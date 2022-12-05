ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

ABC6.com

Seekonk police catch Pawtucket man trying to break into car

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police said Wednesday they arrested a Pawtucket man after catching him trying to break into a car. Police said Seekonk and its neighboring communities have seen a surge in car thefts over the past several weeks. To address the problem, police started patrolling neighborhoods...
SEEKONK, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Suspected Drug Deal

NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — A New Bedford man has been arrested and an illegal firearm seized after police said they observed suspected drug activity in the city’s West End. Police said that on November 23 at around 1 p.m., Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of Summer Street and Austin Street, when they allegedly observed a drug transaction.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Found Driving Tractor-Trailer Containing $70K, Pistol In Waterford, Police Say

A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he was pulled over while driving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut that contained a loaded pistol and $70,000 in cash. State troopers were asked to assist the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with apprehending 65-year-old John Dahl, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.
WATERFORD, CT
whdh.com

Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA
WMTW

Mass. man kills fiancee's father, shoots her mother, sister after fight over living arrangements

A man shot and killed his fiancee's father and injured two women before turning the gun on himself in a shooting early Wednesday in Fall River, Massachusetts, officials said. Police received a 911 call from the shooter's fiancee saying that he had just shot two members of her family and then himself at their home at 511 Bank St., Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

DA: Suspect dead after shooting three people in Fall River

FALL RIVER – Police said a 25-year-old man died by suicide after shooting three people, one fatally, Wednesday morning at a home in Fall River.There was a large police presence on Bank Street following the incident. Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn said two men died, including the suspected shooter. Two women were also taken to an area hospital. Quinn said he is "optimistic" both will survive.Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.No identifications have been released.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested at Brown University for sneaking into dorms identified

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged with staying inside a Brown University dorm without permission has been identified. Thony Greene was charged with unlawful breaking and entering and willful trespass. Greene, who’s 27 years old, is accused of staying in the basement of the dormitory for a elongated...
PROVIDENCE, RI

