Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Kashif FaruqPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Makers at Saturday’s Assemblage market in Portland sell beer candles and more
Makers Fair Holiday Markets are drawing a crowd. About 350 visitors came to meet 10 artisans, builders, creators and candlemakers of the Pacific Northwest on Black Friday at Hammer & Stitch Brewing Co. in Northwest Portland’s Slabtown, says organizer Frank Barnett. “All the makers seemed to be quite busy...
pdxmonthly.com
Portland’s Best Chinese Food
Where to chow down on Sichuan spicy bullfrog, handmade dumplings, street food snacks, and more. While Portland’s Chinese food scene might not have the same nationwide reputation as places like Los Angeles, to say that Portland doesn’t have good Chinese food—as I’ve heard many declare—means you’re either not looking hard enough, or you’re not looking in the right places. From Beaverton to Happy Valley, you’ll find multiple regions represented. You can get everything from massive spreads of dim sum to comforting bowls of congee to pots of spicy bullfrog—and find a restaurant that’s perfect for any occasion from solo takeout to massive group dinners. Here are our picks.
Sunshine Noodles, one of Portland’s only Cambodian restaurants, will close next week
Sunshine Noodles, one of Portland’s few Cambodian-influenced restaurants, will serve its last Phnom Penh noodles and mango sticky rice sundaes one week from Sunday, chef-owner Diane Lam wrote in a text message to The Oregonian. Lam, 32, plans to move to San Francisco and find a cooking job at...
Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps
In mid-October, the city of Portland removed more homeless encampments than at any point since the start of the pandemic, sweeping 87 in a single week. And last month, city contracted workers again worked to remove as many tents camps as possible, clearing away nearly 80 in a week. In...
WWEEK
Why Doesn’t Portland Have Any Buildings Taller Than 35 Stories?
Why doesn’t Portland have any buildings taller than 35 stories? If Portland wants to get in with the big-boy cities, we need some 50- and 70-story buildings scraping those ubiquitous winter clouds. —Envious for Skyscrapers. My initial reaction to all this talk of skyscraper envy and getting with...
Downtown Portland pedestrian count remains depressed at the start of holiday shopping
Pedestrian activity in downtown Portland showed little uptick from last year during the first two weekends of holiday shopping, according to preliminary counts from the Portland Business Alliance. Overall, foot traffic remains roughly 60% of what it was in 2019, according to the PBA’s Katie Mongue. Downtowns all over...
Portland’s haunted-themed cocktail bar, Raven’s Manor, is a winter horrorland all month long
Portland’s year-round haunted mansion-themed cocktail lounge, Raven’s Manor, has decked the halls with headless nutcrackers and stockings stuffed with severed body parts for its ‘Holiday of Horrors’ theme this month. All the usual spooky decor is there — from candelabras and spider webs to skeletons and...
hereisoregon.com
Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop
Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
Person found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park in SE Portland
A person was found dead Friday in Powell Butte Nature Park, Portland police said. Police received a report about 3:15 p.m. Friday of a person found dead in the park. Homicide detectives responded to the park, at Southeast 162nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard, due to “suspicious circumstances.”. Powell Butte...
Ideas for beautiful and meaningful holiday décor: Portland homeowners share their tips
The holiday season is a time for traditions, displays of whimsy and sentimental decorating. For some people, a live poinsettia and a red-plaid sofa pillow will do the trick. Others want to feel surrounded by family heirlooms, homemade adornments and plenty of twinkling lights. Let the spirt of the holidays...
A pair of Portland cocktail-world stars are opening a Salem hotel bar
Pacific Standard, the new restaurant and bar from former Clyde Common bartenders Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Benjamin “Banjo” Amberg, will open a second location in Salem, according to a press release. Pacific Standard opened its first location in the lobby of Portland’s Icelandic hotel KEX in June, adding a...
At least 19 homeless encampments swept Friday in Portland’s Central Eastside
At least 19 homeless encampments in Portland’s Central Eastside were swept Friday as part of a strategy to reduce crime, improve accessibility and decrease visible homelessness in the area. Clare Briglio, executive director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council, said “there has been a tremendous amount of movement” in...
‘They were sweet’: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home
A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, according to Portland police.
Eastmoreland neighborhood listed as historic district
Portland's Eastmoreland neighborhood was officially listed as a historic district this week, despite protests from some neighbors.
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
Sale pending on Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock; can you still visit?
Fans of the Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock have two questions: Who will buy the famous estate overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb, and will the new owner of one of the oldest, private landscapes in the Pacific Northwest open it to the public as it has been for more than six decades?
kptv.com
Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
A moment of tragedy and beauty on a Portland MAX train: Tom Hallman at large
Earlier this week a Milwaukie woman wrote to tell me about a man who died on a MAX train. Anastasia Gilliam told me she’d been a passenger on the train and had contacted officials to get the man’s name in the hopes of offering his family her condolences. Representatives from various agencies, citing privacy rules and regulations, said they were prohibited from revealing anything, not the man’s name, age, address or cause of death.
1 dead after suspected stabbing in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood
One person died Friday afternoon at the scene of a suspected stabbing in Southeast Portland, police said. Officers were called to a “disturbance” in the Centennial neighborhood about 11:30 a.m.
Magna Kusina is expanding with Kubo, a Beaverton lechonería
When chef Carlo Lamagna flies back to the Philippines, his first stop is a little cart at the side of the road with spit-roasted meats slowly roasting over coals. For a few dollars, he orders a bag of chopped chicken or pork belly and pickles to bring home and enjoy with a fresh pot of rice.
