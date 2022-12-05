Hometown area: the Rogue Valley in southern Oregon. Chemical engineering, with minors in renewable energy and math (2024) My middle school science teacher let me work on a project where I learned about microbial fuel cells and I haven’t stopped talking about them since. After my project, I was hooked on engineering.
Nevada Wolf Pack Athletics will celebrate 21 student-athletes during the winter 2022 Commencment ceremonies. The graduates come from a variety of backgrounds, sports and disciplines and have made the Wolf Pack proud as they represented the University during their time here. The graduates will be recognized with a special silver...
The University of Nevada, Reno Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism is pleased to present its annual Documentary Film Festival on Thursday, December 15 at 6 p.m. Undergraduate and graduate students from the Reynolds School’s Documentary Filmmaking class will present short films they produced during the fall semester. The...
Comments / 0