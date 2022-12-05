Read full article on original website
Man involved in Amber Alert incident charged in unrelated hit-and-run
One of the men arrested following an altercation that triggered an Amber Alert in Dartmouth last week is now facing charges connected to a hit-and-run in Fall River last month.
Police looking for 2 suspects in Mansfield robbery
Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly beat and robbed a man in Mansfield Wednesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Seekonk police catch Pawtucket man trying to break into car
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police said Wednesday they arrested a Pawtucket man after catching him trying to break into a car. Police said Seekonk and its neighboring communities have seen a surge in car thefts over the past several weeks. To address the problem, police started patrolling neighborhoods...
New Bedford Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Suspected Drug Deal
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — A New Bedford man has been arrested and an illegal firearm seized after police said they observed suspected drug activity in the city’s West End. Police said that on November 23 at around 1 p.m., Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of Summer Street and Austin Street, when they allegedly observed a drug transaction.
Wanted Man Found Driving Tractor-Trailer Containing $70K, Pistol In Waterford, Police Say
A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he was pulled over while driving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut that contained a loaded pistol and $70,000 in cash. State troopers were asked to assist the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with apprehending 65-year-old John Dahl, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.
Man Suspected Of Fatally Shooting Fiancé's Father At South Mass Home: DA
Two men are dead and two women are injured following a suspected murder-suicide at a South Massachusetts home, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 511 Bank Street in Fall River just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said on Twitter…
ABC6.com
Charges dropped against man accused of stealing car with 3-year-old inside, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The man Providence police arrested after they said he stole a car with a 3-year-old girl inside had the charges against him dropped, according to authorities. Maj. David Lapatin said Monday Osvaldo Vazquez no longer faces the one count of possession of a stolen motor...
whdh.com
Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
Enfield Police looking for man with warrant for arrest
The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man that has a warrant for his arrest.
Police investigating car thefts in West Warwick
An investigation is underway after several cars were broken into and stolen in West Warwick last month, according to authorities.
Turnto10.com
North Providence police search for man who allegedly broke into restaurant
(WJAR) — The North Providence Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking into a restaurant. Police say the suspect broke into the Bella Luna Restaurant on Smith Street on Monday. The suspect is described as a 6’ white man who was wearing a grey and blue...
WMTW
Mass. man kills fiancee's father, shoots her mother, sister after fight over living arrangements
A man shot and killed his fiancee's father and injured two women before turning the gun on himself in a shooting early Wednesday in Fall River, Massachusetts, officials said. Police received a 911 call from the shooter's fiancee saying that he had just shot two members of her family and then himself at their home at 511 Bank St., Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.
Two people arrested in Enfield after drugs found in stolen vehicle
Two people have been arrested after drugs were found inside a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.
Somerville man arraigned in fatal stabbing at laundromat; video evidence debunks self-defense claim
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Spin Cycle Laundromat on Winter Hill remained closed Tuesday, after an altercation left one man dead and another jailed. Monday night, police responded to a 911 call from a passerby and found Joseph Muzzi, 33, heading down a sidewalk at the corner of Main Street and Broadway, and bleeding profusely from a neck wound.
Sketches of 1990 unresolved Springfield homicide suspect released
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is asking for the public's help in solving the unresolved homicide of Shana Price from more than 3 decades ago.
Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck In Central Mass
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say starte…
DA: Suspect dead after shooting three people in Fall River
FALL RIVER – Police said a 25-year-old man died by suicide after shooting three people, one fatally, Wednesday morning at a home in Fall River.There was a large police presence on Bank Street following the incident. Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn said two men died, including the suspected shooter. Two women were also taken to an area hospital. Quinn said he is "optimistic" both will survive.Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.No identifications have been released.
New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
ABC6.com
Man arrested at Brown University for sneaking into dorms identified
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged with staying inside a Brown University dorm without permission has been identified. Thony Greene was charged with unlawful breaking and entering and willful trespass. Greene, who’s 27 years old, is accused of staying in the basement of the dormitory for a elongated...
Ghost Gun Bust Leads Investigators To Boston Man's 'Frightening' Arsenal: DA
Investigators said they found a stash of guns, armor, and ammunition at an apartment in Boston after they arrested a man late last week on charges of having a pistol police couldn't trace, authorities said. Jhovanni Jackson, 23, faces multiple weapons and ammunition charges after police search…
