ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Police: EC man steals ambulance, takes it on hour-long ride

By By Chris Day and Julian Eure Staff Writers
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

A local man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services ambulance Saturday morning and taking it on a nearly hour-long ride before being apprehended by Virginia police.

Interim police Chief Phil Webster identified the man Monday as Randy Spencer Jr., 43, and said Spencer’s last known address was the 100 block of Vickie Drive, Elizabeth City.

Webster said Spencer is being held in Southampton County, Virginia, awaiting extradition back to North Carolina. Spencer will be charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, Webster said.

Pasquotank-Camden EMS Director Jerry Newell said EMS staff at Station 50 were preparing an ambulance for standby use at a motorsports event at Morgan’s Corner about 9:50 a.m. Saturday when a man jumped in the ambulance and drove off.

Station 50 is next to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A hospital spokeswoman confirmed Monday that Spencer was a patient at the hospital but said she could not comment further.

Spencer apparently drove the stolen ambulance north on U.S. Highway 17 before turning onto U.S. Highway 158 at Morgan’s Corner and heading west into Gates County. The ambulance then headed northward, apparently on N.C. Highway 32, toward Virginia. Newell said he was advised the vehicle at times reached “triple digit” speeds.

According to Newell, Virginia law enforcement were notified and intercepted the stolen ambulance at the state line.

According to Hampton Roads-based WTKR, Virginia officers lost the ambulance during their pursuit but later found it parked along a tree line in Southampton County. Spencer was sitting inside the vehicle, the TV station reported.

A call to a supervisor with the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office Monday to confirm those details wasn’t immediately returned.

Newell said no injuries were reported in the ambulance’s theft. The only damage to the vehicle, which was returned to Pasquotank-Camden EMS by Pasquotank deputies, was to some upholstery in the interior. Newell said the man who took the ambulance apparently tried to break into a safe in the vehicle.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
EDENTON, NC
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
NORFOLK, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy