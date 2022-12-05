PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball fell at Providence on Wednesday night, 62-44. Grace Arnolie led the Bears with 15 points. Arnolie was the biggest offensive weapon for Brown (6-4) as the Bears finished with a season-low 44 points against Providence (7-4). Grace Kirk was second on the team with six points, hitting two threes. Arnolie also had two made threes but Brown finished just 7-for-24 from beyond the arc.

