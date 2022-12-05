ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-wheeler crash with vehicle cleared on North Freeway and FM 1960

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXmm5_0jYJa32n00 An 18-wheeler crash with another car on the North Freeway has been cleared after causing major delays Monday afternoon.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies, the crash was reported at about 2 p.m. on I-45 North at FM 1960.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amQML_0jYJa32n00

Houston TranStar reported the right two lanes of the North Freeway and exit ramp were blocked.

Authorities said there were no reported injuries, and it is unclear what led to the crash.

