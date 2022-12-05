ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

cofc.edu

CofC Faces to Know: January Nelson

Education: Burke High School and Winthrop University. Job title: Customer Engagement Specialist at Campus Services HQ. How long have you worked at the College? I worked in the bookstore for 13 years before joining the team at Campus Services HQ in 2021. What are your job responsibilities? Working in Campus...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

David White is also known as the Dropping Pin Guy

“We call him the Mayor,” people say. Of course, David White isn’t the actual mayor of Charleston but that’s the nickname that his friends and family lovingly refer to him as, said Tawana Tolbert, one of White’s “real friends.” White has a lot of friends. You might know him as the Dropping Pin guy. He’s a staple in the Charleston food and wine scene and if you know, you know.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. effort helps to bring back rare peach

Not all treasure hunters wear fedoras. Some wear overalls or baggy jeans and you can identify them by the fevered glow in their eyes as they talk about collards and rice and watermelon and the lemon cling peach. These modern-day treasure hunters are on the prowl for heirloom seeds, treasures...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus

Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lincolnville to host first Christmas parade in over 2 decades

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A small Lowcountry town is having its first Christmas parade in 25 years. The Town of Lincolnville is hosting the Christmas on the Avenue Parade on Saturday. The parade will feature food trucks, live entertainment and a Christmas tree lighting. Organizers say the parade viewing is...
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Wu Wednesdays at the Whale

You can find David White hosting Wu Wednesdays at the Charleston location of The Whale inside Meeting Street’s The Refinery. This “craft beer collective” features a tasting room and outside patio with almost daily food trucks and events galore. You can often find a who’s who of the local beer industry gathered here on any given day tasting the newest offerings.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley

Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West …. Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley. Charleston County holds annual ‘Teddie Bear Toss’ …. Dozens of stuffed animals were donated to Toys for Tots during Charleston County's 10th annual "Teddie Bear Toss" on Friday morning. USDHS extends REAL...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Eastside neighbors revitalize Conway Park, Hampstead Mall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The revitalization of the Eastside neighborhood in Downtown Charleston is underway as volunteers grabbed shovels and gardening gloves Tuesday. The latest part of the project is revamping Conway Park, one of the quadrants of Hampstead Mall, the oldest park on the peninsula. A new irrigation system, pathways, plants, and more will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Pony Rides with Santa – Saturday, December 10, 2022 (Moncks Corner)

You must either pre-book online at www.samtoney.com/equine ☝🏽-OR- TEXT "Santa pony rides" to 843-567-1805 to secure your booking. Adults and children can ride.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Battery manufacturer announces $279M expansion in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries announced a multi-million dollar expansion that will bring almost 600 jobs to Colleton County. Kontrolmatik Technologies announced Wednesday a $270 million expansion that will create 575 new jobs. The company manufactures battery energy storage systems, according to the office of Governor Henry McMaster. “BESS offers […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Lithium-ion battery factory bringing 575 jobs to Colleton County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lithium-ion battery maker on Thursday announced a major investment bringing more than 500 jobs to Colleton County. Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, a subsidiary of Kontrolmatik Technologies, will invest $279 million to build a facility located in the Colleton Industrial Campus near Walterboro. The investment will...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

