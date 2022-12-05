Read full article on original website
Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar. Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar. Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the...
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire extensively damaged a motel Friday night in the Scarbro area and took crews from several departments to bring it under control, Fayette County 911 dispatchers said. The fire was reported just after 5:30 p.m. at the Midway Motel along Okey L. Patteson Road. Along...
Local FedEx distribution center opens for business
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is officially up and running. According to FedEx, the center officially opened last Friday. It’s located off of Bosley Industrial Park Drive behind the Walmart on Pike Street. Last year, FedEx told WTAP in a statement that...
