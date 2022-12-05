Read full article on original website
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
DWI in NJ For Not DrivingBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Brazen Crooks Beat Deliveryman 2 Blocks Away from Police StationBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Comptroller Report: Nearly 14% of New Yorkers Live In Poverty And Almost 24% of People In Bronx Are In Extreme PovertyAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
theexaminernews.com
Optum: ‘Special Place’ Beset by Maddening Phone Woes, Alleged Doctor Shortages
While my favorite type of written-word journalism to read is often the straightforward, balanced news report, the format and its rightful traditions sometimes put the squeeze on important truth telling. In late July, a respected member of the community, Bedford Corners resident Jennifer Saine, contacted me, asking if we could...
hudsonvalleypost.com
Fire Destroys Upstate New York Deli, 3 Injured In Hudson Valley
Many Hudson Valley residents were injured or displaced after a deli and meat market went up in smoke. On Friday just before 6 p.m., Sullivan County firefighters rushed to a fire outside a deli. Sullivan County, New York Deli Destroyed By Fire. The fire was at Boosur Meat & Deli...
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Man dies after touching third rail while crossing NYC subway tracks and is then hit by train
A man was killed when he came into contact with the third rail while crossing the subway tracks in Manhattan on Sunday morning and was then struck by a train, cops said. The 31-year-old was walking across the No. 6 subway tracks at Lexington Avenue and East 51st Street around 8:30 a.m. when he touched the electrified rail, police said. The southbound train then pulled in and hit him. It wasn’t clear why he was walking across the tracks, cops said.
theexaminernews.com
Advocates Press for Bill to Seal Criminal Records After Prison Release
Supporters of legislation that would automatically seal the criminal records of most individuals after they have completed their sentence gathered in Ossining last Thursday to press state lawmakers to pass the bill. The campaign for the Clean Slate Act held several rallies around the state last Thursday, including in Ossining...
theexaminernews.com
Kent Primary Students Appreciate Navajo Sand Painting
In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, fourth-grade students in Sarah Bell’s art classes at Kent Primary learned about the significant role sand painting had in the rituals of the Navajo people, one of the largest indigenous tribes native to the southwestern United States. Navajo sand paintings, also called...
texasbreaking.com
Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him
On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
