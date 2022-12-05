ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KEYT

South Korea’s truth commission to probe foreign adoptions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission will investigate the cases of dozens of South Korean adoptees in Europe and the United States who suspect their origins were falsified or obscured during a child export frenzy in the mid- to late-1900s. During that time, the country was ruled by a succession of military leaders who saw adoptions as a way to deepen ties with the democratic West while reducing the number of mouths to feed. The adoptees say they were wrongfully removed from their families through falsified documents and corrupt practices. Thursday’s decision opens what could be South Korea’s most far-reaching inquiry into foreign adoptions yet. The investigation will begin with the cases of 34 adoptees in the U.S. and Europe.
KEYT

US hits prominent Turkish executive with Iran oil sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is imposing sanctions on a prominent Turkish businessman reportedly close to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for violations of U.S. restrictions on the sales of Iranian oil. The Treasury Department announced Thursday it was penalizing Sitki Ayan and a number of companies he and his family control for facilitating the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars of Iranian oil for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Ayan and his firms have also laundered the proceeds of those sales, Treasury said. The sanctions include a freeze on any assets Ayan or the targeted companies may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing any business with them.
WASHINGTON STATE
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
KEYT

South Korea widens back-to-work orders on striking truckers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government has expanded its back-to-work orders against thousands of cargo truck drivers who are staging a nationwide walkout over freight fare issues. The government says a prolonged strike could inflict “deep scars” on the country’s economy. The orders were initially issued on some 2,500 cement truckers last week. But they were expanded Thursday to about 6,000 drivers transporting steel and 4,500 transporting fuel and chemicals. Police are also clamping down on unionists who threaten or disrupt colleagues who choose to work. The strike’s impact has so far been mostly limited to domestic industries like construction.
KEYT

Griner swap wasn’t what US hoped for, but what it could get

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s surprise announcement last July lacked any detail, but its meaning was crystal clear. In a rare comment on secret talks, he said the Biden administration had made a “substantial proposal” to Russia to end the imprisonment of two Americans: WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KEYT

US appeals ruling that would lift asylum restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government says it will appeal a court ruling that would lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement. The Homeland Security Department said Wednesday it would file an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, challenging a November ruling that ordered the Biden administration to lift the Trump-era restrictions. But there was no indication that the appeal would scuttle a Dec. 21 deadline set by a federal judge to end asylum restrictions that have been used to expel asylum seekers. The rule first took effect in March 2020, denying migrants rights to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
KEYT

With vote ahead, Polish leader turns up anti-German rhetoric

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s nationalist conservative ruling party has ratcheted up its anti-German rhetoric ahead of elections next year. The Law and Justice party also is seeking to cast its main domestic challenger as loyal to Berlin. Critics see the strategy as a campaign tactic that could harm ties with Germany amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Polish government is demanding that Germany pay Poland $1.3 trillion in compensation for World War II losses. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is accusing Germany of seeking to dominate Europe. Last weekend he accused Berlin of using peaceful means for aims that “it once wanted to implement using military methods.”
KEYT

Croatia to join Europe’s ID-check-free area, others to wait

BRUSSELS (AP) — Croatia has been given a green light to join the group of nations that make up Europe’s ID-check-free travel area, the European Union’s presidency says. The decision came during a meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels Thursday. Bulgaria and Romania must wait longer. “The Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade,” the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency tweeted. “Ministers approved Croatia’s membership as of 1 January 2023!” The so-called Schengen area comprises 26 countries — 22 EU states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.
KEYT

Kentucky Gov. Beshear criticizes Trump, gently knocks Biden

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has criticized former President Donald Trump for dining with a white nationalist. The Democrat made the comments in an interview this week with The Associated Press after he filed for reelection in 2023. The governor is also gently distancing himself from President Joe Biden. He says that Biden has done some things well but that there are other things he wishes would have been done better. Beshear has drawn a crowded field of GOP challengers in a Republican-dominated state for a race that will be closely watched nationally.
KENTUCKY STATE

