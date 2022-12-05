ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

26 Black descendants of families displaced from Portland’s Albina district file civil rights suit against city, Legacy Emanuel hospital

Twenty-six Black descendants of families whose homes in Portland’s Albina district were destroyed in the 1960s and 1970s filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the city, the entity formerly known as the Portland Development Commission and Legacy Emanuel Hospital, alleging they conspired to violate the families’ civil rights.
Only in Oregon can taxpayers direct taxes to fund arts and culture

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregonians, and only Oregonians, have the unique opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. The vast majority of Oregonians who are eligible, however, are not aware of the opportunity.
Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels

Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to require city employees to work half-time in person

Nearly all Portland city employees will be required to work in-person at least half-time beginning next year, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Wednesday. The new hybrid work policy takes effect in April and will apply to the 40% of Portland’s 7,000-person workforce that currently must report to an office only one day a week or not at all, according to Wheeler and City Hall officials.
Readers respond: Homeless sweeps don’t work

A few days after the mayor’s roust of the homeless and the tent dwellers from Old Town last spring, I saw a new campsite elsewhere in the city. How did I know it was a new campsite? No trash around it! This guy hadn’t been there for very long. This is the result of homeless sweeps in affluent parts of the city. The homeless go somewhere else in the city. Now we’re poised for another roust in the Central Eastside Industrial District, (Portland’s plan to curb Central Eastside crime, homelessness replicates Old Town’s. Will it work? Dec. 1).
Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Turmoil Roils Brown Hope as Board President Places CEO on Paid Leave

Cameron Whitten, the founder and CEO of the Portland nonprofit Brown Hope, has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the organization’s board president, Gregory McKelvey. In an interview, McKelvey, declined to specify exactly why he’d placed Whitten on leave Dec. 7, saying it was a personnel matter....
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
Shroom House in NW Portland raided for selling psilocybin; police make arrests

Portland police on Thursday morning raided a West Burnside storefront that has been openly – and illegally – selling magic mushrooms. Over the past week, after several local news outlets – including The Oregonian/OregonLive – published stories about Shroom House, lines have stretched down the block at Northwest 16th Avenue and Burnside, with Portlanders eager to stock up on psilocybin products.
How to hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon: Peak Northwest podcast

Looking for good views, nice trails, quiet beaches and a quaint lighthouse? No need to head to the coast – just drive out to Sauvie Island. The Warrior Rock Lighthouse, officially the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, is found at the northern tip of Sauvie Island near Portland, serving as a beacon for ships on the Columbia River and a landmark for anyone who hikes out to see it.
