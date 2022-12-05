ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

FedEx driver arrested after missing 7-year-old Athena Strand is found dead

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFjPf_0jYJanMq00

WISE COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 31-year-old FedEx driver was arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnapping after a missing 7-year-old girl was found dead two days after she disappeared.

Athena Strand was last seen Nov. 30 at approximately 5:45 p.m. at her home on the 200 block of Country Road 3573. On Dec. 1, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin announced Athena Strand’s body had been located and a suspect was taken into custody.

According to Akin, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a FedEx driver made a delivery at Athena’s family’s home not long before she went missing. Investigators concluded the driver, Tanner Horner, allegedly kidnapped Athena and killed her. Akin believes the little girl died "within an hour or so" from the time she was kidnapped.

Horner was located and reportedly confessed to abducting and killing Athena. Akin also cited digital evidence and interviews as contributing factors to Horner’s arrest.

Horner reportedly led authorities to Athena’s body. Akin said she was transported to the medical examiner’s office with a Texas Ranger riding in front of the vehicle taking her body and another Ranger behind it.

The suspect reportedly did not know Athena or her family.

Akin told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he believes Athena’s death was a "crime of opportunity" and that she "died by his hand."

According to the Star-Telegram, FedEx said in a statement, "Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow at the reports surrounding this tragic event. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. At this time, any further questions should be directed to law enforcement."

Athena’s mother wrote on Facebook that she loved dressing up and wanted to be a Viking princess when she grew up.

The post said, "She loves all animals and all people. She loves jewelry and all things shiny. Her favorite fast food joint is McDonalds no she would eat it three times a day every day if mommy and daddy had allowed it. She loves all people."

Autopsy results are pending, and Horner is currently being held in the Wise County Jail on $1.5 million bond.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Athena Strand's accused killer delivered Christmas gift day of abduction

DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The FedEx driver accused of killing Athena Strand was delivering a Christmas gift -- a box of 'You Can Be Anything' Barbie dolls -- for the girl the day she was reported missing.Standing next to the now opened box, Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy gave a statement about the untimely death of her daughter while standing outside the Wise County Courthouse on Dec. 8. "Athena was robbed of the opportunity to be anything she wanted to be.  And this present, ordered out of innocence and love is one she will never receive," Gandy said while standing alongside her attorney,...
WISE COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Grieving Mom Says Athena Was Killed By ‘Sick, Cruel Monster’

The mother of a 7-year-old girl allegedly abducted and murdered by a FedEx driver says she wants the world to know the “beautiful, kind, intelligent” girl who police now say was taken from her.“My princess was taken from me from a sick, cruel monster for absolutely no reason,” Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted on Facebook Saturday, shortly after authorities called off a desperate two-day search for her daughter, Athena. “I want everyone to know, every single person in this world, that this is my baby and my baby was taken from me,” she added. “I want everyone to know her face...
WISE COUNTY, TX
Law & Crime

‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children

A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
CELINA, TX
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy