Wrangell committee on confiscated moose meat directs distribution to organizations this year
Wrangell’s distribution of free meat from illegally harvested moose looks a little different this year. The community committee on confiscated moose meat met at the end of November to decide how to divide the three sub-legal moose taken on the Stikine River this year. Most confiscated moose in the area do not meet the antler requirements of the fall hunt and become property of the state.
How to bring home your own Southeast Alaska Christmas tree
It’s the time of year when trees are often seen in truck beds or strapped to the top of a family car — the result of the hunt for a perfect Christmas tree. But where can you cut down trees in Southeast, and what are the rules?. Guidance...
Petersburg’s Christmas Bazaar 2022
Vendors and community members packed the Sons of Norway hall in Petersburg this past Saturday [Dec. 3rd) for the annual Christmas Bazaar. About 24 vendors were there, selling art, snacks, and homemade gifts. KFSK’s Avery Herrman-Sakamoto caught up with Sally Dwyer halfway through the gathering; she’s the first voice you’ll...
Petersburg Moose Burger Bank Distributes 1,748 Pounds of Meat
A moose hunt can be very important for those living in rural Alaska because it can put hundreds of pounds of meat in the freezer. However, the moose hunt in the central Southeast region has strict antler regulations put in place by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Sometimes hunters can take an illegal moose by mistake.
