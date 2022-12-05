Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
No, the town of Boring wasn't named such because it was a dull place to be
BORING, Ore. — As you drive along Highway 212 heading east from Clackamas, you're welcomed to Boring, Oregon, an unincorporated small town in eastern Multnomah County. The town, despite what many might think, was not named after the adjective. "No, the town of Boring is named after a guy...
26 Black descendants of families displaced from Portland’s Albina district file civil rights suit against city, Legacy Emanuel hospital
Twenty-six Black descendants of families whose homes in Portland’s Albina district were destroyed in the 1960s and 1970s filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the city, the entity formerly known as the Portland Development Commission and Legacy Emanuel Hospital, alleging they conspired to violate the families’ civil rights.
Sale pending on Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock; can you still visit?
Fans of the Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock have two questions: Who will buy the famous estate overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb, and will the new owner of one of the oldest, private landscapes in the Pacific Northwest open it to the public as it has been for more than six decades?
KTVZ
Only in Oregon can taxpayers direct taxes to fund arts and culture
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregonians, and only Oregonians, have the unique opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. The vast majority of Oregonians who are eligible, however, are not aware of the opportunity.
Oregon Gov. Brown extends emergency order as respiratory illnesses surge
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is extending a state of emergency as a surge of respiratory illnesses in adults and children — including RSV, the flu and COVID-19 — strains hospitals. The executive order issued Wednesday calls for the Oregon Health Authority and other state...
Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels
Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
Students in Oregon are already learning how to facilitate psilocybin experiences
In a sunlit meeting room at a retreat center in the forest outside of Portland, 30-some students sit in rapt silence, at fold-out tables and on cushioned seats on the floor, while a woman lectures from a podium, a screen behind her. It could be a college seminar or yoga...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to require city employees to work half-time in person
Nearly all Portland city employees will be required to work in-person at least half-time beginning next year, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Wednesday. The new hybrid work policy takes effect in April and will apply to the 40% of Portland’s 7,000-person workforce that currently must report to an office only one day a week or not at all, according to Wheeler and City Hall officials.
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
Readers respond: Homeless sweeps don’t work
A few days after the mayor’s roust of the homeless and the tent dwellers from Old Town last spring, I saw a new campsite elsewhere in the city. How did I know it was a new campsite? No trash around it! This guy hadn’t been there for very long. This is the result of homeless sweeps in affluent parts of the city. The homeless go somewhere else in the city. Now we’re poised for another roust in the Central Eastside Industrial District, (Portland’s plan to curb Central Eastside crime, homelessness replicates Old Town’s. Will it work? Dec. 1).
centraloregondaily.com
Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Watch the raid at Portland’s Shroom House, store selling psilocybin
Portland police on Thursday morning raided a West Burnside storefront that has been openly selling what it advertised as psilocybin, psychedelic mushrooms that won’t be legal in Oregon until 2023 — and then only in licensed therapeutic settings. A passerby captured video of Portland Police Bureau officers as...
WWEEK
Turmoil Roils Brown Hope as Board President Places CEO on Paid Leave
Cameron Whitten, the founder and CEO of the Portland nonprofit Brown Hope, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the organization’s board president, Gregory McKelvey. In an interview, McKelvey, declined to specify exactly why he’d placed Whitten on leave Dec. 7, saying it was a personnel matter....
WWEEK
City Commissioner-Elect Rene Gonzalez Shares Map of Portland Shootings, Mistakenly Asserts It Shows Homeless Camps
On Wednesday morning, social media accounts for City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez posted a screenshot of a city-generated map that shows gun violence hot spots across the city. Gonzalez’s Instagram account captioned the photo: “Map here of homeless camp clusters with shootings overlay (dots).”. That’s incorrect. The map, created...
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
Shroom House in NW Portland raided for selling psilocybin; police make arrests
Portland police on Thursday morning raided a West Burnside storefront that has been openly – and illegally – selling magic mushrooms. Over the past week, after several local news outlets – including The Oregonian/OregonLive – published stories about Shroom House, lines have stretched down the block at Northwest 16th Avenue and Burnside, with Portlanders eager to stock up on psilocybin products.
How to hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon: Peak Northwest podcast
Looking for good views, nice trails, quiet beaches and a quaint lighthouse? No need to head to the coast – just drive out to Sauvie Island. The Warrior Rock Lighthouse, officially the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, is found at the northern tip of Sauvie Island near Portland, serving as a beacon for ships on the Columbia River and a landmark for anyone who hikes out to see it.
beachconnection.net
Mystery Metal Platform Washes Up on N. Oregon Coast, Volunteers Needed
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Short Sand Beach, near Manzanita on the north Oregon coast, has a new and puzzling visitor. It's also a bit of a messy one. (Photo of platform at Short Sand courtesy Jesse Jones) About a month ago, a large, metal platform washed up on this popular...
Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit
West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship. Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with ...
Oregon State University player Jack Colletto wins 2022 Hornung Award
Louisville Sports Commission president and CEO Karl F. Schmitt Jr. named OSU’s Colletto as the latest winner on Wednesday morning. He is the fourth player from the Pac-12 conference to win the esteemed award.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 3