Marshall: 2023 NDAA eliminates COVID vaxx mandate for military
Washington – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall helped secure a major win as part of his longstanding effort to protect American servicemembers from Joe Biden’s COVID-19 punitive vaccine mandate, according to a statement from the Senator's office. The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), legislation critical to American military...
🎥Biden releases nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked for,”...
🎥Kan. rep introduces bill to block federal listing of lesser prairie chicken
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas introduced legislation to prohibit the U.S. Interior Department from imposing restraints on land use through designation of the lesser prairie chicken as threatened or endangered. In November, federal wildlife officials registered the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and endangered...
Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states.
ACLU sues KC-area school district over book removal policy
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The ACLU of Missouri is suing a suburban Kansas City school district over its policy of automatically removing any challenged library material before it is reviewed. The ACLU argues in a federal lawsuit filed this week that the Independence School District's current policy violates students'...
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5
WASHINGTON (AP) —U.S. regulators on Thursday cleared doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than age 5. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision aims to better protect the littlest kids from severe COVID-19 at a time when children’s hospitals already are packed with tots suffering from a variety of respiratory illnesses.
