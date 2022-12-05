Alabama woman charged with murdering woman found dead inside business

An Alabama woman has been charged with murder after police were called to a business Saturday morning and found a woman had been shot to death.

Adamsville police say they were called to 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive on Saturday morning and found a woman in her mid-40s dead of a gunshot wound. An online search indicates the address is the location of an auto repair shop.

After interviewing three people, police arrested Amy Stocks of Adamsville, Alabama, and charged her with murder.

Stocks was being held on $1.5 million in bond. The victim has not been identified.