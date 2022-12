Lady Vikings fall to Terre Haute North Tuesday night by a score of 57-31. Vikings were lead in scoring by Katelyn Fennell who had 15 points and Delaney Marrs who had 7. Next up the vikings travel to Northview Friday night with a boys girls double header. Varsity girls tip off at 6:00 p.m. in the main gym with the JV to follow.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO