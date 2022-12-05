Read full article on original website
Related
Bedford School District adds girls wrestling team
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford School District became the state’s 83rd, and county’s third, district to add a girl’s wrestling team. The school voted unanimously to add the team Monday, Dec. 5. Athletic Director Bret Smith said while they will now be able to organize a team, 100 districts in the state need to […]
PennLive.com
Meet Steel-High’s PIAA Class A state champion football team
Steelton-Highspire 2022 football season highlights: Photos Steel-High took home the PIAA Class A state title Thursday with a 22-8 win over Union Area. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL well represented on PVCA all-state girls volleyball teams
The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association recognized the top players from each of the four girls volleyball classifications Tuesday with the release of the all-state selections. Five members of the team from North Allegheny, which captured its sixth straight Class 4A state title with a 3-1 win over Garnet Valley on...
Colonial League girls basketball: Can Northwestern Lehigh pull off 3-peat?
Several girls basketball teams throughout the Colonial League tipped off the 2022-23 season on Friday night. With the season underway, here’s a look at the stories we’re looking out for and questions we want to see answered on the hardwood. 5 Stories to watch. 1. Coaching changes all...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Steel-High faces Union in Class 1A state title game
YORK, Pa. — It's taken a lot of late-game drama, but Steelton-Highspire is back in the PIAA Class 1A championship game. The Rollers, who are seeking their second title in the last three seasons, will take on District 7 champ Union Area Thursday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School.
3 reasons why Steel-High claimed its second Class 1A football title in three seasons
Steel-High capped its dynamic 2022 football season with another PIAA 1A championship Thursday by defeating upstart and WPIAL champion Union Area 22-8 at Cumberland Valley High School. Below are 3 reasons why the Rollers (14-1) hauled another title, the program’s fourth, back to “Titletown.”
Local roundup: Crestwood boys basketball defeats Lake-Lehman
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Drew Sechleer (14) and Chaz Wright (13) combined for 27 points as the Crestwood boys basketball team defeated Lake-Lehman 44-27 on the road on Wednesday. Corey Bean led the effort for the Black Knights, scoring a game-high 17 points. Wyoming Area...
3 reasons why Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa to win the PIAA Class 4A football title
That sour taste Bishop McDevitt experienced after last year’s Class 4A final turned into something sweet and satisfying Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Crusaders (13-1) made good on its second chance vs. WPIAL power Aliquippa, defeating the Quips 41-18 for the program’s first state football championship since 1995. Below are 3 reasons why veteran coach Jeff Weachter’s crew got the job done.
Local roundup: Pittston Area girls basketball edges rival Wyoming Area
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. In a defensive struggle between rivals, Kallie Booth scored 17 points to help Pittston Area edge Wyoming Area 26-23 on Thursday night in girls basketball action. Tied 19-19 heading into the fourth quarter, the Patriots took the lead for good with...
Lebanon County boys' hoops: Team-by-team previews for 2022-2023
The winter season tipped off last Friday, and most hoops teams will be action this week. Here's a team-by-team look at the Lebanon County boys' basketball teams. Key returnees: Elisha Slabach (So.), Jonathan Shay (So.), Gavin Keller (Sr.) Key losses: Isaac Good, Da’Modric Green, Jacob Mills. Coach: Jason Coletti...
Westinghouse welcomes underdog role in PIAA finals against 12-time champion Southern Columbia
Westinghouse coach Donta Green gathers his football players after each practice and every game for a session he calls highs and shout-outs. One by one, the players identify an area of team success or praise a teammate, coach or position group that made a difference that day. That’s followed by another quick round where the players suggest ways the team can improve.
Mechanicsburg boys basketball notches 45-32 non-conference win over Red Lion
Mechanicsburg picked up a 45-32 victory against non-conference foe Red Lion Tuesday. Josh Smith paced the Wildcats with 18 points. Teammate Spencer Nolan finished the contest with nine points, while Justin Bardo and Seth Brubaker chipped in eight points apiece in the win.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango Valley Girl's Basketball Outlasts Windsor on the Road
DEFENSE, DEFENSE, DEFENSE. Chenango Valley holds Windsor to 32 points in the Warriors' 44-32 win on the road. Maddie Hayes scores a game-high 17 points for CV.
Harmon rides his way to victory in Bethlehem Catholic wrestling’s win over Northampton
The last time Bethlehem Catholic senior Andrew Harmon donned a Golden Hawks singlet, it ended in a heartbreaking loss in the blood round of the state tournament. “Obviously, left Hershey very disappointed. Definitely had some self-motivating to do,” Harmon said. In Bethlehem Catholic’s first match of the 2022-23 season,...
Comments / 0