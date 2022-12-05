Robert Eugene Casto, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 4, 2022, at Ohio State University Hospital. He was born January 14th, 1948, a son to the late Orville W. and Dessa N. Casto (Runion). Bob was a businessman, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Bob was also a pastor in the Parkersburg area for many years and served his community through organizations like Old Man River. He always helped others in any way he could. His wife and family loved him so much and will miss him dearly.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO