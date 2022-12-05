Read full article on original website
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
cofc.edu
CofC Faces to Know: January Nelson
Education: Burke High School and Winthrop University. Job title: Customer Engagement Specialist at Campus Services HQ. How long have you worked at the College? I worked in the bookstore for 13 years before joining the team at Campus Services HQ in 2021. What are your job responsibilities? Working in Campus...
Charleston City Paper
David White is also known as the Dropping Pin Guy
“We call him the Mayor,” people say. Of course, David White isn’t the actual mayor of Charleston but that’s the nickname that his friends and family lovingly refer to him as, said Tawana Tolbert, one of White’s “real friends.” White has a lot of friends. You might know him as the Dropping Pin guy. He’s a staple in the Charleston food and wine scene and if you know, you know.
Community members celebrate former BCSD superintendent Deon Jackson
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – People in Berkeley County came together Thursday night for a celebration to show support for former school district superintendent Deon Jackson who was fired last month. Community members thanked Jackson for his service over the past year and a half. Jackson was fired on November 15 only moments after the […]
Charleston City Paper
S.C. effort helps to bring back rare peach
Not all treasure hunters wear fedoras. Some wear overalls or baggy jeans and you can identify them by the fevered glow in their eyes as they talk about collards and rice and watermelon and the lemon cling peach. These modern-day treasure hunters are on the prowl for heirloom seeds, treasures...
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina, is one of America's greatest cities, hosting some of the best family-friendly neighborhoods. Here are a few to consider.
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus
Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
Developer suing city of Charleston over plans to build apartment building
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An Augusta-based developer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston over plans to build an eight-story apartment building on Calhoun Street. SE Calhoun LLC is a development company headquartered in Augusta, Georgia. In their lawsuit, filed Monday, the firm said they spent $12 million to purchase a property at […]
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere
Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
live5news.com
Lincolnville to host first Christmas parade in over 2 decades
LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A small Lowcountry town is having its first Christmas parade in 25 years. The Town of Lincolnville is hosting the Christmas on the Avenue Parade on Saturday. The parade will feature food trucks, live entertainment and a Christmas tree lighting. Organizers say the parade viewing is...
Charleston City Paper
Wu Wednesdays at the Whale
You can find David White hosting Wu Wednesdays at the Charleston location of The Whale inside Meeting Street’s The Refinery. This “craft beer collective” features a tasting room and outside patio with almost daily food trucks and events galore. You can often find a who’s who of the local beer industry gathered here on any given day tasting the newest offerings.
counton2.com
Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley
Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West …. Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley. Charleston County holds annual ‘Teddie Bear Toss’ …. Dozens of stuffed animals were donated to Toys for Tots during Charleston County's 10th annual "Teddie Bear Toss" on Friday morning. USDHS extends REAL...
bravotv.com
Would Paige Move to Charleston to Have Kids with Craig? Hear Her Hilarious Answer
The Summer House cast member is thinking about her future in a sneak peek of December 8’s all-new Winter House. It's safe to say that Paige DeSorbo isn't exactly charmed by the South. The Winter House cast member is pondering her future with in this sneak-peek clip of December...
abcnews4.com
Food distribution for Charleston-area veterans next Tuesday: Soldiers' Angels & EP Group
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldier's Angels have partnered with Charleston's EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, to host a food distribution for veterans on Tuesday, Dec. 13. "Our veterans business advocates for disabled veterans across the U.S. and we are proud of the opportunity...
Eastside neighbors revitalize Conway Park, Hampstead Mall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The revitalization of the Eastside neighborhood in Downtown Charleston is underway as volunteers grabbed shovels and gardening gloves Tuesday. The latest part of the project is revamping Conway Park, one of the quadrants of Hampstead Mall, the oldest park on the peninsula. A new irrigation system, pathways, plants, and more will […]
charlestondaily.net
Pony Rides with Santa – Saturday, December 10, 2022 (Moncks Corner)
You must either pre-book online at www.samtoney.com/equine ☝🏽-OR- TEXT “Santa pony rides” to 843-567-1805 to secure your booking. Adults and children can ride. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
veranda.com
John Derian Designed a Suite at the Dewberry Hotel in Charleston—and It’s Full of Fun Surprises
Have you ever been surprised by a hotel? And I don’t just mean surprised by the five-star service or well-appointed interiors—I mean so captivated that it kept you wondering exactly what was coming next? That’s how I felt during my stay in the newly designed John Derian flat at The Dewberry Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina.
Battery manufacturer announces $279M expansion in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries announced a multi-million dollar expansion that will bring almost 600 jobs to Colleton County. Kontrolmatik Technologies announced Wednesday a $270 million expansion that will create 575 new jobs. The company manufactures battery energy storage systems, according to the office of Governor Henry McMaster. “BESS offers […]
cofc.edu
Bonner Leader Coordinates Service Saturday Rooted in Gullah Culture, Cuisine
Above: Alani Boyd (front row, center, wearing a necklace) at the MUSC Urban Garden with her fellow Bonner Leaders, Chef Takeya Meggett and son (front row, third from left), and Laura Fornadel (back row, far left). Food has a way of connecting us. It brings us together, builds relationships and...
live5news.com
Lithium-ion battery factory bringing 575 jobs to Colleton County
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lithium-ion battery maker on Thursday announced a major investment bringing more than 500 jobs to Colleton County. Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, a subsidiary of Kontrolmatik Technologies, will invest $279 million to build a facility located in the Colleton Industrial Campus near Walterboro. The investment will...
