ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownbears.com

Brown falls to Providence, 62-44

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball fell at Providence on Wednesday night, 62-44. Grace Arnolie led the Bears with 15 points. Arnolie was the biggest offensive weapon for Brown (6-4) as the Bears finished with a season-low 44 points against Providence (7-4). Grace Kirk was second on the team with six points, hitting two threes. Arnolie also had two made threes but Brown finished just 7-for-24 from beyond the arc.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Ferrari's three lifts men's basketball to victory over Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. – A Kimo Ferrari three-pointer with 55 seconds left in the game lifted the Brown men's basketball team over Rhode Island 59-58 Wednesday night at the Ryan Center. It was the Bears' first win at the Ryan Center since the building's construction in 2002. "It was an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's basketball takes on Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team will ride a four-game winning streak into the Ryan Center to take on Rhode Island this Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. It will be the first game between the in-state foes since January 2020 after the cancelation of the Ivy League's 2020-21 season and last year's scheduled contest was unable to be played.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Women's water polo announces 2023 schedule

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown Head Coaching Chair for Water Polo Felix Mercado has announced the Brown Women's Water Polo 2023 schedule. The Bears will play 15 home games through the months of February to April. Brown will begin its season hosting the Bruno Classic from Feb. 3-5. During the...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy