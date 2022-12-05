ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adamsville, AL

Alabama woman charged with murdering woman found dead inside business

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM4H0_0jYJZtjj00

An Alabama woman has been charged with murder after police were called to a business Saturday morning and found a woman had been shot to death.

Adamsville police say they were called to 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive on Saturday morning and found a woman in her mid-40s dead of a gunshot wound. An online search indicates the address is the location of an auto repair shop.

After interviewing three people, police arrested Amy Stocks of Adamsville, Alabama, and charged her with murder.

Stocks was being held on $1.5 million in bond. The victim has not been identified.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

19-year-old charged after child shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old was arrested and charged after a child was shot in Forestdale Thursday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Tower Drive around 4:09 p.m. on reports of a 3-year-old shot. Deputies arrived to find the 3-year-old girl shot in her abdomen. She was then […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Two suspects in custody after alleged church theft in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 7:52 p.m.: The Walker County Sheriff's Office stated two suspects are now charged in this investigation. According to information from the WCSO, Aaron Smith and Starla Sims are charged with theft, criminal mischief and drug-related charges. ------------------------------------------------- Two people were taken into custody in...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy