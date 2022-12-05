Wrangell’s distribution of free meat from illegally harvested moose looks a little different this year. The community committee on confiscated moose meat met at the end of November to decide how to divide the three sub-legal moose taken on the Stikine River this year. Most confiscated moose in the area do not meet the antler requirements of the fall hunt and become property of the state.

