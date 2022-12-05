ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UNR NevadaNews

CREATE Scholar Amelia Bryan

Hometown area: the Rogue Valley in southern Oregon. Chemical engineering, with minors in renewable energy and math (2024) My middle school science teacher let me work on a project where I learned about microbial fuel cells and I haven’t stopped talking about them since. After my project, I was hooked on engineering.
UNR NevadaNews

21 Student-athletes will graduate this winter

Nevada Wolf Pack Athletics will celebrate 21 student-athletes during the winter 2022 Commencment ceremonies. The graduates come from a variety of backgrounds, sports and disciplines and have made the Wolf Pack proud as they represented the University during their time here. The graduates will be recognized with a special silver...
RENO, NV
UNR NevadaNews

Journey from the Comstock to Remote Alaska at annual Documentary Film Festival

The University of Nevada, Reno Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism is pleased to present its annual Documentary Film Festival on Thursday, December 15 at 6 p.m. Undergraduate and graduate students from the Reynolds School’s Documentary Filmmaking class will present short films they produced during the fall semester. The...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy