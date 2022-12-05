ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTAJ

Bedford School District adds girls wrestling team

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford School District became the state’s 83rd, and county’s third, district to add a girl’s wrestling team. The school voted unanimously to add the team Monday, Dec. 5. Athletic Director Bret Smith said while they will now be able to organize a team, 100 districts in the state need to […]
BEDFORD, PA
PennLive.com

Meet Steel-High’s PIAA Class A state champion football team

Steelton-Highspire 2022 football season highlights: Photos Steel-High took home the PIAA Class A state title Thursday with a 22-8 win over Union Area. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
STEELTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL well represented on PVCA all-state girls volleyball teams

The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association recognized the top players from each of the four girls volleyball classifications Tuesday with the release of the all-state selections. Five members of the team from North Allegheny, which captured its sixth straight Class 4A state title with a 3-1 win over Garnet Valley on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Local roundup: Crestwood boys basketball defeats Lake-Lehman

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Drew Sechleer (14) and Chaz Wright (13) combined for 27 points as the Crestwood boys basketball team defeated Lake-Lehman 44-27 on the road on Wednesday. Corey Bean led the effort for the Black Knights, scoring a game-high 17 points. Wyoming Area...
LEHMAN, PA
PennLive.com

3 reasons why Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa to win the PIAA Class 4A football title

That sour taste Bishop McDevitt experienced after last year’s Class 4A final turned into something sweet and satisfying Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Crusaders (13-1) made good on its second chance vs. WPIAL power Aliquippa, defeating the Quips 41-18 for the program’s first state football championship since 1995. Below are 3 reasons why veteran coach Jeff Weachter’s crew got the job done.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Tribune-Review

Westinghouse welcomes underdog role in PIAA finals against 12-time champion Southern Columbia

Westinghouse coach Donta Green gathers his football players after each practice and every game for a session he calls highs and shout-outs. One by one, the players identify an area of team success or praise a teammate, coach or position group that made a difference that day. That’s followed by another quick round where the players suggest ways the team can improve.
CHICAGO, IL

