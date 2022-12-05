Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Pinkerton, Tina
Tina Pinkerton, 46, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 20, 2022. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: DeVore, John
John DeVore, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 7, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Deem, Janet Pauline Hart
Janet Pauline Hart Deem, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1958, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of the late Joseph and Doris Hendershot Hart. Janet loved riding ATVs and cooking. She served in the US Army as a cook. Janet attended Marietta Bible Center Church.
WTAP
Obituary: Ingram, Dale
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Dale Ingram, loving husband, father, and pap, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 78. His battle with muscular dystrophy in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile and a good joke. Despite his struggles, he came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.
WTAP
Obituary: Hendershot, Arthur
Arthur Hendershot, 55, passed away in Ripley on November 27, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Green, Kristine Elizabeth
Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 pm, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, OH. She was born on November 25, 1947, in Bradford, PA, and attended Marietta College, later working for Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a long-distance operator. She married Richard...
WTAP
Obituary: Dayhoff, Lyle S.
Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, OH. passed away on December 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV., the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff. Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of...
WTAP
Obituary: Spade, Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully with her granddaughter present on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born April 8, 1952, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Doris “Eloise” Allman and the late Ira “Ray” Allman.
WTAP
Obituary: Casto, Robert Eugene
Robert Eugene Casto, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 4, 2022, at Ohio State University Hospital. He was born January 14th, 1948, a son to the late Orville W. and Dessa N. Casto (Runion). Bob was a businessman, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Bob was also a pastor in the Parkersburg area for many years and served his community through organizations like Old Man River. He always helped others in any way he could. His wife and family loved him so much and will miss him dearly.
WTAP
Obituary: Lewis, Ricky
Ricky Lewis, 67, of Belpre, passed away at 8:20 pm, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born August 8, 1955, in Chesapeake, OH, a son of John and Sally Scaggs Lewis. Ricky was a painter. On February 14, 1984, he married Billie Owens, who survives with...
WTAP
Obituary: Roman Jr., Ronald Paul
Ronald Paul Roman Jr., 58, of Parkersburg, passed away November 26, 2022, in Mount Olive, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Scarlett, Linda Marie
Linda Marie Scarlett, 77, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2022, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born Dec. 16, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV, Linda was a graduate of Belpre High School and retired in 2004 as a secretary from the Laborers’ Union Local 1085 in Parkersburg, WV. She was affiliated with the local union for approximately 40 years.
WTAP
Obituary: Dotson, Al
Al “Big Al” Dotson, 75, of Vienna, WV, passed away peacefully at his residence Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born May 2, 1947, in West Union, WV, a son of the late Herman and Nettie Dotson. Al graduated from Pennsboro High School and Marietta Technical College, as...
WTAP
Obituary: Dodrill, Carolyn S.
Carolyn S. Dodrill, of Parkersburg, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on December 04, 2022. She was born on August 10, 1940, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Harry H. Heckler and Lorena Jackson Conaway Heckler, and she was preceded in death by her husband William M. Dodrill, Step-grandson Chandler Dodrill, and her sister, Lois J Flannigan.
WTAP
Obituary: Krupinski, David (Dave) Edward Louis
David (Dave) Edward Louis Krupinski, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on November 27th, 2022, entering into the arms of his Lord and Savior. Cremation services are entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
WTAP
Obituary: LaFollette, Kenneth “Kenny” A.
Kenneth “Kenny” A. LaFollette age 63, of Sarahsville, OH, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his home. He was born August 15, 1959, in Cambridge, OH, a son of Donna Jean Young (Phillip) Doan of Caldwell, OH, the late John Ronald LaFollette. He owned and operated LaFollette’s...
WTAP
Obituary: Snyder, Russell Glenn
Russell Glenn Snyder, 76, passed from this transitory to his eternal life on December 3, 2022. He was born October 8, 1946, the son of the late Glenn and Juanita Virginia Tucker Snyder Moody in Parkersburg, WV. He is survived by his sister Mary Geneva” Ginger” Snyder Dennis, and her two children Phillip Glenn Dennis and Robin Renae Moody Ludwig, whom he regarded as his own children. He also helped rear his great nieces and nephews, Amanda Brooke Gohn Krantz, Mary Elizabeth Dennis, Zackary Tucker Gohn, and Aiden Christopher Ludwig. He is also survived by his non-adopted son, Sheldon Morrison.
WTAP
Obituary: McAuley, William “Bill”
William “Bill” McAuley, age 61, of Lewisville, OH, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Marietta, OH, following a lengthy battle with Myasthenia Gravis. He was born November 14, 1961, in Marietta, OH, a son of Frank (Carol) McAuley Jr. of Marietta and the late Sara Kay Bruce Stewart.
WTAP
Obituary: Kelley, James (Jim) Woodrow
James (Jim) Woodrow Kelley, 81, of Waterford, OH, passed away at MMH Belpre on Saturday, December 3, 2022, after an extended battle with IPF. He was born on November 30, 1941, a week before Pearl Harbor, to the late Rev. James John Kelley and Mildred Irene (Ball) Kelley in Greeneville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Jean (Spung) Kelley, whom he married in October 1962.
WTAP
Obituary: Starkey, Evelyn Virginia Kirsch
Evelyn Virginia Kirsch Starkey, 96, of Vienna, West Virginia, went peacefully to meet her Lord on December 2, 2022, after a lengthy residence at Stonerise Parkersburg. She was born in Vienna on July 30, 1926, in Vienna, WV, the older daughter of the late Joseph William and Lyda Louise Parsons Kirsch. She graduated from Parkersburg High School with the Class of January 1944.
