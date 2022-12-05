Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
Words of Resistance: Part II -- Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest
In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, a selection of winning entries will be published monthly through February.
rcreader.com
Ducky’s Lagoon to Host Red Solo Cup Party for Habitat
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 8, 2022) — Ducky’s Lagoon located on Highway 92 in Andalusia, IL will be hosting a Red Solo Cup Party, Friday December 9, 2022. All are welcome to attend. Proceeds from this event will support Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities. The cost for a red solo cup is $5.00, which buys drink specials and the opportunity to win door prizes. Specials will be going on all day; door-prize drawings will start at 6PM.
rcreader.com
Three Monmouth Professors Produce a Diverse Musical Sound as Craig and Co
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (December 8, 2022) — The latest interdisciplinary project from Monmouth College can be seen (and heard) 5-7PM, December 17, at Market Alley Wines, 59 Public Square, in downtown Monmouth. That's when three professors who make up 75% of the band Craig and Co will have their next...
rcreader.com
Wisenheimer 11-Year Anniversary: The (Last Ever) Late Night Shows, December 16
An inventive and riotous improv-comedy troupe that has been performing in the Quad Cities for more than a decade, Wisenheimer will both celebrate its 11th anniversary and bid adieu to the long-running "Late Nite Shows" series in the ensemble's December 16 performance, a Black Box Theatre event boasting the wild comic imaginations of group members Jeff De Leon, Jen Kuhle, and Leslie Mitchell.
rcreader.com
Pit Lord, "Gallery of Skewered Swine"
Gallery of Skewered Swine was released on November 5, 2022. This second full-length album release finds musicians Pit Lord in their Davenport stronghold: a forbidding, unwelcoming, cyclopean structure looming over the industrial stench of the West End. They glare from their thrones, two heads of a table gouged with countless blade and stained by sauces unknown. Once inside the cold stone walls, the fumes from Purina are all but masked by the pungent, all-pervading smoke that wafts through the imposing hall. The charcoal-black tapestries that line the hall, emblazoned with dripping white lettering and a pair of spatulas, crossed ominously at an angle, are redolent of the aromatic smoke that fills the hall day and night.
Get Your Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar Signed At Speed & Floyd’s Today!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed today!. This Wednesday (December 7th), come out to Speed & Floyd's Collision Repair in Moline and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories
Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
rcreader.com
Rain Barrel Special at River Action, Just in Time for Christmas Giving
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 8, 2022) Green, with red bow attached, sixty-gallon rain barrels are available at River Action. Diverters for the downspout come with each. Depending on the size of the downspout needed, barrels are $90 or $95 and come with a spigot to fit a garden hose. Every tenth person to buy will receive a barrel at ½ price.
PHOTOS: Holly Days Parade in Downtown Galesburg
The second annual lighted Holly Days Parade was held Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Downtown Galesburg. The theme this year was Merry Movies. (Photos courtesy Steve Davis/seedcophoto.com) Also, you can check out photos from the Santa Rescue by clicking here.
Junkin' Market Days coming to Davenport this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The "Junkin' Market Days" indoor shopping event is coming to Davenport's Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend, according to a news release. The event will take place on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds located at 2815 Locust St.
rcreader.com
First-Year Monmouth College Students Bring Christmas Cheer to Local Senior Citizens
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (December 8, 2022) — Ebenezer Scrooge's nephew and American attorney Bryan Stevenson both have words of wisdom that a Monmouth College class taught by professor Craig Vivian has taken to heart. And because of it, Galesburg senior citizens are experiencing a brighter Christmas season. Vivian is an...
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
The 9 Biggest And Booziest Gifts To Buy At Costco In Eastern Iowa
There is nothing better than getting some kind of alcohol for Christmas. It's even better when that booze comes in a really, really big package. If you're a member at Costco like my wife and I are, you probably have seen some of these massive bottles, boozy advent calendars, or mini kegs of beer that would make great Christmas gifts. For those who aren't members, let me show you.
Winter clothing drive to benefit SAL Community Services
Modern Woodmen of America wants to make sure low income families in the Quad Cities stay cozy this winter. They’re holding a winter clothing drive-thru event on Saturday, December 17 to collect new and gently used winter clothing to benefit SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources, support and advocacy for low-income […]
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
thelaseronline.com
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our second $500 winner drawn at random Monday (12/05/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Tammy! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 12. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
rcreader.com
Thomas Fitzpatrick of Davenport, Iowa, Named to Spring 2022 President's List at The Citadel
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (December 6, 2022) — Thomas Fitzpatrick of Davenport, Iowa, is among the more than sixty cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the spring 2022 semester. The President's List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination...
Farewell, Rock Island parking garage
Demolition has begun on Rock Island’s parking garage located at 16th Street and Third Avenue. Crews began demolition work on December 8. The parking garage was closed to the public on November 27. Construction on a new parking lot is expected to be completed by mid-June 2023. The new parking lot will have 230 spaces, […]
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
Comments / 0