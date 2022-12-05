Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
What’s Most Popular Christmas Movie in Illinois? Not Home Alone
A list recently released announced the most popular Christmas movies for each state, and I was extremely surprised at Illoins' favorite holiday movie. Now, I will say that out of 50 states 40 of them chose this movie as their state's favorite Christmas movie. Wishlisted posted the result which said National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is the most popular movie in Illinois. It takes place in Chicago, it's a classic, and you can't go wrong with watching this movie any time of the year to get a good laugh.
WLKY.com
What is Kentucky and Indiana's favorite Christmas movie?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the season of curling up on the couch and watching a plethora of festive movies. But what are people in Kentucky and Indiana picking this time of the year?. According to Wishlisted.com, both states' favorite Christmas movie is "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." The site took...
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
After 14 years, Dan Dakich out at 1070 The Fan
After 14 years, Dan Dakich has hosted his last show on local Indianapolis sports radio, according to a tweet from Dakich.
Amazing Christmas Displays in Illinois & Missouri You Have To See
Who's ready to stuff the family in the car and go riding around looking at Christmas Light displays?. It's one of my favorite things to do with my family every holiday season. Pack the kids in the car with our hot chocolate and snacks and drive around looking at all of the fun displays in the Quincy/Hannibal area. I hope the tradition continues when my girls have kids.
Experience Christmas Magic at these Quaint Kentucky Towns this Holiday Season
Kentucky is famous for barbeque, bourbon, and bluegrass music, but what about towns to visit while on holiday break? Here are some top recommendations if you're looking to enjoy what country music group Alabama would call a "Christmas in Dixie." Bardstown, Kentucky. Bardstown is an iconic city that turns into...
2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022
Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list. OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022. While a hefty part of the list is scattered […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, make sure to check them out next time you are in the area and want to see what a really good steak should taste like.
16 Indiana Towns with Names That Make You Do a Double-Take if You Have a Dirty Mind
As a Hoosier, the chances are good that you're familiar with all the major cities across the state. There's the state capital, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville, where I'm sitting right now. You also know Bloomington, Lafayette, and South Bend because they're home to Indiana University, Purdue, and Notre Dame, respectively. But our state is also full of hundreds of little towns that you're probably unfamiliar with.
bcdemocrat.com
AIM Media Indiana names new publisher in Columbus
AIM Media Indiana LLC on Thursday announced the appointment of Richard Clark as publisher at The Republic in Columbus, and as vice president and group publisher with responsibility for all AIM media properties in Indiana. Clark succeeds Bud Hunt, who is retiring from the company at the end of this...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
Move Over NYC Pizza Rat – Indiana Has a Toilet Rat and He Needs Our Help
The Two Types of People in this World: Pro-Rat & Non-Rat There are two types of people in the world - those that HATE rats and all small furry creatures of the sort and those that channel their inner Cinderella and make friends with the rodents. I'm the latter. Many...
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?
No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
a-z-animals.com
Best Swimming Holes In Indiana
Hoosiers are constantly seeking methods to stay cool outside because Indiana summers can be quite warm. Of course, among the most common methods to unwind and cool off is to go for a little swim. There are some very cool underappreciated swimming holes you can try out. This summer, beat...
Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking rain chances in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Thursday! We are starting off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s. Grab the umbrella as you head out the door, rain chances uptick by this afternoon!. Timing rain chances Thursday. We will remain dry through about lunchtime before light...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on the west side of Indianapolis in Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. It was sold at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Road. The winning numbers are as follows: 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14. No ticket matching all […]
WLKY.com
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
KISS 106
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0