation begins into disturbing videos made by teen
The Elizabethton Police Department has confirmed the start of an investigation into a juvenile who posted disturbing videos on social media. The clips show the child abusing a small cat and taking a knife and stabbing himself with a homemade protection vest. The message posted on Elizabethton’s official Facebook account...
knoxvilledailysun.com
East Tennessee mother sentenced for endangerment of disabled child
UNICOI COUNTY, TN -- On December 5, Autumn Culver Samen was sentenced to one year supervised probation for allowing her developmentally disabled four-year-old to wander the streets alone outside their home at 109 Gay Street in downtown Erwin last summer. According to reports, Samen was arrested for child endangerment on...
supertalk929.com
Police: Johnson City victim choked unconscious, suspect charged
Johnson City police made an arrest early Tuesday following a call to authorities about a man threatening several members of a home with a gun and knife. Michael McDonald is facing assault and drug charges stemming from the incident where one of the victims was found with facial wounds and signs that she had been strangled. The victim later told officers she had lost consciousness at one point during the struggle.
The Tomahawk
Mountain City decks the halls
Residents of Johnson County experienced a busy weekend for the holiday season. Visitors to downtown enjoyed the festivities at the Courthouse while others did some shopping. But for some people, it just isn’t Christmas until the trees and house are lit up, and all ornamentations are in place. For...
Chop shop in Hickory had engines, stolen car parts: Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chop shop in Hickory had stolen engines and other car parts and two men are facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle with drugs inside last month driven by Connely Springs resident Daryl Ingle, 43. The […]
