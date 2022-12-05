A man was killed when he came into contact with the third rail while crossing the subway tracks in Manhattan on Sunday morning and was then struck by a train, cops said. The 31-year-old was walking across the No. 6 subway tracks at Lexington Avenue and East 51st Street around 8:30 a.m. when he touched the electrified rail, police said. The southbound train then pulled in and hit him. It wasn’t clear why he was walking across the tracks, cops said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO