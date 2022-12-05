Read full article on original website
Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/9/22)
WWE invades the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match: The Usos or Matt Riddle...
Johnny Gargano Announced For Dark Match After Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano will compete tonight after WWE SmackDown goes off the air. Gargano returned to WWE in August of this year after his contract with WWE NXT expired last December. According to a report by Pwinsider, Gargano will team with Kevin Owens to face Undisputed WWE Tag...
Tony Khan Teases Update On ROH Television Situation
While speaking during Wednesday’s media call to promote this weekend’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH owner and AEW President Tony Khan hinted that an update on the promotion’s television deal could be coming soon. Khan acquired Ring of Honor in May of this year. Tony indicated to Brandon Thurston that an announcement regarding ROH’s TV future could come this weekend.
WWE To Tape NXT Episodes In Advance Next Week
WWE NXT will host two tapings next Wednesday. According to a report from Pwinsider, it is noted that while the December 13th episode will be live, the shows for December 20th and December 27th will be taped in advance on December 14th. Live episodes will resume on January 6, 2023.
WWE In Talks With E! Network About A New Reality Show
WWE has done many reality shows, such as Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. WWE will produce another one soon with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show.”
NWA Powerrr Results: December 6, 2022
Welcome to the results for NWA Powerrr Season 11 Episode 4, coming to you from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee on December 6, 2022! This episode featured the first night of the Champions Series. The program begins with announcer, Kyle Davis, explaining the rules of the lengthy Champions Series tournament...
WWE Confirms NXT Vengeance Day 2023
WWE has confirmed that NXT Vengeance Day 2023 will be held on Saturday, February 4, as a Premium Live Event from Charlotte, North Carolina’s Spectrum Center. Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 16, 2022. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE issued the following on Vengeance Day:. As...
WWE Star Pulled From Match Due To Minor Injury
The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. However, the match was pulled during the latest episode of NXT. In a segment on the show, WWE blamed the match being nixed on Julius Creed needing further tests on a potential rib injury.
AEW Wrestler Gets A Name Change, Now Known As BiGG BiLL
Could W. Morrissey (Big Cass in WWE) be getting a new ring name in All Elite Wrestling? It sure appears that way. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to post a graphic promoting this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. In it, the current member of The Firm is referred to as “BiGG BiLL.”
WWE Has Discussed Roman Reigns Wrestling At Both Nights Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns may end up wrestling both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39. As previously reported, WWE is hoping to have The Rock back for WrestleMania 39 for a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The belief is that if this match doesn’t happen then Cody Rhodes may be in line for this title match.
Carlito Talks About “What Sucked” About His Return At The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is a special event on WWE’s calendar for a number of reasons. It begins the official kickoff into WrestleMania season. It’s always exciting to see who the winners will be. And of course, it’s always fun to speculate about which WWE Superstars of years gone by might be returning to take part.
Tony Khan Comments On Shane Taylor’s Arrival In ROH, More
One of the featured bouts on this Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event from ROH is Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) against Shane Taylor and JD Griffey. AEW President Tony Khan, during his conference call with the media on Wednesday, discussed Taylor’s recent arrival in the...
William Regal Dislikes The Term “Mark” And Explains Why
William Regal is not a fan of the term “mark,” and he recently explained why. Regal was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, and during the conversation, he talked about how that term isn’t used in England. This was especially true when he was coming up in the business. He also explained why he doesn’t like it in terms of being an insult to the fans.
Eric Bischoff Discusses His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, Why It Felt Right
During the latest edition of his “After 83 Weeks” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff opened up on his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and why he felt the moment was right. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On being inducted...
Shawn Michaels Talks About The New Day’s Future In WWE NXT, More
Shawn Michaels took part in a WWE NXT media conference call on Thursday to discuss this Saturday’s Deadline pay-per-view event on Peacock. Among the many topics covered was The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and their match against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) for the NXT Tag Team Championship.
WWE Looking For New Writer’s Assistant
WWE has a job opening for a new writer’s assistant for live events. The description says that the position will support the live events team in “all aspects of the writing and event planning process.”. Key responsibilities are listed below:. At all times, pay close attention to detail.
Ricky Starks Wins Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. The finish came when Starks eliminated Ethan Page. Prior to Wednesday night, MJF had won all three of the previous Dynamite Diamond Battle Royals. Following the match, MJF confronted Starks in the ring. This...
William Regal Bids Farewell To The Blackpool Combat Club
William Regal’s status with AEW is no longer a secret as it’s now common knowledge that the wrestling veteran is headed to WWE in 2023. Regal publicly bid adieu to the Blackpool Combat Club, his former AEW stable, via a tweet earlier today. He wrote,. “To the members...
AEW World Title Match + More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
We’ve got several big matches announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including an AEW World Title match featuring Ricky Starks and MJF. Additionally, the Best of Seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle will continue. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s...
